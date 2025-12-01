TEMPT Launches Trigo 3-in-1 MagSafe Wallet and Charger in India for Rs 1,599

TEMPT Smart Pvt. Ltd., a growing name in India’s consumer electronics space, has introduced a new accessory that tries to make everyday smartphone use feel a little less messy. The new TEMPT Trigo is a 3-in-1 device that works as a magnetic wallet, a mobile stand, and a wireless charging pad, all tucked into one slim attachment. It is priced at Rs 1,599 and snaps onto the back of a phone using MagSafe. The idea, at least from what I can tell, is to reduce some of the small daily frustrations like juggling a bulky wallet, propping up a phone awkwardly during calls, or dealing with loose charging cables.

Key Takeaways

Price: Rs 1,599 in India

Functions: MagSafe wallet, adjustable stand, 15W wireless charger

Compatibility: iPhones (12 and newer) and Android phones using the included magnetic ring

Material: Premium PU leather, slim 11mm design

Availability: TemptIndia.com and Amazon.in

Smart Design and Build Quality

The TEMPT Trigo keeps things fairly minimal with an 11mm slim profile wrapped in PU leather that does look and feel like something more premium. It comes in Black and Brown, both fairly classic choices. Even with the thin build, the wallet includes shielding to protect magnetic cards. It can hold up to three cards, plus a bit of cash, and there is an easy pull tab that makes card access surprisingly quick.

One thing I found interesting is that it supports tap and go NFC payments, so you usually don’t have to pull out your card at all. That small detail can make daily tasks feel just a touch more convenient.

15W Wireless Charging Capabilities

Inside the Trigo is a built-in charging coil, which is not something you see in most wallet attachments. When you plug the Trigo into a power source, whether that’s a regular wall charger or a power bank, it works as a 15W fast wireless charger.

This means you can keep charging your iPhone or an Android phone without removing the wallet. It removes the need to carry a separate wireless charging pad, which is honestly one less item in the bag. It can also power other Qi-compatible accessories like earbuds or certain smartwatches, which adds to the sense that this is meant to replace multiple small items you might otherwise carry.

Magnetic Strength and Stand Functionality

Weak magnets are a common frustration with magnetic accessories, especially when a phone slips off while commuting. TEMPT claims to have solved this by using a 3800 GS magnetic system, which is much stronger than the magnets used in many low-cost accessories. In practice, this should keep the phone securely attached, even when you’re on the move.

The Trigo also doubles as a foldable stand. You can position your phone upright or sideways, and although it’s a simple feature, it makes video calls, watching content, or even just glancing at notifications more comfortable. I think a lot of people will end up using the stand function more often than they expect.

Compatibility for All Smartphones

Even though MagSafe is an Apple feature, TEMPT has tried to extend the Trigo’s usefulness beyond iPhones. Inside the box, Android users will find a magnetic ring that can stick to the back of their phone or case. Once attached, the device becomes compatible with both the magnetic snap and wireless charging.

It’s a small addition, but it means the Trigo isn’t limited to just Apple users, which is probably a smart move for the Indian market.

Official Statement

Gaurav Khetterpal, CEO and Founder of TEMPT Smart Pvt. Ltd., mentioned that the Trigo is meant to improve how people use smartphones while on the move. He highlighted that the combination of fast wireless charging, strong magnets, and premium materials is intended to redefine what a standard wallet can be in today’s fast-paced environment.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: Is the TEMPT Trigo a power bank?

A1: No. It does not include a built-in battery. It charges devices wirelessly only when it is plugged into a power source using a cable.

Q2: Does the TEMPT Trigo work with Android phones?

A2: Yes. It attaches directly to MagSafe iPhones (iPhone 12 and newer). For Android phones, you can use the magnetic ring that comes in the box.

Q3: How many cards can the wallet hold?

A3: The wallet is designed to hold up to three cards and a small amount of cash.

Q4: Will the magnets damage my credit cards?

A4: The wallet area is shielded to protect credit and debit cards. However, older magnetic-strip cards should be kept away from the charging coil area.

Q5: Where can I buy the TEMPT Trigo?

A5: You can purchase it on TemptIndia.com or Amazon.in.