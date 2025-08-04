NewsAutomobiles

Tesla opens its first electric vehicle Supercharger station in India, located in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex, offering high-speed charging for its cars.

By Vishal Jain
Tesla Launches First Supercharger Station in Mumbai from August 4

After years of anticipation, American electric vehicle maker Tesla, Inc. has officially launched its first Supercharger station in India. The high-speed charging facility became operational for the public starting today, August 4, 2025, in Mumbai’s prominent business hub, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). This move comes shortly after the company, led by CEO Elon Musk, opened its first retail showroom in the country, signaling a determined push into the Indian automotive market.

Key Takeaways

  • What: Tesla has opened its first Supercharger station in India.
  • When: The station is operational from August 4, 2025.
  • Where: The facility is located at the One BKC building in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai.
  • Speed: It features V3 Superchargers capable of delivering a peak charging rate of 250 kW.
  • Impact: This marks a critical step in building the necessary infrastructure to support Tesla vehicles and addresses the “range anxiety” concern among potential buyers.

The new Mumbai Supercharger station is designed to provide a quick and convenient charging experience for Tesla owners. Located in the basement parking of the One BKC tower, the site hosts six V3 Supercharger stalls. These chargers are powerful enough to add up to 275 kilometers of range to a Tesla Model 3 in just 15 minutes, significantly reducing the waiting time associated with charging an electric car. The station is accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The establishment of a charging network is fundamental to Tesla’s strategy in any new country. The Supercharger network is one of Tesla’s key advantages globally, and its arrival in India is a major milestone for the nation’s electric vehicle ecosystem. For years, the company’s entry into India was a topic of discussion, with negotiations centered on manufacturing plans and import duties. The recent opening of a showroom followed by this charging station indicates that those hurdles have been sufficiently addressed.

Tesla’s plan involves creating a robust charging grid across the country. The Mumbai station is the first of many planned for major metropolitan areas and along key national highways. This network will enable long-distance travel for Tesla owners, a crucial factor for winning consumer confidence in a large country like India. While the chargers are currently exclusive to Tesla vehicles, there is speculation that future installations might include the ‘Magic Dock’ connector, which would allow vehicles from other brands with a CCS port to use the network. This would align with Tesla’s global move to open its network to all EVs.

The charging process is integrated with the Tesla mobile app. Owners can navigate to the station, see the availability of stalls in real-time, and manage payments directly through their phones. This streamlined process aims to make topping up a battery as simple as plugging in the car.

Q1: Where is the first Tesla Supercharger station located in India?

A1: The first Tesla Supercharger station is located in the parking area of the One BKC building, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Q2: How fast can it charge a Tesla car?

A2: The station uses V3 Superchargers with a peak rate of 250 kilowatts (kW). This can provide a car like the Tesla Model 3 with about 275 km of range in approximately 15 minutes.

Q3: Can non-Tesla electric cars use this charging station?

A3: Currently, the Mumbai Supercharger station is exclusively for Tesla vehicles. However, Tesla has been opening its network to other brands in different countries, so this could change in the future in India as well.

Q4: How much does it cost to charge a car at the Tesla Supercharger?

A4: Tesla has not yet released the official pricing structure for India. Pricing is typically per kilowatt-hour (kWh) and can be viewed directly through the Tesla app or the car’s touchscreen.

Q5: Are there more Tesla Supercharger stations planned for India?

A5: Yes, this is the first of many planned stations. Tesla aims to build a comprehensive network across major Indian cities and along important highways to facilitate easy long-distance travel for its customers.

