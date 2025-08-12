TecSox and POP UPI Launch OMEGA Wireless Earbuds for INR 399

TecSox, a brand often praised for its German-inspired engineering, has teamed up with the Indian payments platform POP UPI to bring out the OMEGA true wireless earbuds. The timing is deliberate, just in time for Independence Day celebrations. At a special launch price of ₹399 for POP UPI users, the earbuds promise a surprisingly solid 30-hour battery life. The offer comes under POP UPI’s “Azadi ka Mela” campaign.

Key Takeaways

Product: OMEGA true wireless earbuds

OMEGA true wireless earbuds Brand: TecSox in partnership with POP UPI

TecSox in partnership with POP UPI Price: ₹399

₹399 Availability: Exclusive to POP UPI users

Exclusive to POP UPI users Key Features: 30-hour battery, Bluetooth 5.3, IPX water resistance

30-hour battery, Bluetooth 5.3, IPX water resistance Colors: Black and white

It’s not often you see wireless earbuds at this price point without feeling like you’re making a trade-off somewhere. But that’s exactly what TecSox seems to be aiming for here. The brand has joined hands with POP UPI, a rewards and payments platform, to create an Independence Day offer that feels like it’s meant to turn heads. The OMEGA true wireless earbuds are available at just ₹399, but only if you’re a POP UPI user.

TecSox has built a bit of a reputation for pushing competitive tech into the market. From launching what they claim is India’s most affordable 4K projector to releasing reliable mobile accessories, the company has stuck to its belief in accessible technology. As founder Puneet Gulati puts it, “We believe technology should be a right, not a privilege.” He also mentioned that the OMEGA earbuds follow the same meticulous approach as their other products, only this time they’ve been designed to reach an even wider audience.

Sound-wise, the OMEGA aims to impress. They promise deep bass, clear audio, and come loaded with Bluetooth 5.3 for stable connectivity. The IPX water resistance rating adds a layer of practicality, especially if you’re the kind of person who wears them while running or commuting in unpredictable weather. They’re available in both black and white, with an ergonomic design that’s clearly intended for long listening sessions.

For POP UPI, this isn’t just about adding another offer to their list, it ties into their “Azadi ka Mela” campaign. COO Vasisht S. Ravichandran shared his thoughts on the collaboration, saying, “By partnering with forward-thinking brands like TecSox, we ensure our loyal users get unbeatable deals on products they’ll love.” He added that the launch shows quality and affordability can genuinely go hand in hand.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q: What are the main features of the OMEGA earbuds?

A: The OMEGA earbuds offer high-fidelity sound, a comfort-fit design, 30 hours of battery life, audiophile-grade clarity, deep bass, ergonomic all-day comfort, advanced Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, and IPX water resistance.

Q: How much do the OMEGA earbuds cost?

A: The OMEGA earbuds are priced at an exclusive ₹399.

Q: Who can buy the OMEGA earbuds at this price?

A: The ₹399 price is available only to POP UPI users.

Q: What is the “Azadi ka Mela” campaign?

A: “Azadi ka Mela” is a campaign by POP UPI through which the OMEGA earbuds are being offered. The campaign is a celebration of community and choice, providing value to POP UPI users for their POPcoins this Independence Day.

Q: What is TecSox known for?

A: TecSox is known for its German-inspired engineering, breakthrough consumer technology, and for launching India’s most affordable 4K projector and precision-engineered mobile accessories.

Q: In which colors are the OMEGA earbuds available?

A: The OMEGA earbuds are available in sleek black and white variants.

Q: What is the philosophy behind the OMEGA earbuds’ pricing?

A: TecSox believes technology should be a right, not a privilege. The OMEGA earbuds are priced for the many, not the few, to give people “freedom from overpriced tech”.