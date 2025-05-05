Tired of Spam Calls? Airtel’s New Trick Shows You Who’s Really Calling!

Are you tired of getting bombarded by spam calls every day? Do you find yourself missing important calls from businesses because you’re afraid to answer unknown numbers? Airtel Business has launched a solution to this growing problem with its innovative ‘Business Name Display’ (BND) feature.

What is Business Name Display (BND)?

BND is a new service from Airtel Business that displays the name of a company on your phone screen when they call you. Instead of seeing an unknown number, you’ll see the actual business name, like “Acme Bank” or “Speedy Delivery.” This helps you:

Identify legitimate calls: Easily distinguish between genuine business calls and potential spam.

Build trust: Knowing who’s calling increases your confidence in answering.

Improve customer experience: Businesses can provide context for their calls, leading to better engagement.

How Does BND Work?

Airtel’s BND service works by verifying the business names and displaying them on the recipient’s phone during an outgoing call. This process ensures that the name displayed is accurate and trustworthy.

Real Results, Real Impact

Airtel piloted BND with over 250 companies across various sectors, including banking, retail, and logistics. The results were impressive:

Increased customer engagement: Businesses saw a significant rise in customers answering their calls.

Improved call answer rates: Customers were more likely to answer calls when they knew who was calling.

Benefits for Businesses

BND offers several advantages for businesses:

Stands out from unknown calls: Ensures your calls are not mistaken for spam.

Enhances brand reputation: Builds trust and credibility with customers.

Provides context: Helps customers understand the reason for the call, improving the customer experience.

Airtel’s Commitment to Safer Communication

Airtel has been at the forefront of fighting spam calls. They previously launched India’s first spam-fighting network, coupled with a nationwide awareness campaign. BND is the next step in their commitment to providing a safer and more transparent communication environment.

Sharat Sinha, Director & CEO, Airtel Business, sums it up: “At Airtel, we are constantly innovating to create a communication experience that is smarter, safer and more transparent for everyone. With ‘Business Name Display’, we will be helping businesses establish trust and stand out with every call while simultaneously giving customers the confidence of knowing who is reaching out to them. It is about making communication more personal, secure and seamless for both sides.”

The Future of Business Communication

Airtel’s Business Name Display is a game-changer for business communication. It addresses the growing problem of spam calls and helps businesses connect with their customers in a more trustworthy and efficient way. As more businesses adopt BND, we can expect a significant improvement in the overall communication experience for both businesses and consumers.