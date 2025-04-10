News

Tired of Tiny Screens? Could This New TV Be Your Dream Home Cinema?

Xiaomi unveils X Pro QLED TVs in India, promising a cinematic home theater experience with Dolby Vision, Xiaomi Sound, and smart features. Available from April 16, 2025.   

By Mahak Aggarwal
7 Min Read
Xiaomi X Pro Series QLED TVs-

Xiaomi just dropped its latest bombshell in home entertainment: the X Pro Series QLED TVs. Forget crowded theaters; imagine bringing that magic, that immersive feeling, right into your living room. After 15 years of exploring and growing, Xiaomi India has unveiled these upgraded TVs, promising a premium viewing experience tailored for how we live and connect today.

Anuj Sharma, Xiaomi India’s Chief Marketing Officer, hit the nail on the head when he said they’re not just following trends but shaping the future. Think about it: those shared moments with family, the yearning for that cinematic escape after a long day. That’s exactly what Xiaomi aims to deliver with the X Pro QLED Series. They’ve packed it with features designed to make movie nights, game days, and even catching up on your favorite shows feel truly special.

Picture This: Your Living Room, a Portal to Another World

Remember the last time you were completely lost in a movie? The vibrant colors, the sharp details that made you feel like you were right there? The X Pro Series wants to recreate that sensation at home. With Dolby Vision Filmmaker Mode, you’re seeing the film exactly as the director intended – the correct frame rate, sharpness, and aspect ratio. It’s like having the director in your living room, ensuring their artistic vision isn’t compromised. And Dolby Vision? It takes every single frame and pumps it with striking contrast and rich detail, bringing that big-screen grandeur to your personal space.

Xiaomi X Pro Series QLED TVs.

 

Sound That Moves You, Literally

But a truly great cinematic experience isn’t just about what you see; it’s about what you hear. Xiaomi understands this. They’ve integrated Xiaomi Sound, which means every whisper, every explosion, every note of music comes through with amazing clarity. You don’t just hear it; you feel it. Imagine the roar of the crowd at a live concert resonating through your room, the suspenseful music in a thriller building the tension, or the calming tones of a podcast washing over you. The X Pro Series, with its 34W box speakers enhanced by DTS:X and DTS Virtual:X, creates a soundstage that adapts to whatever you’re watching. Plus, Dolby Audio ensures dialogue is crystal clear, bass is deep, and the surround sound is rich, perfect for anyone who appreciates truly immersive audio.

More Than Just a TV: It’s Your Entertainment Hub

This isn’t just about playing content; it’s about crafting a personalized experience. PatchWall and Xiaomi TV+ give you access to a huge library of free live TV channels and recommendations tailored just for you. Got kids? Kids Mode provides a safe viewing environment with parental controls and age-appropriate suggestions. And for the smart home enthusiasts, voice control powered by Google Assistant makes everything easier – adjust settings, manage your other smart devices, or find something new to watch, all with your voice. Streaming is also a breeze with built-in support for Google Cast, Miracast, and AirPlay 2, letting you play content directly from your phone, tablet, or laptop.

Looks Good, Works Great

The X Pro Series isn’t just about the tech inside; it’s designed to look good in your home too. The sleek, bezel-less design will enhance any living space. It’s got 32GB of internal storage and plenty of ways to connect your devices, including 3 HDMI ports (one with eARC), 2 USB ports, Ethernet, AV, and Bluetooth. Whether it’s in a cozy bedroom or a spacious living room, it’s built to deliver an immersive experience that fits your lifestyle.

A Remote That Gets You

Navigating your entertainment should be simple, and Xiaomi’s new TV remote aims to do just that. It has direct access buttons for popular streaming platforms and intuitive controls. While some buttons for DVB-T2 might not work right now in India, they’re there for future possibilities. Quick access to Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and more is just a click away, and Google Assistant integration means effortless voice control. They even listened to user feedback and included a much-requested mute button, along with dedicated PatchWall and Google TV home keys, making your viewing experience smarter and more intuitive.

Ready to Upgrade?

The Xiaomi X Pro QLED TV series becomes available starting April 16, 2025, with introductory offers. The 43-inch model is priced at INR 31,999, with an offer price of INR 29,999 for customers using HDFC Credit and Debit Cards EMI, who can avail up to INR 2,000 off. The 55-inch variant costs INR 44,999, also with a potential discount of up to INR 2,000 on HDFC cards, bringing the price down to INR 42,999. The top-end 65-inch model is priced at INR 64,999, with an offer price of INR 61,999, thanks to a bank discount of up to INR 3,000 on HDFC Credit and Debit Cards EMI. Early buyers can also benefit from 0% down payment and 12 months of no-cost EMI. These models will be available for purchase on mi.com, Flipkart, and major retail stores across India.

Early birds can snag bank discounts of up to INR 3,000 with 0% down payment and 12 months of no-cost EMI. You can grab these TVs on mi.com, Flipkart, and leading retail stores. Plus, Xiaomi promises after-sales support across all pin codes in India.

Could the Xiaomi X Pro QLED TV series be the answer to your home entertainment dreams? With its focus on a cinematic experience, immersive sound, smart features, and sleek design, it certainly makes a compelling case. It’s not just a TV; it’s a potential gateway to countless hours of shared moments and personal enjoyment.

