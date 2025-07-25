truke Buds Elite TWS Earbuds Review: A Good Balance of Performance and Value

As someone who has spent a fair share of time testing true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds, I recently got to try out the truke Buds Elite. These earbuds are positioned to strike that sweet spot between affordability and functionality, a segment that’s been gaining a lot of traction lately. Truke, a brand with German roots, has gradually built a foothold in the Indian audio market, especially among budget-conscious buyers. The Buds Elite make a case for themselves with claims of long battery life, a dedicated gaming mode, and environmental noise cancellation for calls. I set out to see if these earbuds live up to the promises and how they perform across different use cases.

Key Takeaways

The truke Buds Elite deliver solid value at their price point.

Sound quality leans towards bass-heavy but is generally enjoyable.

Battery life is a major strength, ideal for extended listening.

Gaming mode noticeably improves latency.

Call quality is quite clear, thanks to ENC.

They offer a comfortable fit, suitable for long sessions.

Design and Build Quality

The truke Buds Elite sport a clean, modern design. I tested the black model, which has a matte finish on both the earbuds and their compact charging case. It looks sleek and feels somewhat premium, though the smooth surface is a bit slippery to touch. The earbuds use an in-ear canalphone design and come with three sizes of silicone ear tips to ensure a snug fit, something that really matters for both comfort and passive noise isolation.

During my time with them, I found the fit to be secure and the comfort level impressive. Whether I was commuting, working at my desk, or taking a brisk walk, they stayed in place without any discomfort. The IPX5 water resistance is a nice touch too, not meant for swimming, of course, but more than adequate for sweaty workouts or getting caught in light rain.

Sound Performance

These earbuds are powered by 10mm dynamic drivers, which is fairly standard for this price range. From what I heard, the audio signature favors bass, not overwhelmingly so, but enough to notice. If you enjoy a bit of punch in your tracks, especially with pop or EDM, you’ll likely appreciate it.

Vocals and mids come through clearly enough, though they do take a slight backseat to the bass. This kind of tuning is common in mainstream earbuds aiming for a fun sound profile. Trebles are well managed, crisp without being shrill, which is key for avoiding listener fatigue.

I tested a variety of genres – pop and electronic sounded lively, while rock and classical were perfectly listenable, even if a touch more clarity in the mids wouldn’t hurt. Audiophiles might want a more balanced or neutral sound, but for everyday users, the performance is satisfying and even a bit better than expected at this price.

Call Quality and Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC)

One of the standout features Truke advertises is the dual-mic ENC setup. To test this, I made calls in a range of settings, from quiet rooms to noisy outdoor spots. Indoors, my voice was crystal clear. Outdoors, the ENC technology really did help. It didn’t eliminate all background noise, but it filtered enough to keep my voice intelligible in most situations.

It’s not comparable to high-end ANC features (which block noise for the listener), but for call clarity alone, the feature works well. People on the other end reported hearing me clearly even in somewhat chaotic environments.

Gaming Mode and Low Latency Latency is a critical concern for gamers, especially in mobile titles where split-second sound cues matter. The truke Buds Elite feature an “Elite Gaming Mode” that claims to drop latency to as low as 40ms. I tried this out with a mix of mobile games, including first-person shooters and rhythm-based apps.

Enabling the mode did make a noticeable difference. Audio lag reduced significantly, making the experience more immersive and responsive. While no wireless setup is entirely free of latency, this is about as close as you can get in the budget range. Switching to gaming mode is simple enough with a touch control sequence, which adds to its practicality.

Battery Life and Charging

Battery life is arguably one of the biggest strengths here. Truke advertises up to 70 hours of total playback with the case, and in my use, it came surprisingly close. I routinely got 8 to 10 hours from the earbuds themselves on a single charge. The charging case then provided multiple recharges without me having to plug in for days.

Fast charging is another bonus. A quick stint in the case gave me enough juice for a couple of hours of playback, super handy when heading out in a hurry. And yes, the USB Type-C charging port is a modern touch that’s much appreciated.

Connectivity and Controls

These earbuds use Bluetooth 5.4, which is the latest standard and ensures a stable, reliable connection. Pairing was seamless with both my phone and laptop, and I didn’t experience any dropouts while moving around my apartment.

Touch controls cover the basics: play/pause, call management, volume, track skipping, and voice assistant activation. There’s a slight learning curve, but once you get the hang of it, they work reliably. Accidental touches can happen, as with any touch-sensitive surface, but they were rare enough not to be a major nuisance.

Key Product Specifications

Driver Size: 10mm Dynamic Drivers

Bluetooth Version: 5.4

Wireless Range: 10 meters (approx.)

Battery Life (Earbuds): 8-10 hours per charge (approx.)

Total Playtime (with Charging Case): Up to 70 hours

Charging Port: USB Type-C

Latency: Ultra-low 40ms (Elite Gaming Mode)

Microphone: Dual-mic setup with PureVoice Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC)

Water Resistance: IPX5

Weight: 38 grams (earbuds + case)

Color Variant Tested: Black

Control Type: Touch Controls

Box Contents: Earbuds, Charging Case, USB Cable, User Manual, Warranty Card

Verdict

After spending time with the truke Buds Elite, I’d say they more than hold their own in the crowded budget TWS space. They’re not trying to compete with high-end audio gear, and that’s fine. What they offer is a thoughtfully designed, feature-rich package that delivers on everyday usability.

Battery performance and gaming latency are the biggest highlights. If you’re someone who listens to music for hours or frequently plays mobile games, these features alone could justify the purchase. Sound quality, while bass-centric, is enjoyable for casual listening. And the call experience, thanks to ENC, is reliably good.

Considering their price, the truke Buds Elite offer impressive value. They stand out in a saturated market by focusing on practical features that matter day-to-day. For anyone hunting for dependable TWS earbuds without spending a fortune, these are definitely worth considering.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: How long does the battery last on the truke Buds Elite?

A1: Around 8-10 hours per charge for the earbuds, with up to 70 hours total using the charging case.

Q2: Are the truke Buds Elite suitable for gaming?

A2: Yes, the Elite Gaming Mode reduces latency to 40ms, making them ideal for mobile gaming.

Q3: Can I control the volume directly from the earbuds?

A3: Yes, volume adjustment is supported via touch controls.

Q4: Are the truke Buds Elite waterproof?

A4: They have an IPX5 rating, resistant to sweat and light splashes, but not fully waterproof.

Q5: What kind of charging port does the case have?

A5: It uses a USB Type-C port.

Q6: How is the call quality on the truke Buds Elite?

A6: Quite good, thanks to the dual-mic ENC setup, which helps filter out ambient noise.

Q7: Do the truke Buds Elite come with different ear tip sizes?

A7: Yes, small, medium, and large ear tips are included in the box.

Q8: Do the truke Buds Elite have active noise cancellation (ANC)?

A8: No, they only offer Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) for calls. This helps reduce background noise for the person you’re speaking with.