Truke Buds AURA TWS Review – A budget friendly option!

As someone who spends a significant amount of time evaluating audio products, I recently had the opportunity to thoroughly test the Truke Buds AURA TWS buds, specifically the carbon black variant. Truke, a brand that has been steadily making its presence felt in the audio accessories market, aims to provide feature-rich products at competitive price points. My goal was to assess whether the Buds AURA truly deliver on their promise of a complete audio experience for everyday use. I put these buds through their paces in various scenarios, from daily commutes and workout sessions to extended listening at home, to provide a detailed, unbiased perspective.

Key Takeaways

Comfortable and secure fit for prolonged use.

Decent audio quality with emphasis on bass.

Effective environmental noise cancellation (ENC) for calls.

Intuitive touch controls for easy operation.

Reliable battery life for extended listening.

Gaming mode offers low latency for mobile gaming.

Design and Build Quality

The Truke Buds AURA in carbon black present a sleek and understated design. The charging case is compact and pebble-shaped, easily fitting into a pocket without creating an uncomfortable bulge. The matte finish on both the case and the earbuds gives them a premium feel and helps in resisting fingerprints. The build quality feels sturdy for a product in this price segment; there’s no noticeable creaking or flimsy parts. The hinge of the charging case feels robust and snaps shut with a satisfying magnetic click.

The earbuds themselves have a stem design, a popular choice that often aids in microphone placement for better call quality. The ergonomic design of the earpieces allowed them to sit comfortably and securely in my ears. I wore them for several hours during my testing, and I experienced no discomfort or pressure points. For workouts, they remained firmly in place, even during more vigorous activities like running and jumping. The IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance provides confidence for gym sessions or unexpected light rain. This level of water resistance means they can withstand splashes and sweat, but they are not designed for submersion.

Comfort and Fit

Comfort is a crucial aspect of any in-ear earbud, especially for extended listening sessions. The Truke Buds AURA impressed me in this regard. They come with multiple sizes of silicone ear tips, which allowed me to find the perfect seal for my ears. A good seal is essential not only for comfort but also for optimizing sound quality and passive noise isolation. Once fitted correctly, the Buds AURA felt light and barely noticeable. During a 2-hour train commute, I found them comfortable enough to forget I was wearing them.

Sound Quality

Now, let’s talk about the audio performance. The Truke Buds AURA are equipped with 10mm titanium speaker drivers. Titanium, often used in audio drivers, is known for its rigidity and lightweight properties, which can contribute to a more accurate and responsive sound reproduction.

My experience with the sound profile of the Truke Buds AURA can be summarized as bass-forward. The low frequencies have a noticeable presence, providing a satisfying thump, especially for genres like pop, hip-hop, and electronic music. Bass enthusiasts will likely appreciate this characteristic. On tracks with prominent bass lines, the Buds AURA delivered a punchy and energetic output. For example, listening to Daft Punk’s “Get Lucky,” the bass guitar line was clearly pronounced and provided a solid foundation for the track.

The mid-range, where vocals and many instruments reside, is generally clear. Vocals come through intelligibly, though they sometimes feel slightly recessed compared to the dominant bass. In tracks with complex arrangements, some finer details in the mid-range can get a bit lost in the mix, particularly when the bass is very active. For instance, in a rock track like Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” Freddie Mercury’s vocals were clear, but the nuances of the instrumental harmonies were not as distinct as they might be on a more neutral-sounding pair of earbuds.

The treble is present but not overly bright or sibilant, which is a common issue with some budget earbuds. It avoids harshness, making for a non-fatiguing listening experience over long periods. However, it also means that the very top-end sparkle and detail might not be as pronounced. High-hats and cymbals, while audible, lacked some of the crispness that higher-end audio devices might offer. For everyday listening of podcasts and casual music enjoyment, the overall sound quality is more than adequate and enjoyable, especially considering the price point.

Call Quality and Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC)

One of the standout features of the Truke Buds AURA is the quad MEMS mic ENC for calls. MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems) microphones are tiny, high-performance microphones that are increasingly used in small electronic devices due to their compact size and consistent performance. The “quad” designation means there are four microphones working in conjunction to pick up your voice and simultaneously filter out background noise.

During my testing, the call quality was consistently clear. In moderately noisy environments, like a busy street or a bustling office, the ENC technology did an impressive job of isolating my voice. Call recipients reported hearing me clearly, with minimal distractions from ambient sounds. While it’s not active noise cancellation (ANC) for listening to music, the ENC is highly effective for its intended purpose of improving voice clarity during phone calls. This makes the Buds AURA a reliable choice for hands-free communication.

Connectivity and Latency

The Truke Buds AURA utilize Bluetooth 5.3. I experienced stable and consistent connectivity with my smartphone throughout my testing. There were no noticeable dropouts or disconnections, even when moving around within a reasonable range from the source device.

For mobile gamers, the inclusion of an ultra-low latency gaming mode is a significant benefit. Truke claims a latency of 35ms in this mode. Latency refers to the delay between an audio signal being sent from the device and being heard by the user. In gaming, high latency can cause a noticeable lag between in-game actions and the corresponding sound effects, which can negatively impact the gaming experience, especially in fast-paced games. While 35ms is not zero, it is a very low figure for wireless earbuds and significantly reduces the perceptible delay. When I tested the gaming mode with a few mobile games, the audio sync was noticeably better, making for a more immersive and responsive gaming session. This feature truly sets them apart in their segment for casual mobile gaming.

Battery Life

Battery life is a critical factor for TWS earbuds, and the Truke Buds AURA deliver strongly in this area. Truke claims up to 10 hours of playtime on a single charge for the earbuds themselves, and a total of 48 hours with the charging case. My real-world testing largely corroborated these claims. I consistently got around 8-9 hours of listening time from the earbuds before needing to place them back in the case. The charging case provided multiple full recharges, easily getting me through several days of moderate use without needing to plug the case in. The USB Type-C charging port is a welcome modern convenience, allowing for faster and more universal charging. The long battery life makes them ideal for travel, long commutes, or users who forget to charge their devices frequently.

Controls and User Experience

The Truke Buds AURA feature intuitive touch controls on the earbuds. Taps and long presses allow you to control playback (play/pause, skip tracks), manage calls (answer/end), activate the voice assistant, and switch between normal and gaming modes. The touch panels were responsive and generally accurate during my usage. I found the controls easy to learn and execute without accidental triggers.

Activating the voice assistant (Google Assistant or Siri, depending on your connected device) was straightforward with a specific tap sequence. This hands-free access to a voice assistant adds to the convenience, allowing users to make calls, send messages, or get information without pulling out their phone.

Key Product Specifications

Color: Carbon Black

Form Factor: In-ear TWS (True Wireless Stereo)

Drivers: 10mm Titanium Speaker Drivers

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3

Latency: Ultra-Low Latency (35ms in Gaming Mode)

Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC): Quad MEMS Mic ENC for Calls

Battery Life: Up to 48 hours of total playtime with charging case (single charge: up to 10 hours)

Charging Port: USB Type-C

Water Resistance: IPX4 (Sweat and Water Resistant)

Controls: Touch Controls

Voice Assistant Support: Yes

Price: Rs. 799

Verdict

The Truke Buds AURA TWS buds, in their carbon black variant, offer a compelling package for their price of Rs. 799. As an experienced reviewer, I found them to be a reliable and feature-packed option, especially for users who prioritize clear call quality, low-latency gaming, and long battery life. While the sound profile leans towards a bass-heavy signature, it delivers an enjoyable listening experience for popular music genres.

While they don’t offer active noise cancellation for listening, which is a feature often found in higher-priced segments, their overall performance and feature set position them as a strong contender in the budget to mid-range TWS market. If you are looking for a pair of TWS earbuds that offer excellent call clarity, impressive battery life, a solid build, and a gaming mode without breaking the bank, the Truke Buds AURA are definitely worth considering. They hold their own as a practical and enjoyable audio accessory for a wide range of users.

Official Website.

FAQs

Q1: Do the Truke Buds AURA have Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)?

A1: No, the Truke Buds AURA do not feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) for listening to music. However, they do have Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) for calls, which helps in filtering out background noise during phone conversations.

Q2: Are the Truke Buds AURA suitable for gaming?

A2: Yes, the Truke Buds AURA are highly suitable for gaming, especially mobile gaming, due to their dedicated ultra-low latency gaming mode, which offers a claimed latency of 35ms. This significantly reduces audio lag, providing a better gaming experience.

Q3: How long do the Truke Buds AURA last on a single charge?

A3: The Truke Buds AURA can last up to 10 hours on a single charge. With the included charging case, the total playtime extends up to 48 hours.

Q4: Can I use the Truke Buds AURA in the rain or during workouts?

A4: Yes, the Truke Buds AURA have an IPX4 rating, which means they are sweat and water resistant. They can withstand splashes and sweat, making them suitable for workouts and light rain, but they should not be submerged in water.

Q5: What type of charging port do the Truke Buds AURA use?

A5: The Truke Buds AURA charging case uses a USB Type-C port for charging.

Q6: Are the Truke Buds AURA comfortable for long listening sessions?

A6: Yes, based on extensive testing, the Truke Buds AURA are designed for comfort and fit securely. They come with multiple ear tip sizes to ensure a comfortable and stable fit for prolonged use without causing discomfort.