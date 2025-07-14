Tesla Opens First India Showroom in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex Tomorrow

Tesla, the iconic American electric vehicle (EV) maker, is finally making its long-awaited entry into the Indian market. The company is set to open its very first showroom in India tomorrow, July 15, 2025, located in Mumbai’s high-profile Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). For years, both Tesla fans and EV enthusiasts have speculated about when the brand would officially arrive—and now, it’s happening.

Key Takeaways:

Tesla’s first India showroom opens July 15, 2025, in Mumbai’s BKC

Located at Unit G 1B, 2 North Avenue, Maker Maxity, covering 4,000 sq ft

Initial model: Tesla Model Y electric SUV

Model Y deliveries expected to begin by late August

Maharashtra RTO has granted Tesla a trade certificate for vehicle trials and sales

A second showroom in New Delhi is set to open later this month

Service and warehousing will be managed from Sakinaka, Mumbai

At launch, Tesla’s focus will be on the Model Y—a mid-sized electric SUV known for its range, performance, and seamless tech integration. Although these vehicles will initially be imported, deliveries are expected to start by late August. The company has already received the necessary trade certificate from the Maharashtra Regional Transport Office (RTO), enabling it to conduct road trials, showcase vehicles, and initiate test drives.

Tesla’s India journey has been years in the making. While conversations between the company and Indian policymakers have taken place multiple times—with topics ranging from import duties to possible local manufacturing—this launch seems to signal a “retail-first” approach. Manufacturing in India isn’t off the table, but it doesn’t appear to be on the immediate horizon either.

That said, the timing couldn’t be better. The EV market in India is heating up. According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers’ Association (FADA), EV sales in the country grew by 28.6% in June 2025. Even more notably, electric passenger vehicle sales surged nearly 80% year-over-year. While the overall market share of EVs is still modest compared to countries like China, it’s pretty clear there’s momentum building. Government initiatives promoting EV adoption are also playing a key role.

Tesla’s arrival adds a premium, globally recognized option to the EV landscape in India—one that may influence both customer preferences and industry standards. The New Delhi showroom, expected to open in late July, will further strengthen Tesla’s footprint across key metro cities. To support operations, the company has secured warehousing space in Karnataka and Gurugram, and has begun importing Supercharger components, accessories, and spares.

For Mumbai, after-sales services will be handled from a dedicated facility at Lodha Logistic Park in Kujupada, Sakinaka—roughly six kilometers from the BKC showroom. This center will manage everything from vehicle servicing to inventory logistics.

Tesla Model Y Specifications (Expected for India):

Seating: Up to 5 adults

Up to 5 adults Displays: 15.4-inch center touchscreen; some variants may include an 8-inch rear touchscreen

15.4-inch center touchscreen; some variants may include an 8-inch rear touchscreen Cargo Space: Around 76 cubic feet (with rear seats folded)

Around 76 cubic feet (with rear seats folded) Drive Options: Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) and Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive (AWD)

Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) and Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive (AWD) Safety Features: Autonomous emergency braking, blind-spot assist, lane-keep assist (standard)

The opening day is expected to draw a lot of attention. For the first few days, access to the showroom will be limited to VIPs, invited guests, and business partners. General public visits are expected to begin later in the week.

FAQs

Q1: What Tesla models will be available in India initially?

A1: The Tesla Model Y electric SUV is expected to be the first model available for sale.

Q2: Where is Tesla’s first showroom in India located?

A2: It’s in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) at Unit G 1B, 2 North Avenue, Maker Maxity.

Q3: When will customer deliveries of Tesla cars begin in India?

A3: Deliveries of the imported Model Y units are expected to begin by late August 2025.

Q4: Will Tesla manufacture cars in India?

A4: As of now, Tesla is focusing on a retail-first strategy using imported vehicles. Local manufacturing plans have not been confirmed.

Q5: What is the charging infrastructure like for EVs in Mumbai?

A5: Mumbai has a steadily growing network of EV charging points from providers like Tata Power, Statiq, and Chargezone. Tesla also plans to roll out its own Supercharger network in due course.