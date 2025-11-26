TecSox launches AURA smart projector with Android 12 for ₹6,999

TecSox has added a new device to its consumer electronics lineup with the introduction of the AURA Projector in India. Priced at ₹6,999, it feels aimed at households that want a larger screen without spending too much or complicating their setup. The company seems to be positioning it as an everyday entertainment option, combining a compact form with smart capabilities, including Android 12 and a few automated features that people usually associate with higher-end projectors.

Key Takeaways

Price: ₹6,999, available starting November 26, 2025

Visuals: Native 720p HD resolution with support for 4K decoding

Brightness: 300 ANSI Lumens suitable for dim environments

Software: Android 12.0 AOSP with built-in OTT apps

Connectivity: Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 (2.4G/5G) and Bluetooth 5.1

Smart Features: Auto focus, auto keystone correction, and obstacle avoidance

Visuals and Display Quality

The AURA Projector comes with a native HD resolution of 1280×720 pixels. Even though 720p might sound modest, the hardware’s ability to decode 4K files helps it handle modern content formats smoothly. It essentially processes the higher resolution input and displays it in HD, which is fairly common at this price point.

TecSox rates the brightness at 300 ANSI Lumens. This tends to work well in dim rooms, especially during evenings, which is when many Indian households usually watch movies or series. Bright rooms with sunlight might not be ideal, but that is expected.

The projector uses a lamp rated for about 30,000 hours. If someone watches content for around four hours daily, it could last comfortably for more than twenty years. That kind of longevity means fewer worries about maintenance or having to replace the light source anytime soon.

Software and Connectivity

One of the more interesting aspects of the AURA is that it runs Android 12.0 AOSP. Because of that, users can stream directly from the projector without attaching a separate device. Apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and YouTube are available through the interface, which makes the experience feel closer to using a smart TV.

For connectivity, TecSox includes Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6. Faster speeds and lower latency should help reduce buffering while streaming HD content. And with Bluetooth 5.1 onboard, users can pair the projector with wireless speakers or headphones if they prefer external audio.

Automated Setup and Design

TecSox seems to have leaned heavily into convenience features here. When the AURA is placed on a table or mounted, it uses Auto Obstacle Avoidance and Auto Screen Alignment to adjust the image so it fits the wall or screen properly. Instant autofocus is included as well, which is helpful since manual focusing on budget projectors can sometimes be a bit fiddly.

The freestyle mounting bracket allows rotation, making it possible to project onto angled walls or even a ceiling. That versatility fits the idea of moving it between rooms or taking it to someone’s house for a casual movie night. It also supports wireless screen mirroring for both Android and iOS, which makes showing photos or playing mobile games on a big screen quite straightforward.

Company Vision

Puneet Gulati, the Founder and CEO of TecSox, mentioned that the AURA is meant to combine style with affordability. He emphasized that the projector was designed to look elegant even when it is not being used. This launch appears to align with the company’s broader idea of bringing premium-like technology to a more accessible price segment in India.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the native resolution of the TecSox AURA?

A1: The projector’s native resolution is 1280×720 (HD). It can decode 4K files, but the displayed output remains HD.

Q2: Does the projector have a built-in battery?

A2: Although the device is described as portable, it most likely needs to be plugged in using the included power adapter. The term “ultra-portable” refers more to its weight and size.

Q3: Can I connect my iPhone to this projector?

A3: Yes. The AURA supports wireless mirroring for both iOS and Android devices.

Q4: What apps are available on the projector?

A4: Since it runs Android 12, it supports major streaming platforms like Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar directly on its interface.

Q5: Is 300 ANSI Lumens enough for a bright room?

A5: It works best in darker or dimly lit rooms. In brightly lit spaces or rooms with direct sunlight, the image will likely appear washed out. Dimming the lights helps a lot.