Tempt Launches Cameo RGB Bluetooth Speaker

Tempt introduces the Cameo, a new RGB MagSafe-compatible TWS Bluetooth speaker that also works as a mobile stand, priced at ₹1,099.

Vishal Jain
By Vishal Jain
5 Min Read
Tempt Launches Cameo RGB Bluetooth Speaker

Tempt, an Indian consumer brand, has announced the launch of its latest gadget, the Cameo RGB MagSafe-compatible TWS Bluetooth Speaker. This portable device does more than just play music. It also works as a mobile stand, making it particularly useful for travel, work, or casual entertainment at home. The Cameo is now available for ₹1,099 on TemptIndia.com and Amazon.in.

Key Takeaways

  • The Tempt Cameo is a portable, MagSafe-compatible TWS Bluetooth speaker.
  • It doubles as a mobile stand for smartphones.
  • Features a 6W output with a 40mm driver and built-in RGB lighting.
  • Runs on a 600mAh battery with up to 6 hours of use.
  • Priced at ₹1,099 in India.

Features and Design

Compact and pocket-sized, the Cameo carries a transparent design that gives it a modern look. Inside, it houses a 6W speaker and a 40mm driver aimed at delivering deeper bass. RGB lighting adds a colorful effect, syncing with the music being played. The device is powered by a 600mAh battery, offering up to 6 hours of playback, and supports Type-C fast charging. A lanyard is also included, making it easier to carry around.

For connectivity, the Cameo comes with Bluetooth v5.3 for quick pairing. There is also a TF card slot for local music playback and a built-in microphone for handling calls. The TWS feature allows users to pair two Cameo speakers together for stereo sound, which can be handy for larger gatherings or even a simple multi-room setup.

One of its more practical touches is that it doubles as a mobile stand. Thanks to MagSafe compatibility, the Cameo can attach directly to iPhones or Android devices with MagSafe-compatible cases. This allows for hands-free viewing, whether it is for movies, video calls, or scrolling through social media. Designed to be travel-friendly, the Cameo can be useful during flights, train journeys, or road trips, while also serving as a convenient accessory at home.

The Company and Its Vision

Founded in June 2022, Tempt is an Indian brand that has been building a portfolio of affordable power and lifestyle accessories. The company’s focus is on creating products that combine design, functionality, and affordability. Its range already includes fast chargers and other power solutions, and the Cameo is a step toward expanding into lifestyle-oriented tech.

Gaurav Khetterpal, the CEO and Founder of Tempt Smart Pvt. Ltd., is a Delhi University graduate with an MBA from the University of Wales, UK. With experience across IT, hospitality, and real estate, Khetterpal has positioned Tempt as more than just a gadget brand. As he explains, the company wants to design experiences that naturally fit into people’s daily lives. The Cameo, for instance, is not only meant to be a speaker but also a travel companion, a movie partner, and even a work buddy when the situation calls for it.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is a TWS Bluetooth speaker?

A1: A TWS (True Wireless Stereo) Bluetooth speaker can connect wirelessly to another TWS speaker to create a stereo sound system without needing any cables between them.

Q2: What is MagSafe compatibility?

A2: MagSafe is a magnetic technology from Apple that allows accessories, like the Cameo speaker, to attach to the back of an iPhone. The Cameo can also be used with Android phones that have a MagSafe-compatible case.

Q3: How long does the Cameo speaker’s battery last?

A3: The Tempt Cameo speaker has a 600mAh battery that provides almost 6 hours of use on a single charge.

Q4: Can you use the Cameo speaker for phone calls?

A4: Yes, the Cameo has a built-in microphone, which allows you to use it for both voice and video calls.

Vishal Jain
ByVishal Jain
With a Bachelor in Computer Application from VTU and 10 years of experience, Vishal's comprehensive reviews help readers navigate new software and apps. His insights are often cited in software development conferences. His hands-on approach and detailed analysis help readers make informed decisions about the tools they use daily.
