Tempt Trigo Mag Wallet 3-in-1 Charger Review: A Smart Upgrade for Your iPhone?

I have always hated carrying a bulky wallet, a separate phone stand, and a charging cable whenever I leave the house. It feels cluttered and unnecessary. That is why I was genuinely interested when I got my hands on the Tempt Trigo Mag Wallet. It promises to solve three problems at once by combining a wallet, a stand, and a wireless charger into one slim package that snaps onto the back of your phone.

For the past week, I have been using the Brown variant of the Tempt Trigo with my iPhone to see if it actually works as advertised or if it is just another gimmick. I tested it during my commute, while working at my desk, and even used it to charge my earbuds. Here is my honest breakdown of how it performed.

Key Takeaways

Strong Magnetic Hold: The 3800 GS magnets are surprisingly strong and keep the wallet firmly attached to the phone.

Decent Charging Speed: It delivers up to 15W wireless charging, which is fast enough for a quick power boost.

Slim Profile: At 11mm thick, it does not add too much bulk to your pocket.

Versatile Stand: Works reliably in both portrait and landscape modes for watching videos or calls.

Heat Management: It gets warm during charging, which is typical for wireless chargers but worth monitoring.

Design and Build Quality

When I first took the Trigo out of the box, the first thing I noticed was the texture. The Brown PU leather finish feels soft to the touch and gives it a professional look. It does not feel like cheap plastic, which is a relief considering the price point. The stitching around the edges is neat and adds to the durability.

The company claims this is the “slimmest” at 11mm. While I cannot verify if it is the absolute slimmest in the world, it definitely feels thin enough. It does not make my phone feel like a brick when I slide it into my jeans pocket. The USB-C port is located at the bottom, which is a logical spot for plugging in the cable without obstructing the stand function.

The MagSafe Experience

A major concern with third-party MagSafe accessories is that they often fall off too easily. I was happy to find that the Trigo does not suffer from this issue. The 3800 GS magnets are very strong. When I snapped it onto my iPhone, it locked into place with a satisfying click.

I tried shaking the phone a bit vigorously to see if the wallet would detach, but it stayed put. This gave me confidence that my cards would be safe while walking or pulling the phone out of my pocket. It also comes with an extra magnetic ring in the box, so if you have a Samsung or a Pixel, you can stick that ring on your case to make this wallet work for you too.

Wallet Functionality

The main purpose of this device for many people will be the wallet aspect. The slot is designed to hold up to three cards. I tested it with my driver’s license, a credit card, and a metro card. Fitting three cards is possible, but it is a tight fit. Getting the middle card out requires a bit of patience.

I found that two cards are the sweet spot. They slide in and out much smoother. There is a small cutout at the bottom of the card slot that lets you push the cards up with your thumb, which is a helpful design choice. If you only carry one card, the internal tension is enough to keep it from falling out, so you do not have to worry about losing a single card.

Charging Performance

I plugged the included Type-C cable into a 20W adapter to test the wireless charging. The Trigo supports up to 15W output. When I placed my phone on it, charging started instantly. It is convenient because you do not have to remove the wallet to charge your phone; you just plug the cable into the wallet itself.

The charging speed is respectable. It is not as fast as a wired 20W or 30W charger, but for a wireless pad, it gets the job done. I saw my battery go up by about 15% in roughly 20 minutes. One thing to note is that the wallet gets warm during charging. This is normal for wireless chargers because of energy transfer, but if you are charging and watching a movie at the same time, the phone might throttle charging speeds to keep the temperature down.

I also liked that I could charge my AirPods Pro on it. I just placed the case on the wallet pad, and the light turned on. It adds a layer of utility that I did not expect to use as much as I did.

Stand Functionality

The stand feature is where the Trigo really shines for me. The wallet flap opens up to create a sturdy triangular base. I used it in portrait mode to scroll through social media and take FaceTime calls. The angle is quite steep, around 60 degrees, which is perfect for a desk setup.

I then rotated the phone to landscape mode to watch a few YouTube videos. The magnets held th e phone in that orientation without any sliding. It is much better than propping your phone up against a coffee mug or a water bottle. The hinge feels stiff enough to hold the weight of a Pro Max model without collapsing.

Comparison with Alternatives

You might be wondering how this compares to other options like the Moft or Spigen wallets. The Moft Flash is a popular competitor, but it usually costs significantly more than ₹1,599 in India. The Trigo offers similar functionality-stand, wallet, and durability-at a much more accessible price point for Indian buyers. While the leather on more expensive counterparts might be real leather rather than PU, the utility you get here is nearly identical.

Product Specifications

Product Name: Tempt Trigo Mag Wallet Slimmest 3-in-1 Wireless Charger

Price: ₹1,599

Color Variant Tested: Brown (Also available in Black)

Material: Premium PU Leather

Thickness: 11mm

Weight: Lightweight (approx. 80-90g)

Charging Output: Up to 15W Wireless Charging

Magnet Strength: 3800 GS

Card Capacity: Up to 3 Cards

Compatibility: MagSafe iPhones (12 and above) and Android phones with the included magnetic ring

In the Box: Trigo Wallet, USB Type-C Cable, Magnetic Ring, User Manual

Warranty: 1 Year

Verdict

After using the Tempt Trigo Mag Wallet for a week, I can say it is a solid investment for anyone who wants to declutter their daily carry. It successfully replaces a wallet and a stand, and the added bonus of wireless charging makes it a versatile tool. The Brown color looks sophisticated, and the build quality feels durable enough to last.

It is not perfect-the tight card slot and heat generation are minor annoyances-but considering the price of ₹1,599, it offers excellent value. If you are looking for an affordable all-in-one MagSafe accessory that actually works, the Tempt Trigo is definitely worth buying.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: Does the Tempt Trigo wallet work with Android phones?

A1: Yes, it works with Android phones that support wireless charging. You need to attach the included magnetic ring to the back of your phone case to make it stick magnetically.

Q2: How many cards can the Trigo wallet hold comfortably?

A2: It is designed for 3 cards, but I found that 2 cards provide the best balance of security and ease of access. 3 cards fit but can be tight.

Q3: Does the wallet come with a power adapter?

A3: No, the box contains the wallet and a USB-C cable. You will need to use your own power adapter (preferably 20W or higher) to get the full 15W charging speed.

Q4: Will the magnets damage my credit cards?

A4: Most modern credit cards with chips are safe near magnets. However, you should be careful with older cards that only use magnetic strips, as strong magnets can sometimes interfere with them.

Q5: Can I charge my phone while the stand is open?

A5: Yes, the charging port is accessible even when the stand is in use. You can watch videos in landscape mode while your phone charges wirelessly.

Q6: Is the “Leather” real or synthetic?

A6: The material is Premium PU Leather, which is a synthetic material that mimics the look and feel of real leather but is more affordable and vegan-friendly.