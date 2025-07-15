Tesla Showroom Opens in Mumbai, Cars Start at Rs 60 Lakh

Tesla, the American electric vehicle maker, has officially launched its very first showroom in India, right in the heart of Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). This marks a long-anticipated entry into the Indian automotive scene. The debut offering? The much-talked-about Model Y crossover, with prices beginning at an ex-showroom rate of ₹59.89 lakh. For Tesla, this isn’t just another launch—it’s a strategic move into one of the world’s most dynamic emerging markets.

Key Takeaways:

Tesla’s first India showroom is now open in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

The Model Y electric SUV is the initial offering, with prices beginning at ₹59.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Rear-Wheel Drive variant.

A Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive variant is also available, priced at ₹67.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tesla plans to open a second showroom in New Delhi by the end of July.

The company is currently focused on building brand awareness and gauging market response to its premium EVs in India.

Tesla is referring to the Mumbai location as more of an “experience centre” than a traitional dealership. Visitors can explore the vehicle’s technology, learn about charging, and really get a sense of what owning a Tesla might feel like. Industry watchers think this could be a tipping point for India’s electric vehicle move(EV)ment, which, while gaining traction, still has a long road ahead.

The Model Y, which already has a global fanbase, is being shipped into India from Tesla’s plant in Shanghai. That comes with a catch—namely, India’s import duties. While the base Rear-Wheel Drive version of the Model Y comes in at ₹59.89 lakh, the Long Range RWD version nudges the price up to ₹67.89 lakh. Once you factor in taxes, registration, and possible add-ons, the on-road prices climb slightly higher: roughly ₹61.07 lakh for the RWD and around ₹69.15 lakh for the Long Range variant.

Just for comparison, the Model Y starts at a lower base price in other major markets: $44,990 in the U.S., 263,500 yuan in China, and €45,970 in Germany. That disparity is largely due to India’s 70% import duty on fully built EVs priced under $40,000, plus a suite of additional levies.

Tesla’s India journey has been brewing for years. Talks around lowering import duties, and the possibility of local manufacturing, have come and gone. Lately, though, Tesla seems to be taking tangible steps: hiring locally, setting up warehousing, and now this showroom. But a manufacturing plant? Not yet on the cards. For now, the goal seems to be testing the waters and seeing how Indian buyers respond.

India’s EV segment is slowly gaining momentum. Passenger EV sales have grown noticeably, though luxury vehicles still account for a small fraction of the market. Tesla is clearly targeting the high-end niche—aiming to compete with legacy luxury automakers. And soon, the company plans to roll out its signature Supercharger network in India, which could seriously boost the convenience factor for prospective owners.

All in all, the Mumbai showroom opening is a big moment—not just for Tesla, but arguably for India’s broader EV landscape. It’s the kind of milestone that could spark wider interest, or at the very least, stir up some serious curiosity.

FAQs

Q1: What Tesla models are available in India at launch?

A1: At launch, Tesla is offering the Model Y electric SUV. Both the Rear-Wheel Drive and Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive variants are available.

Q2: Where is the Tesla showroom located in Mumbai?

A2: The first Tesla showroom in India is located in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai.

Q3: What are the starting prices for Tesla cars in India?

A3: The Tesla Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive starts at an ex-showroom price of ₹59.89 lakh. The Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive is priced at ₹67.89 lakh.

Q4: Will Tesla cars be manufactured in India?

A4: As of now, Tesla is importing its cars from its Shanghai plant. There have been ongoing discussions about local production, but the company hasn’t committed to building a manufacturing facility in India just yet.

Q5: What kind of charging infrastructure will Tesla provide in India?

A5: Tesla is expected to introduce its Supercharger network across major cities and highways in India, offering fast-charging stations for its vehicles.