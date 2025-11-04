Top 5 Upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Smartphones: iQOO 15, OnePlus 15 & More

The next generation of Android flagships is here, and Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset is taking center stage. Several premium smartphones are already confirmed to use it, with iQOO and OnePlus leading the charge in November 2025. realme has its own launch lined up for November as well, and Samsung, as usual, is saving its big reveal for early next year.

These devices are shaping up to be absolute powerhouses, boasting large batteries, top-tier display tech, and cameras tuned for professional-level results.

Key Takeaways

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 is Qualcomm’s newest high-end mobile processor.

iQOO 15 and OnePlus 15 debuted in October 2025, both featuring the new chipset.

Realme GT 8 Pro will launch in India in November 2025.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, expected in January 2026, is also rumored to run the same processor.

iQOO 15

Launched on October 20, 2025 in China, the iQOO 15 is among the first to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. It’s an octa-core chip clocked up to 4.6GHz, which already sounds impressive on paper. The phone comes with a 6.85-inch display offering a 144Hz refresh rate and 1440×3168 resolution, delivering exceptionally smooth visuals.

You get 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, running on OriginOS 6 (Android 16). The triple rear cameras are all 50MP sensors (f/1.88, f/2.65, and f/2.05), and the 32MP front camera handles selfies quite well.

Battery life looks generous too: A 7,000mAh unit with 100W Fast Charging and wireless charging support. Connectivity is up to date with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth v6.00. Overall, the iQOO 15 seems like a well-rounded flagship with serious performance credentials. The official India release date has been set to November 26th.

OnePlus 15

Just a week later, the OnePlus 15 followed on October 27, powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. This one’s built for users who like a little extra-16GB RAM, 1TB storage, and a 6.78-inch display with a super-smooth 165Hz refresh rate. Its 1.5K resolution (1272×2772) keeps visuals sharp without overly taxing the battery.

Speaking of which, the battery here is slightly larger than iQOO’s, at 7,300mAh, paired with 120W FlashCharge and wireless charging. Like the iQOO 15, it features a triple 50MP camera setup and a 32MP selfie camera.

The phone runs OxygenOS 16 (based on Android 16) and carries an IP69 rating, meaning it’s particularly resistant to dust and water-a reassuring feature for everyday use. The OnePlus 15 is all set to officially launch in India on November 13th, 2025.

realme GT 8 Pro

Next in line, realme GT 8 Pro is set to make its India debut in November 2025, confirmed via Flipkart and the official realme India store. It uses the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 too, but with an interesting addition a HyperVision AI chip designed to enhance imaging performance. The camera tuning by Ricoh GR also hints at a strong photography focus.

Originally launched in China on October 21st, the phone features a 6.79-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 7,000 nits of peak brightness that’s one of the brightest screens on any smartphone right now. It includes a 7,000mAh battery with 120W wired charging, and configurations go up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB storage.

If realme manages to price it competitively in India, this could be one of the most appealing flagships of the year.

Xiaomi 17 Series

The Xiaomi 17 series launched in China in September 2025 and is expected in India by early 2026. The series includes three models: Xiaomi 17, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max. All three use the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip and run HyperOS 3. The standard Xiaomi 17 has a 6.3-inch display and a 7,000mAh battery.

The 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max feature secondary displays on the back. The Pro has a 6.3-inch screen and a 6,300mAh battery, while the Pro Max has a 6.9-inch screen and a 7,500mAh battery. All models support 100W wired and 50W wireless charging and come with triple 50-megapixel Leica-tuned camera systems.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Finally, the much-anticipated Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is rumored to arrive in Feb 2026. It’s expected to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, at least in several markets. The display is said to be a 6.9-inch OLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate and 3,000 nits peak brightness.

Expected specs include 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a 5,000mAh battery. The camera setup could feature a 200MP Sony primary sensor, two 50MP lenses (ultra-wide and periscope), and a 10MP telephoto. The 12MP front camera is likely housed in a centered punch-hole design.

An interesting, rumored feature is “Flex Magic Pixel”, a privacy enhancement that reduces side-view visibility to keep your screen content more private. The expected starting price in India is Rs 1,34,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model.

