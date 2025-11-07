Titan Smart Evoke 2.0 Launches in India, Blending Classic Watch Design with Latest Tech

Titan Smart has officially introduced its new Evoke 2.0 smartwatch, a device that blends the elegance of traditional wristwatches with the sophistication of modern wearable technology. This launch highlights Titan’s continued evolution from classic analogue craftsmanship toward intelligent, fashion-forward innovation. The brand describes the concept with the tagline, “Smart Never Looked This Good”, emphasizing the perfect balance between premium style and advanced functionality.

The Evoke 2.0 seems aimed at users who appreciate refined aesthetics but still want cutting-edge features-essentially, those who want a smartwatch that doesn’t look like one at first glance.

Key Takeaways

Premium Design: 43 mm round metal case with an 11 mm slim profile for an elegant and lightweight feel.

Vivid Display: 1.32-inch Super AMOLED display, 466×466 resolution, and up to 1000 nits brightness for crisp outdoor visibility.

Intuitive Controls: Rotary crown and custom function buttons for tactile, classic-style navigation.

Health Tracking: 24×7 monitoring for heart rate, SpO₂ (blood oxygen), and sleep, with detailed analysis in the Titan Smart App.

Price and Options: Priced at ₹8,499, available in three dual-tone magnetic strap variants—Glaciar Blue, Tidal Blue, and Cocoa Brown.

A Focus on Elegant Design and User Experience

Titan clearly wants the Evoke 2.0 to feel as much a fashion accessory as it is a smart device. The 43 mm metal casing and dual-tone magnetic strap give it a premium finish that fits just as well with formal attire as with casual wear. Its 11 mm slim frame ensures comfort for all-day use, while the sleek design reflects Titan’s expertise in luxury watchmaking.

On the inside, the smartwatch runs on an advanced processor that delivers a smooth, responsive user interface. Customization is another key focus-users can choose from several 3D Dynamic Watch Faces, designed with depth and motion effects that make the watch feel more alive and personal. The familiar rotary crown and physical buttons add a touch of traditional watch charm, making the overall interaction feel intuitive and refined rather than overly digital.

Advanced Health and Wellness Tracking

Looks aside, the Evoke 2.0 packs a comprehensive suite of health and wellness tools. It connects seamlessly to the Titan Smart App, available on both Android and iOS, allowing users to monitor their health data in real time and over time.

The watch continuously tracks heart rate (24×7), measures SpO₂ (blood oxygen) levels, and provides detailed sleep analysis. Through the app, users can view performance metrics, set fitness goals, and access personalized wellness insights. It’s not just a fitness tracker but more of an everyday health companion that subtly encourages better habits without being intrusive.

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Seenivasan Krishnamurthy, Business Head, Smart Wearables, Titan Company Limited, emphasized that the Evoke 2.0 represents Titan’s mission to craft wearables that merge premium fashion with cutting-edge technology. He added that the device is designed for today’s “lifestyle-focused, tech-aware consumer” someone who values elegance but doesn’t want to compromise on intelligence and utility.

This positioning fits well within Titan Smart’s broader vision for India’s fast-growing wearables market, where users increasingly look for devices that blend personal style with health-conscious features.

Price and Availability

In India, the Titan Smart Evoke 2.0 is priced at ₹8,499, making it an attractive mid-range option in the smartwatch segment. It comes with a dual-tone magnetic strap and is available in three stylish colour variants: Glaciar Blue, Tidal Blue, and Cocoa Brown.

Customers can purchase the Evoke 2.0 through Titan World, Fastrack, and Helios stores, as well as select premium retail outlets across India. It’s also available online via Titan’s official website (www.titan.co.in) and on major e-commerce platforms, ensuring wide accessibility for buyers across the country.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What operating system does the Titan Evoke 2.0 use?

A1: The Evoke 2.0 runs on Titan’s in-house system powered by a dedicated processor. It syncs seamlessly with the Titan Smart App, compatible with both Android and iOS devices, offering smooth performance and easy data tracking.

Q2: Does the Titan Evoke 2.0 support Bluetooth calling?

A2: Yes, the smartwatch supports SingleSync Bluetooth calling, allowing users to manage calls directly from their wrist (as confirmed by Flipkart and Smartprix listings).

Q3: How bright is the display for outdoor use?

A3: The watch features a 1.32-inch Super AMOLED display with up to 1000 nits brightness, ensuring visibility even in bright sunlight—ideal for outdoor activities or daily commutes.

Q4: Is the Titan Evoke 2.0 waterproof or water-resistant?

A4: According to retailer listings, it comes with an IP68 water resistance rating, which means it’s dustproof and can handle submersion in up to 1.5 meters of fresh water for up to 30 minutes—perfectly safe for daily use and light water exposure.

Q5: What kind of health data does the Titan Smart App track from the Evoke 2.0?

A5: The app offers a complete wellness suite, tracking 24×7 heart rate, SpO₂ levels, detailed sleep cycles, and overall performance data, while providing personalized wellness tips based on daily activity.