Thomson Launches New Soundbars and Unveils Discounts During Flipkart’s GOAT Sale

Thomson introduces the AlphaBeat soundbar series starting at ₹2,999, alongside great deals on QLED TVs, washing machines, and air coolers during Flipkart's GOAT Sale from July 12 to July 17, 2025.

Thomson, the French electronics brand known for its innovative home entertainment products, is set to launch its new AlphaBeat soundbar series in India. Along with these new soundbars, Thomson is offering discounts on its popular QLED TVs, washing machines, and air coolers as part of Flipkart’s GOAT Sale, running from July 12 to July 17, 2025.

Key Highlights:

  • Thomson introduces the AlphaBeat soundbar series on Flipkart.
  • The AlphaBeat series includes four models: AlphaBeat80, AlphaBeat120, AlphaBeat160, and AlphaBeat200.
  • Prices for the new soundbars start at ₹2,999.
  • The GOAT Sale on Flipkart also features discounts on Thomson QLED TVs, washing machines, and air coolers.
  • The sale will run from July 12 to July 17, 2025.

Thomson’s AlphaBeat Series consists of four distinct models: AlphaBeat80, AlphaBeat120, AlphaBeat160, and AlphaBeat200, offering RMS outputs ranging from 80W to 200W. These soundbars are equipped with a 2.1 channel configuration, which includes a wired subwoofer designed to enhance the overall audio experience.

Designed and acoustically tuned in France for Indian listeners, the AlphaBeat soundbars combine cutting-edge performance with sleek design. Thomson, a well-established TV brand in India, sees these soundbars as the perfect complement to its existing range of QLED and smart TVs, providing consumers with a more complete audio-visual setup.

Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO of SPPL, the exclusive licensee for Thomson in India, shared his excitement about the launch, stating, “We’re thrilled to bring French audio engineering to Indian homes with our AlphaBeat series. Thomson has long been a leading TV brand here, and with this launch, we’re offering our customers a premium sound solution that elevates their experience across all sound ranges.”

Key Features of the AlphaBeat Soundbars:

The new AlphaBeat soundbars come with several advanced features, including:

  • Magic Sound+ Spatial Audio Engine – designed to simulate surround sound for an immersive listening experience.
  • SubWave Bass Engine – delivers deep, clear bass through the wired subwoofer.
  • High Wattage Outputs – up to 200W RMS for powerful sound.
  • Multiple Connectivity Options – Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI ARC, Optical, USB, and AUX for easy setup and compatibility.
  • Preset Sound Modes – Movie, Music, News, and 3D content modes to tailor audio to different types of media.
  • Space-Saving Design – the compact, sleek design fits seamlessly into any room.

Pricing for the AlphaBeat Soundbars:

  • AlphaBeat 80: ₹2,999
  • AlphaBeat 120: ₹3,999
  • AlphaBeat 160: ₹4,999
  • AlphaBeat 200: ₹5,999

Deals on Thomson TVs and Washing Machines:

Along with the AlphaBeat soundbars, Thomson is also offering attractive deals on its range of Android, Google, and QLED TVs during the GOAT Sale. The brand’s Android TVs come with ultra-high definition resolution, HDR10, and Dolby MS 12 support, while Thomson QLED TVs feature HDR 10+, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus, and DTS TruSurround for an exceptional viewing experience.

Thomson washing machines, engineered for Indian households, are energy efficient with a 5-Star BEE rating. These washing machines are packed with features like a Six Action Pulsator Wash, Anti-Vibration design, Aqua Restore, and a Digital Controlled Display, providing convenience and superior performance.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What is the Flipkart GOAT Sale?
A1: The Flipkart GOAT Sale is a special event offering significant discounts on a wide range of products, including electronics from Thomson, for a limited period.

Q2: When is the Flipkart GOAT Sale?
A2: The Flipkart GOAT Sale will run from July 12 to July 17, 2025.

Q3: What products will be available in the Thomson sale?
A3: Thomson is offering discounts on new AlphaBeat soundbars, QLED TVs, Android TVs, Google TVs, and washing machines.

Q4: Do the new Thomson soundbars come with a subwoofer?
A4: Yes, all models in the AlphaBeat soundbar series feature a 2.1 channel configuration with a dedicated wired subwoofer.

Q5: Are Thomson washing machines energy efficient?
A5: Yes, Thomson washing machines are energy-efficient, carrying a 5-Star BEE rating.

