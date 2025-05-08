Tired of the Same Old TV? Xiaomi’s New Fire TVs Could Change Everything!

Is your current TV turning your movie nights into a bore? Do endless menus and juggling remotes leave you frustrated? Xiaomi India might just have the answer with its newly launched Xiaomi QLED TV FX Pro and 4K TV FX series, both boasting built-in Fire TV. Could this be the end of clunky smart TV interfaces and the dawn of truly seamless home entertainment?

Xiaomi India announced on May 8th, 2025, these new television ranges, promising a smarter, faster, and more cinematic experience for Indian homes. Anuj Sharma, Xiaomi India’s Chief Marketing Officer, emphasized the company’s focus on creating a connected, intelligent system that aligns with modern content consumption habits. He highlighted the Xiaomi QLED TV FX Pro’s blend of stunning visuals, immersive audio, and cutting-edge features like Fire TV Built-In, Alexa voice control, and Picture-in-Picture mode. The Xiaomi Fire TV FX Series, according to Sharma, offers dependable, high-quality 4K entertainment with great design.

Dilip R. S., Director and Country Manager, Amazon Devices India, expressed excitement about expanding their relationship with Xiaomi. He noted that the integration of Fire TV allows customers direct access to a vast selection of streaming apps through the Amazon Appstore, seamless switching between DTH channels and OTT apps, and connected smart home experiences via Alexa, all without interrupting viewing.

Big Screen Thrills, Right at Home

Imagine transforming your living room into a personal cinema. The Xiaomi QLED TV FX Pro, with its 55-inch QLED display, aims to do just that. It promises lifelike colors, deeper contrast, exceptional brightness, and brilliant darks, drawing you deeper into every scene. Support for HDR10+ ensures stunning detail and dynamic contrast, making both bright and shadowy scenes incredibly immersive. Whether you’re engrossed in a historical drama or a high-octane action film, this TV intends to create a theatre-like atmosphere for any occasion.

Sound That Wraps Around You

Exceptional visuals deserve equally impressive audio. The Xiaomi QLED TV FX Pro features a custom-tuned 34W box speaker system enhanced by Dolby Audio, DTS:X, and DTS Virtual:X technologies. This combination aims to deliver sound with remarkable clarity, depth, and precise directionality. From subtle whispers to earth-shattering explosions, the audio adapts to different content genres and room acoustics, creating a rich and lifelike soundstage.

Your Entertainment Hub, All in One Place

Tired of switching between multiple devices and remotes? The Xiaomi FX Pro and FX series with Fire TV built-in offer a streamlined experience with lag-free and convenient access to a wide array of entertainment directly on the home screen. Fire TV provides access to over 12,000 apps via the Amazon Appstore, including popular streaming services like Prime Video, Netflix, JioHotstar, Zee5, and SonyLIV (subscriptions may apply). Users can also enjoy free, ad-supported content on platforms like Amazon MX Player and YouTube, as well as access live channels through apps like nexGTV. The Live tab and On Now row further simplify content discovery, allowing users to easily stream TV serials, watch live news, or browse the channel guide.

The seamless integration of Fire TV also allows users to switch effortlessly between DTH TV channels and OTT apps directly from the home screen. Simply using voice commands like “Alexa, switch to Star Sports 1” eliminates the need to change TV inputs or use separate set-top box remotes (compatible DTH provider required).

Voice Control at Your Command

The convenience extends to voice control with Alexa built-in. The Xiaomi remote comes equipped with an Alexa button, enabling users to quickly search for shows, movies, and games using voice commands in English, Hindi, and Hinglish. Beyond entertainment, Alexa can also provide information, check cricket scores, play music, control compatible smart home devices, and even display live feeds from Alexa-compatible security cameras.

Connected Experiences Beyond Streaming

These new Xiaomi TVs offer more than just streaming. The Picture-in-Picture technology allows users to multitask, such as viewing a live feed from a security camera without interrupting their current viewing. For example, saying “Alexa, show me the front door camera” will display the feed as an overlay on the screen. The TVs also support AirPlay 2 and Miracast, facilitating seamless mirroring of devices for effortless switching between work and entertainment.

Effortless Control

The redesigned Xiaomi remote provides direct access to major streaming apps, intuitive playback controls, dedicated mute and number keys, and shortcut hotkeys, all designed for everyday ease of use.

Smart Inside and Out

The sleek, bezel-less design of the FX Pro ensures it complements any modern interior. Internally, a fast quad-core A55 processor and 32GB of storage promise smooth multitasking and lag-free app performance. Multiple connectivity options, including 3 HDMI ports (one with eARC), 2 USB ports, Bluetooth, and Ethernet, make these TVs versatile hubs for any living room setup.

Xiaomi 4K TV FX Series: Brilliant 4K for Everyone

For those seeking a reliable and smart 4K entertainment experience, the Xiaomi Fire TV FX Series, available in 43” and 55” sizes, offers brilliant 4K UHD picture quality and a premium metal bezel-less design. Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X support ensure clear and immersive audio for all types of content. With Fire TV built-in, universal voice search with Alexa, Picture in Picture, AirPlay 2, and access to over 12,000 apps, the FX Series provides smart control and seamless content discovery.

Pricing and Availability

The Xiaomi QLED TV FX Pro and Xiaomi 4K TV FX series will be available starting May 12th, 2025, across various platforms including Amazon.in, Flipkart, and mi.com. Attractive bank offers, such as INR 2000 cashback on HDFC Bank EMI transactions, will be available, bringing the starting price for the 43” Xiaomi QLED TV FX Pro down to INR 25,999. Xiaomi also assures after-sales support across all pin codes in India.

Could these new Xiaomi TVs with Fire TV built-in finally deliver the truly smart and seamless home entertainment experience many have been waiting for? With their focus on picture quality, immersive sound, and integrated smart features, they certainly seem poised to shake up the Indian television market.