Tired of Rain Ruining Your Phone? itel’s Got Your Back

Ever felt that pang of fear when your phone slips in the rain or dust threatens to clog its ports? What if you could say goodbye to those worries without emptying your wallet? itel, known for its budget-friendly yet feature-packed smartphones, has just dropped the A90, and it’s turning heads for all the right reasons.

This isn’t just another entry-level smartphone; the itel A90 comes battle-ready with an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance. Yes, you read that right! This means accidental splashes and dusty environments are no longer a death sentence for your device. Finally, a phone that can keep up with your life, come rain or shine.

But the A90 isn’t just tough; it’s smart too. Meet Aivana 2.0, itel’s intelligent AI assistant. Forget clunky interfaces and endless scrolling. Aivana 2.0 learns how you use your phone and makes things happen your way. Imagine asking it to find a specific document, describe a picture in your gallery, or even solve a tricky math problem – all with a simple voice command. It can even initiate WhatsApp calls for you. This level of AI integration in the sub-7K segment is truly something to talk about.

itel understands that storage matters. The A90 comes in two variants: 64GB and a generous 128GB. Priced at an incredibly accessible ₹6,499 and ₹6,999 respectively, these phones offer storage that lets you keep your memories and apps without constantly deleting files. And to top it off, itel is offering a free screen replacement within 100 days, a commitment to reliability that’s rare in this price range.

Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of itel India, perfectly sums up the A90’s mission: “The itel A90 smartphone is for people who want more from their smartphone. It is not just about features, it is about giving users a device that supports their life with ease, style, and is enabled with emerging technologies like AI… The A90 is designed to be a smart and reliable partner for our customers, making their life better and easier.”

Beyond its brains and brawn, the itel A90 boasts a design that catches the eye. The premium camera deco and overall aesthetics make it look and feel more expensive than it is. Capture your moments with the 13MP rear camera, which promises clear and vibrant photos. Advanced image processing ensures your everyday snaps are social media-ready. The phone comes in stylish colors like Starlit Black and Space Titanium, letting you choose one that matches your vibe.

For those who love immersive entertainment, the 6.6-inch 90Hz HD+ display delivers smooth visuals with vivid colors. The inclusion of DTS sound technology enhances your audio experience, making music and videos truly engaging. As a bonus, itel is offering a 3-month free subscription to JioSaavn Pro with the A90.

The A90 also features a Dynamic Bar, keeping important information like battery status and notifications readily visible. The 13MP rear camera has a handy sliding zoom button, allowing you to focus on details effortlessly. Powered by an octa-core processor and offering up to 12GB of RAM (4GB physical + 8GB virtual), this phone handles multitasking and gaming smoothly. Security is well taken care of with both face unlock and a side fingerprint sensor. itel even promises 36 months of lag-free fluency, ensuring your phone stays responsive for years.

The itel A90 isn’t just a phone; it’s a reliable companion that blends durability, intelligence, and style without breaking the bank. It’s a smart choice for anyone looking for a feature-rich smartphone that can handle the demands of daily life.