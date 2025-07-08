TP-Link India Expands Operations with New Mumbai Incubation Centre and Bengaluru R&D Hub

TP-Link India, a leading provider of Wi-Fi devices, has taken a significant step forward in its India strategy. Today, the company announced the launch of its first incubation center in Mumbai, alongside plans to establish a new R&D Global Capability Center (GCC) in Bengaluru. These developments signal a strong, growing focus on the Indian market.

The new Mumbai incubation center is co-located with TP-Link India’s latest headquarters. It’s envisioned as a space to foster innovation, offer hands-on partner training, and showcase business solutions in real time. The inauguration was led by Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Maharashtra’s Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, who emphasized the center’s potential to support students and advance the broader goals of a digitally empowered India.

Sanjay Sehgal, CEO and Managing Director of TP-Link India, described the center as a catalyst for fresh thinking. It’s equipped with cutting-edge infrastructure, mentorship opportunities, and connections to key networks. Spanning over 20,000 square feet and accommodating more than 150 individuals, the facility represents a major milestone. Notably, TP-Link India currently operates offices in 10 cities across the country.

This incubation center is also tailored to support up-and-coming talent and experimental thinking around the future of connectivity. It’s open to students, developers, and tech enthusiasts from all over India, providing them with the tools and network needed to bring their ideas to life.

Meanwhile, TP-Link is preparing to launch its R&D Global Capability Center (GCC) in Bengaluru within the next few weeks. This center will play a central role in research and innovation, helping drive product development for both domestic and global markets. Engineers at the Bengaluru GCC will focus on advanced areas such as firmware engineering, AI/ML integration, and high-performance networking solutions, including those for TP-Link’s business portfolio under the Omada brand.

As part of its broader expansion plans, TP-Link is also set to scale its after-sales support. Over the coming year, the company aims to open 20 new service centers, especially targeting Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. This initiative is expected to make TP-Link one of the largest after-sales networks among tech brands in India.

To support its growing operations and innovation efforts, TP-Link India plans to increase its workforce by 30% in the next year. The company, part of U.S.-based TP-Link Systems Inc., offers a wide range of networking and connectivity products, including routers, switches, security cameras, and smart home devices. Through its Omada brand, it also provides enterprise-grade business solutions. TP-Link has consistently been ranked by analyst firm IDC as the top provider of Wi-Fi devices worldwide.

