TEMPT Launches CineBar 24W Portable Soundbar With RGB Lights For INR 1699

TEMPT has introduced the CineBar, a new portable wireless soundbar in the Indian market priced at INR 1,699. It feels like a product designed for people who want something affordable yet a bit more immersive than the tiny speakers built into their phones, laptops, or even some compact TVs. The idea here seems simple enough: deliver better sound without the complexity of a full home theater setup. The CineBar’s 24W output and rechargeable battery make it suitable for both indoor movie nights and casual outdoor gatherings. You can pick it up right now through TemptIndia.com and Amazon.in.

The main details are worth running through again, just to get a sense of what the device is trying to offer.

Key Takeaways:

Price: INR 1,699

Audio Output: 24W with dual 52mm drivers and bass radiators

Battery: 4000mAh capacity offering up to 8 hours of playtime

Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.4, USB, TF Card, AUX, and TWS support

Design: Portable form factor with built-in RGB light strip

Charging: Type-C port (approx. 3 hours for a full charge)

At its core, the CineBar aims to lift audio quality for users who typically rely on baseline smartphone or laptop speakers. It uses a 24W amplifier paired with twin 52mm drivers, and TEMPT has added dual heavy-bass radiators to help with those lower frequencies that often get lost on compact devices. The company seems to be positioning this as a practical solution for students in hostels, families setting up a simple entertainment corner, or anyone who just wants clearer dialogue and more noticeable bass in movies, web series, or music without spending much or rearranging their living room.

Connectivity is one of the more flexible parts of this device. Bluetooth v5.4 offers a wireless range of up to 15 meters, which should be more than enough for most home setups. But in case someone still prefers or needs physical connections, the CineBar supports AUX input, USB drives, and TF cards. A slightly interesting addition is the True Wireless Stereo feature. This lets you pair two CineBar units wirelessly, creating a stereo arrangement that essentially doubles the output. It may not be something everyone uses, but it does make sense for larger rooms where a single compact soundbar might struggle to fill the space.

Portability is another aspect that differentiates the CineBar from typical living-room-only soundbars. With a 4000mAh battery rated for up to 8 hours of playback, it becomes easier to carry it around for small outdoor get-togethers or even just room-to-room movement without hunting for power outlets. When it does need to be charged, the Type-C port reaches a full battery in roughly three hours. TEMPT has also included an RGB light strip on the front, which adds a bit of visual flair. It may not be essential, but it does create a livelier atmosphere, especially in dimly lit rooms.

Gaurav Khetterpal, CEO and Founder of Tempt Smart Pvt. Ltd., mentioned that the CineBar meets the modern consumer’s need for entertainment that moves with them. He emphasized that the device brings home theater-style audio in a package that is light and easy to carry, suitable for compact rooms or outdoor gatherings. It is a sentiment that fits well with the direction many portable audio devices are taking today.

