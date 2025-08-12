News

Tesla Opens Second Indian Showroom in Delhi’s Aerocity

Tesla expands its Indian footprint with a new showroom and service center in Delhi's Aerocity. This marks the company's second retail location in the country.

By Swayam Malhotra
5 Min Read
Tesla has quietly taken another step into the Indian market, opening its second retail outlet in the country at the upscale Worldmark complex in Delhi’s Aerocity. For the company, it’s more than just a store, it’s a statement. The move strengthens Tesla’s presence in the National Capital Region, following the launch of its first showroom earlier this year in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

Unlike a simple display store, the Delhi facility is expected to operate as a full-fledged 3S center, handling sales, service, and spares, giving potential buyers in North India their first chance to interact directly with the brand in person.

Key Takeaways

  • New Location: Situated in Worldmark, Aerocity, a bustling commercial hub close to Indira Gandhi International Airport.
  • Second in India: Follows Tesla’s debut in Mumbai’s BKC earlier in 2024.
  • Market Entry: Part of Tesla’s early steps before official sales begin, most likely with imported models.
  • Government Policy: Aligned with India’s EV policy designed to attract global automakers to invest and manufacture locally.

A Direct Experience for Delhi Buyers

Spanning around 5,800 square feet, the new showroom is designed as much for showcasing Tesla’s cars as it is for creating an experience. Visitors can get a close look at models like the Model Y and the updated Model 3, both widely expected to be the first on sale in India.

Choosing Aerocity isn’t just about prestige. The area draws a steady stream of business travelers, well-heeled residents, and international visitors. It’s a location that not only suits Tesla’s premium positioning but also signals confidence in the market’s potential. The addition of a physical service center addresses one of the most common worries for buyers, after-sales support, especially when the brand is still new in the country.

Part of a Larger India Strategy

This retail push fits neatly into the Indian government’s EV manufacturing policy announced in March 2024. Under the policy, automakers can import a limited number of EVs at a reduced 15% duty—down from nearly 100%, if they commit to investing at least $500 million (about ₹4,150 crore) and begin local manufacturing within three years.

Tesla, for its part, is already looking at possible manufacturing sites, with Gujarat and Haryana reportedly among the front-runners. Elon Musk has made no secret of his interest in India, and by establishing a presence in both Mumbai and Delhi, Tesla seems to be following a familiar playbook: build the brand first, learn the market, and then bring locally made vehicles into the mix.

It’s still early days, but with each new opening, Tesla’s long-anticipated India launch feels a little less like speculation, and a little more like a countdown.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: Where is the new Tesla showroom located in Delhi?

A1: The showroom is located at the Worldmark complex in Aerocity, near the Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi.

Q2: Can I buy a Tesla car from the Delhi showroom right now?

A2: Not yet. Official sales and bookings have not started. The showroom is currently an experience center. An official announcement on bookings is expected soon.

Q3: Which Tesla models will be available in India first?

A3: The Tesla Model 3 sedan and the Model Y SUV are widely expected to be the first models launched in India.

Q4: Is Tesla manufacturing cars in India?

A4: No, Tesla is not manufacturing cars in India yet. The company is actively looking for a site to build a factory to meet its commitment under the government’s new EV policy.

Q5: How will the new EV policy affect Tesla’s prices in India?

A5: The policy allows Tesla to import cars at a much lower customs duty of 15%. This should lead to more competitive pricing than was possible before. Final prices will be announced at the official launch.

You Might also Like