Tired of Hot Summers? Could This AI AC Be Your Cool Savior?

Beat the heat with Haier's Gravity Series, India's first AI-powered AC with a stylish fabric finish. Enjoy personalized cooling, energy savings, and clean air.

Srishti Gulati
By Srishti Gulati
Imagine an air conditioner that understands you. Not just the temperature you set, but your habits, the weather outside, even how many people are in the room. Sounds like science fiction? It might just be reality now with the launch of the Haier Gravity Series in India.

Haier Appliances India recently unveiled what they’re calling “India’s Only AI Climate Control Air Conditioners with Fabric Finish.” This isn’t your typical bulky, white box. The Gravity Series aims to blend seamlessly into modern homes with its stylish fabric finish and a range of seven colors, from a calming “Morning Mist” to a bold “Galaxy Slate.” But it’s the brains behind this beauty that’s truly intriguing.

The core of the Gravity Series lies in its AI Climate Control technology. Forget constantly fiddling with the remote. This AC learns your preferred cooling patterns and adjusts the temperature automatically. It’s like having a personal climate assistant that anticipates your needs.

Think about this: you usually turn the AC down a bit cooler in the evenings. The Gravity Series will likely pick up on this and adjust accordingly, without you lifting a finger. This level of personalization promises not just comfort, but also potential energy savings.

Speaking of savings, the Gravity Series features AI Electricity Monitoring. Through Haier’s HaiSmart App, you can track your power consumption in real time – hourly, daily, weekly, and monthly. You can even set energy goals and receive alerts if you’re nearing your limit. This puts you firmly in control of your electricity bills, helping you stay cool without burning a hole in your pocket.

The AI ECO mode takes energy saving a step further. It uses smart algorithms to analyze room conditions, including occupancy, and adjusts the AC’s cooling capacity accordingly. So, if you’re the only one in the room, it won’t work as hard as it would if you had guests over. This intelligent automation aims to strike the perfect balance between comfort and energy conservation.

But what about those sweltering summer days when you need instant relief? The Gravity Series boasts “Supersonic Cooling,” claiming to cool 20 times faster than conventional ACs, delivering a blast of cool air in just 10 seconds. This rapid cooling is powered by advanced compressor technology designed to perform even in extreme heat, up to 60°C.

Beyond cooling, Haier is also focusing on healthy air. The Gravity Series incorporates “Frost Self-Clean Technology.” This feature performs a comprehensive indoor wet wash in just 21 minutes, aiming to eliminate 99.9% of airborne impurities. This not only ensures cleaner air but also reduces the need for manual cleaning and potentially extends the AC’s lifespan.

The technology under the hood is equally impressive. The Gravity Series features Hexa Inverter Technology with a full DC inverter, electronic expansion valve, and dual DC compressor. This robust design promises superior performance, energy efficiency, and long-term durability.

For those who like to customize their cooling, the “Intelli Convertible – 7 in 1” feature allows manual adjustment of the cooling capacity. This provides flexibility to choose the ideal tonnage based on the room size and occupancy, leading to further energy savings.

Haier, a company that has held the No. 1 global major appliances brand ranking for 16 consecutive years, emphasizes its commitment to the Indian market with this launch. Mr. NS Satish, President of Haier Appliances India, stated that the Gravity Series is a reflection of their vision to integrate innovation with lifestyle, built in their Indian manufacturing facilities as part of their “Make in India, Made for India” commitment.

Starting at INR 51,990, the Haier Gravity Series is available for purchase through Haier’s website, major e-commerce platforms, and electronics stores across India. With its blend of intelligent features, stylish design, and focus on energy efficiency, it seems Haier is aiming to redefine the air conditioning experience for Indian consumers. Could this be the answer to staying cool and comfortable in the face of increasingly hot summers? It certainly sounds like a compelling contender.

Srishti Gulati
Srishti, with an MA in New Media from AJK MCRC, Jamia Millia Islamia, has 6 years of experience. Her focus on breaking tech news keeps readers informed and engaged, earning her multiple mentions in online tech news roundups. Her dedication to journalism and knack for uncovering stories make her an invaluable member of the team.
