Truke Buds Infinity OWS: A Budget-Friendly Open-Ear Audio Experience

As someone who’s spent a fair bit of time exploring the landscape of audio gear from premium over-ear headphones to affordable earbuds, I tend to approach each new device with a mix of curiosity and a bit of skepticism. The Indian audio market is vast and increasingly competitive, offering products that span across a broad spectrum of price and performance. Recently, I had the chance to try out the Truke Buds Infinity OWS (Open Wireless Stereo), finished in a slick jet black, and retailing at just ₹1,499. After putting these buds through their paces during commutes, extended work sessions, and even workouts, I can confidently share a comprehensive perspective on what they bring to the table.

Key Takeaways

The open-ear design offers comfort and situational awareness, which some may find liberating.

The 16mm titanium drivers deliver surprisingly full sound with noticeable bass.

Battery life stands out, with up to 70 hours of playtime using the charging case.

Dual device pairing is genuinely handy for multitaskers.

Quad Mic PureVoice ENC helps maintain clear calls in noisy settings.

At ₹1,499, they provide solid value for budget-conscious users.

Absence of Active Noise Cancellation is a trade-off inherent to the open-ear design.

Design and Comfort

The most striking feature when you first lay eyes on the Truke Buds Infinity OWS is their open-ear form factor. Instead of pressing into your ear canal like most traditional earbuds, these rest lightly on the outer ear and are held in place by soft, skin-friendly ear hooks. I have to say, it’s a welcome departure from the usual in-ear discomfort many of us are too familiar with.

I wore them for hours during morning walks, while glued to my screen for work, and even on evening jogs. The fit remained consistently secure, never once feeling like it might slip. The hooks are flexible enough to adapt to your ears without creating pressure points, which can be a common issue with over-ear designs. The open style also encourages airflow, which in turn helps reduce the chances of earwax buildup – a practical, albeit rarely mentioned, benefit. The matte jet black finish gives them a subtle elegance that pairs well with both casual and professional outfits. The compact case fits easily into a pocket, which is something I appreciated more than I expected.

Audio Performance

With sizable 16mm titanium drivers, the Truke Buds Infinity OWS deliver an audio experience that, frankly, exceeded my expectations. Open-ear designs typically struggle with delivering strong bass due to the lack of a sealed fit, but here, the bass has a distinct presence without becoming overwhelming. It’s not floor-rattling by any means, but it adds a layer of depth that enhances most genres.

Vocals were crisp, and instrument separation was fairly distinct. I tried everything from Bollywood hits to Indian classical to Western rock, and the sound profile adapted well across the board. The advertised 24-bit Spatial Audio does lend a more expansive feel to the soundstage, though it’s not quite cinematic. Still, it makes for a more breathable, less fatiguing listening session.

One undeniable benefit of the open-ear design is situational awareness. Being able to hear your surroundings while still enjoying your music is crucial during outdoor runs or in office settings. The downside? There’s no Active Noise Cancellation, and ambient noise can seep in, especially in crowded places. It’s a calculated compromise, but one that’s worth it for the right user.

Call Quality

These earbuds feature Quad Mic PureVoice ENC, which uses four microphones to suppress environmental noise. I tested calls in a variety of settings – a noisy street, a quiet room, even a bustling cafe. In most cases, my voice came through clearly. In louder environments, a bit of background noise did creep in, but my voice remained intelligible, which isn’t always guaranteed at this price point. It’s certainly dependable enough for work calls or casual conversations.

Battery Life

Battery performance is where the Truke Buds Infinity OWS really shine. Truke advertises up to 70 hours of total playback with the case, and honestly, I came pretty close to that. The earbuds themselves offer around 10 hours on a single charge, and with the case, I didn’t need to recharge for several days. Fast charging is another big plus, a 10-minute charge gives you roughly 10 hours of playtime. Full charging takes about 1.5 to 2 hours, which is quite reasonable.

Connectivity and Features

Equipped with Bluetooth 5.4, the connection remained stable throughout my testing. I didn’t experience any significant lag or dropouts. The dual device pairing was a lifesaver, allowing me to stay connected to both my phone and laptop without needing to manually switch. Voice assistant support is there for both Google Assistant and Siri, which adds convenience, especially when you’re on the go.

The IPX5 rating offers peace of mind for workouts or light rain. Touch controls on the buds are intuitive and responsive, covering the basics like play/pause, call handling, and activating voice assistants.

Key Product Specifications

Colour: Jet Black

Price in India: INR 1,499

Design: Open-ear with skin-friendly ear hooks

Drivers: 16mm Titanium Drivers

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.4

Audio Codecs: SBC, AAC

Battery Life: Up to 70 hours total playtime (with charging case), approx. 10 hours per charge

Fast Charging: 10 minutes charge = 10 hours playback

Microphones: Quad Mic PureVoice ENC

Water Resistance: IPX5

Features: Dual Device Pairing, Voice Assistant Support, Touch Controls

Charging Port: USB Type-C

Weight (with case): Approx. 67g

Verdict

The Truke Buds Infinity OWS in jet black brings a refreshing and practical option to India’s crowded budget audio segment. For those who value situational awareness, dislike in-ear discomfort, or simply want a fuss-free listening solution, these earbuds deliver more than expected.

The 16mm drivers offer rich sound that remains enjoyable across genres, and the battery performance is truly top-tier for the price. Call clarity is solid, and everyday usability is enhanced by thoughtful features like dual device pairing and IPX5 resistance.

That said, if you’re seeking noise isolation or booming bass, this may not be your ideal match. But if open-ear comfort, practicality, and long battery life matter more, the Buds Infinity punches well above its weight class.

Official website.

FAQs

Q1: What does OWS stand for?

A1: OWS stands for Open Wireless Stereo, referring to earbuds that rest outside the ear canal, enabling ambient awareness.

Q2: Can I use the Truke Buds Infinity OWS for gaming?

A2: They work fine for casual mobile gaming, but for competitive or low-latency needs, Truke offers other models more optimized for that use.

Q3: How do I charge the Truke Buds Infinity OWS?

A3: They charge via a USB Type-C port located on the charging case.

Q4: Are the Truke Buds Infinity OWS suitable for workouts?

A4: Yes, the IPX5 water resistance and secure ear hooks make them a good fit for workouts and light outdoor activities.

Q5: Do these earbuds support voice assistants like Google Assistant or Siri?

A5: Yes, you can activate Google Assistant or Siri through the built-in touch controls.