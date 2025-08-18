Toyota Launches Camry Hybrid Sprint Edition in India at Rs. 48.50 Lakh

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has rolled out the all-new Camry Hybrid Sprint Edition in India, priced at Rs. 48.50 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). This new variant of the premium sedan brings a sportier and more dynamic look through exclusive cosmetic upgrades. Customers can now book the car at all authorized Toyota dealerships as well as through the company’s official website.

Unlike a completely new trim, the Sprint Edition is essentially a dealer-level accessory package offered on top of the standard Camry Hybrid. It has been designed to appeal to buyers seeking a more stylish, aggressive presence without compromising on Toyota’s proven hybrid technology and premium comfort.

Key Takeaways

The Toyota Camry Hybrid Sprint Edition is priced at Rs. 48.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

It features a dual tone finish with matte black accents on the roof, bonnet, and boot.

Comes with an “Exclusive Sport Kit” that includes front and rear body kits and a rear spoiler.

Powered by a 2.5-litre petrol engine paired with Toyota’s fifth-generation strong hybrid system.

Delivers an impressive ARAI-certified mileage of 25.49 km/l.

Design and Exterior

The standout highlight of the Sprint Edition is its new dual-tone colour scheme with contrasting matte black finish on the roof, hood, and trunk. The sedan also gets matte black alloy wheels, further enhancing its sporty appeal. The addition of an Exclusive Sport Kit, comprising redesigned front and rear body kits along with a sleek rear spoiler, lends the car a bolder, more performance-oriented stance.

Available in five striking dual-tone colour options, Emotional Red, Platinum White Pearl, Cement Grey, Precious Metal, and Dark Blue Metallic (all paired with matte black), the Camry Hybrid Sprint Edition provides buyers with distinct personalization choices.

Powertrain and Performance

Under the hood, there are no mechanical changes. The Sprint Edition continues with the proven 2.5-litre, four-cylinder Dynamic Force petrol engine mated to Toyota’s strong hybrid system. Together, they deliver a combined 227 bhp and 221 Nm of torque. The sedan uses an e-CVT automatic transmission and supports Eco, Normal, and Sport drive modes, ensuring a balance of efficiency and driving pleasure.

A major attraction remains its fuel efficiency, with an ARAI-certified mileage of 25.49 km/l, making it one of the most efficient premium sedans in its segment.

Interior and Features

The cabin of the Camry Hybrid Sprint Edition largely mirrors the standard model but adds a few subtle upgrades such as door warning lamps and enhanced ambient lighting. It retains luxury-oriented features including:

10-way power-adjustable driver’s seat with memory

Ventilated front seats

Wireless charger

Heads-up display (HUD)

On the safety front, the car is well-equipped with a 360-degree camera, nine airbags, and Toyota’s advanced Safety Sense 3.0 suite. This includes radar-based adaptive cruise control, pre-collision system, and lane-keeping assist, ensuring high standards of occupant safety.

Market Position

Since its introduction in 2002, the Toyota Camry has remained a benchmark in India’s premium sedan space. With the launch of the Hybrid Sprint Edition, Toyota aims to broaden its appeal, particularly among buyers who value hybrid efficiency but also seek a sportier design.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the difference between the Toyota Camry Hybrid Sprint Edition and the regular Camry Hybrid?

A1: The main differences are cosmetic. The Sprint Edition features a dual-tone exterior with matte black accents on the roof, bonnet, and boot, along with matte black alloy wheels and a sports body kit. The engine, interior features, and performance remain the same as the standard Camry Hybrid.

Q2: What is the mileage of the Toyota Camry Hybrid Sprint Edition?

A2: The official ARAI-certified mileage for the Toyota Camry Hybrid Sprint Edition is 25.49 km/l.

Q3: What is the price of the Toyota Camry Hybrid Sprint Edition in India?

A3: The ex-showroom price for the Toyota Camry Hybrid Sprint Edition is Rs. 48.50 lakh.