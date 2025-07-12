Truke Launches Buds Mega 10 Earbuds in India

Truke, an emerging audio brand in India, has officially launched its latest true wireless earbuds, the Buds Mega 10, marking another milestone in the company’s expanding Mega series. These follow the success of the Buds Mega 9, and the new earbuds come packed with features aimed at enhancing the listening experience.

Starting July 12th, the Truke Buds Mega 10 will be available for purchase on Amazon.in, Flipkart, and Truke.in. While the regular price for these earbuds is ₹1,399, early adopters can grab them at an introductory price of ₹1,299 during the ongoing Amazon Prime Day Sale and Flipkart Goat Sale.

Key Takeaways:

Launch Date : July 12th, 2025

: July 12th, 2025 Launch Price : ₹1,299 (Regular Price: ₹1,399)

: ₹1,299 (Regular Price: ₹1,399) Key Features : 24-bit spatial audio, 13mm titanium drivers, 70 hours playtime, 40ms ultra-low latency gaming mode, and dual pairing

: 24-bit spatial audio, 13mm titanium drivers, 70 hours playtime, 40ms ultra-low latency gaming mode, and dual pairing Colors : Jet Black and Royal Blue

: Jet Black and Royal Blue Charging Case: Premium leather-metal case with a sleek matte finish

The Truke Buds Mega 10 comes in two striking colors: Jet Black and Royal Blue. The earbuds are housed in a premium leather-metal case, designed not only for stylish storage but also for convenient charging. The sleek matte finish of the case adds to its aesthetic appeal.

Immersive Audio & Gaming Features

When it comes to audio quality, the Buds Mega 10 stands out with 24-bit spatial audio, offering an immersive listening experience. The 13mm titanium drivers ensure that the sound is not only clear but rich, thanks to DSP-powered tuning for enhanced audio delivery. Whether you’re listening to music or watching movies, the sound will feel more dynamic and immersive.

For gamers, the earbuds are equipped with a dedicated gaming mode that brings down audio latency to 40ms. This is essential for keeping audio and visuals perfectly synced, which is crucial in fast-paced gaming scenarios.

Long-Lasting Battery Life

Battery life is a major selling point for the Truke Buds Mega 10. The earbuds offer up to 10 hours of playback on a single charge, and the charging case extends this to an impressive 70 hours. The rapid charging technology is also a big bonus—just 10 minutes of charging can give you 150 minutes of playtime, making it perfect for those in a rush.

Dual Pairing & Convenience

Another convenient feature is dual pairing, which allows you to connect the earbuds to two devices simultaneously—say, your smartphone and laptop. This makes it easy to switch between devices without needing to disconnect and reconnect, ideal for multitaskers.

Truke’s Commitment to Quality

Pankaj Upadhyay, Founder and CEO of Truke, shared that the Buds Mega 10 reflects the company’s commitment to style, performance, and its “Make in India” vision. He emphasized that Truke’s Mega series is designed to bring advanced features to the masses at a competitive price.

The Buds Mega 10 comes with a 12-month warranty and Truke’s extensive service network, with over 400 active service centers across India, ensuring easy access to after-sales support. Truke, which originated in Germany, manufactures its products locally in Noida, India.

FAQs about Truke Buds Mega 10:

Q1: When did Truke Buds Mega 10 launch in India?

A1: The Truke Buds Mega 10 was launched on July 12, 2025.

Q2: Where can I buy the Truke Buds Mega 10?

A2: The Truke Buds Mega 10 is available for purchase on Amazon.in, Flipkart, and Truke.in.

Q3: What is the price of the Truke Buds Mega 10?

A3: The regular price is ₹1,399, but early buyers can purchase it for ₹1,299 during the Prime Day and Goat Sale promotions.

Q4: How long does the battery last on the Truke Buds Mega 10?

A4: On a single charge, the earbuds last up to 10 hours of playback. With the charging case, you get a total of 70 hours.

Q5: Does the Truke Buds Mega 10 have a gaming mode?

A5: Yes, the Buds Mega 10 has a gaming mode that provides an ultra-low latency of 40ms for seamless gaming experiences.

Q6: Can I connect the Truke Buds Mega 10 to two devices at once?

A6: Yes, the earbuds support dual pairing and can be connected to two devices at the same time.