Tecno POVA Slim 5G with 6.78-inch AMOLED display, 5.95mm thickness launched in India

Tecno has just launched its latest smartphone in India, the POVA Slim 5G, which is grabbing attention mainly for how slim it is while still offering a fairly full-featured spec sheet. It arrives in a single configuration: 8GB of RAM paired with 128GB of internal storage, priced at ₹19,999. The device will be available exclusively on Flipkart starting September 8, and buyers can choose from three colors: Sky Blue, Slim White, and Cool Black.

For context, Tecno Mobile is a Shenzhen-based company under Transsion Holdings. It has built a growing presence in over 70 countries, particularly targeting markets where price-to-performance matters most.

Key Takeaways

Price and Availability : ₹19,999 for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. On sale from September 8 via Flipkart.

: ₹19,999 for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. On sale from September 8 via Flipkart. Design : Ultra-slim 5.95mm profile, weighs just 156 grams. Features a 3D curved body and LED ‘Dynamic Mood Light’ on the back.

: Ultra-slim 5.95mm profile, weighs just 156 grams. Features a 3D curved body and LED ‘Dynamic Mood Light’ on the back. Display : 6.78-inch 1.5K 3D curved AMOLED screen with 144Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 4,500 nits.

: 6.78-inch 1.5K 3D curved AMOLED screen with 144Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 4,500 nits. Performance : Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset with support for virtual RAM expansion up to 16GB.

: Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset with support for virtual RAM expansion up to 16GB. Battery : 5,160mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

: 5,160mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. Durability: Comes with Military Grade MIL-STD 810H and IP64 ratings for added toughness.

Display and Design

The highlight here is the display. It’s a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel, curved along the edges and offering a 1.5K resolution. It looks sharp and fluid, thanks in part to the 144Hz refresh rate. Visibility outdoors should not be a problem either since the panel can reach up to 4,500 nits in brightness. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, which adds some reassurance for everyday bumps and scratches.

The back of the device introduces something a little different: a Dynamic Mood Light. It’s essentially a narrow LED strip that lights up for calls, messages, or while charging. Small detail, but it does give the phone a unique aesthetic. At just 5.95mm thick and 156 grams in weight, it’s among the slimmest and lightest devices in its category.

Performance and Battery

Under the hood, the phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset, built on a 6nm process. It is designed to comfortably handle day-to-day tasks and even some casual gaming. The included 8GB of RAM can be extended virtually by another 8GB, making for a total of up to 16GB when needed. Storage is 128GB using UFS 2.2 tech, which should help with slightly faster read and write speeds compared to standard storage.

What’s surprising is the battery. Despite its thin frame, the POVA Slim 5G manages to pack a 5,160mAh battery. It supports 45W fast wired charging, which should keep charge times pretty reasonable. The mix of a large battery with such a slim profile is certainly one of the main things Tecno is banking on here.

Camera and Software

The rear camera setup is simple: a 50MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP secondary lens. For selfies, you get a 13MP front-facing camera. These numbers suggest solid but not standout photo performance, likely good enough for basic photography and social media use.

Software-wise, the phone runs HiOS 15, layered over Android 15. It also includes Tecno’s own Ella AI assistant. This AI supports various Indian languages and offers features like AI Writing, AI Image Editing, and Circle to Search, which could be useful in day-to-day phone use.

On the connectivity front, the phone includes 5G+ carrier aggregation, dual SIM dual active support, and 4×4 MIMO for improved data performance. For durability, it’s rated IP64 for resistance to dust and water splashes, along with the MIL-STD 810H certification for some added ruggedness.

Overall, the Tecno POVA Slim 5G brings a unique mix to the mid-range segment. It’s incredibly slim, fairly light, and still manages to carry a big battery and a large, sharp display. Whether or not that’s enough to carve out space in a crowded market is something we’ll only really know after it hits shelves. But on paper, it definitely has a few things working in its favor.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the price of Tecno POVA Slim 5G in India?

A1: The Tecno POVA Slim 5G is priced at ₹19,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model.

Q2: When will the Tecno POVA Slim 5G be available for sale?

A2: The phone will be available for purchase starting September 8, 2025, on Flipkart.

Q3: What makes the Tecno POVA Slim 5G unique?

A3: Its most unique feature is the 5.95mm thickness, making it one of the slimmest 5G smartphones with a curved display. It also has a ‘Dynamic Mood Light’ on the back.

Q4: Does the Tecno POVA Slim 5G support fast charging?

A4: Yes, it comes with a 5,160mAh battery and supports 45W fast wired charging.

Q5: What processor is used in the Tecno POVA Slim 5G?

A5: The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset.