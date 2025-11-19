TEMPT launches Cult Pro earbuds with ANC and 60-hour battery life for Rs 1299

Homegrown consumer electronics company TEMPT Smart Pvt. Ltd. introduced a new audio product in the budget segment today. The TEMPT Cult Pro ANC Wireless Earbuds arrive in the Indian market priced at Rs 1,299. This launch targets users looking for Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and long battery endurance without spending a large amount. The earbuds are now available for purchase on the company’s official website, TemptIndia.com, and on Amazon.in.

Key Takeaways

Price: INR 1,299.

Noise Cancellation: Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) up to 32dB.

Battery Life: Up to 60 hours total playtime; 8 hours on a single charge.

Charging: Rapid charging provides 75 minutes of play in 15 minutes.

Audio Tech: 13mm Dynamic Bass Drivers with OxyAcoustics.

Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.3 with LC3 codec and 65ms low latency.

Audio Performance and Noise Cancellation

The primary feature of the Cult Pro is its Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) capability. TEMPT states that the device cancels ambient noise up to 32dB. This feature helps reduce constant background sounds such as traffic, metro announcements, or chatter in crowded spaces. Users can also switch to Transparency Mode, which allows external sounds to pass through the microphones, helping the user remain aware of their surroundings while wearing the device.

Inside the hardware, the earbuds utilize a 13mm Dynamic Bass Driver. The audio output runs on TEMPT’s proprietary technology called OxyAcoustics and TEMPT Signature Sound. This combination aims to produce clear vocals and distinct bass response. For voice calls, the device uses a Quad Mic System. Two microphones capture the user’s voice, while the other two identify and reduce background noise to keep call quality clear.

Battery Specifications and Charging

Battery life remains a major factor for wireless audio buyers in India. The Cult Pro offers a total playtime of 60 hours when combined with the charging case. The case houses a 300mAh battery, while each earbud contains a 35mAh battery. On a single charge, the earbuds function for approximately 8 hours with the volume at 60% and ANC turned off.

The device supports quick charging technology. Plugging the case in for 15 minutes yields about 75 minutes of playback time. A full recharge of the case takes 1 hour and 30 minutes. A subtle LED indicator on the case displays the current battery status.

Connectivity and Gaming Features

The earbuds connect via Bluetooth v5.3, which provides stable connections and lower power consumption compared to older versions. The Cult Pro supports the LC3 codec. This modern audio codec transmits audio efficiently, maintaining quality even at lower bitrates.

For mobile gamers and video streamers, the earbuds include a 65ms Auto Low Latency Mode. This feature reduces the delay between the visual on the screen and the audio in the ear, preventing synchronization issues during gaming sessions or while watching movies.

Design and Durability

TEMPT designed the Cult Pro with an electroplated glossy finish, available in two colour options: Classic Black and Dynamic Blue. The build includes IPX5 water resistance. This rating means the earbuds can withstand sweat and light water splashes, making them suitable for gym sessions or light rain.

Gaurav Khetterpal, CEO and Founder of Tempt Smart Pvt. Ltd., stated that the product focuses on providing filtered, clear sound for users dealing with daily noise. The company positions the product as a solution for commuters and professionals who need audio clarity throughout the day.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the price of the TEMPT Cult Pro in India?

A1: The TEMPT Cult Pro ANC Wireless Earbuds are priced at Rs 1,299.

Q2: Does the TEMPT Cult Pro have Active Noise Cancellation?

A2: Yes, the earbuds feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) capable of reducing ambient noise by up to 32dB.

Q3: How long does the battery last on the TEMPT Cult Pro?

A3: The earbuds provide up to 8 hours of playback on a single charge and a total of 60 hours with the charging case.

Q4: Are the TEMPT Cult Pro earbuds water-resistant?

A4: Yes, the earbuds come with an IPX5 rating, making them resistant to sweat and water splashes.

Q5: Where can I buy the TEMPT Cult Pro earbuds?

A5: You can purchase the earbuds on Amazon.in and the official website, TemptIndia.com.