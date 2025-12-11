Truke Launches Resonance X Open-Wear Earbuds with 70-Hour Battery at ₹1,699

Truke, the Indian audio brand that has been steadily expanding its portfolio, introduced the Resonance X today as part of its Open-Wear Sound (OWS) lineup. These devices rest gently outside the ear canal, something I think more people are beginning to appreciate, especially if they wear earbuds for long stretches. The standard price sits at ₹1,699, but for today, the company is offering a ₹500 discount, bringing the cost down to ₹1,199 on Truke’s official website.

Starting tomorrow, December 12, the Resonance X will also be available on Amazon and Flipkart, which perhaps makes it more accessible for buyers who prefer familiar marketplaces.

Key Takeaways

Truke launched the Resonance X today, priced at ₹1,699.

A limited launch offer brings the price down to ₹1,199 exclusively on Truke.in for today.

The earbuds include an open-ear design, 16mm titanium drivers, and 70 hours of total playtime.

Sales on Amazon and Flipkart begin tomorrow, December 12.

Market Context: The Shift to Open-Ear Audio

The launch arrives at a moment when open-ear audio is becoming noticeably more popular in India. Many users have slowly begun moving away from traditional in-ear buds, which can cause some discomfort or ear fatigue over time. OWS devices help avoid that since they don’t seal the ear canal.

Another advantage, one that often gets overlooked, is situational awareness. You can hear traffic, conversations, or office surroundings while still listening to music or attending calls. Reports show that global OWS adoption has increased by more than 30 per cent year-over-year, which suggests a real shift rather than a passing trend. Truke seems to be positioning the Resonance X as a value-for-money option in this growing space, mixing comfort with a few surprisingly premium touches.

Design and Build Quality

The Resonance X features a glossy exterior with a compact form factor. It comes in two color options, Black and Blue. The design feels focused on wearability, the kind of thing you could keep on throughout a workday or while commuting without that nagging urge to take them off.

Truke highlights that the product is both designed and manufactured in India. It’s a detail some buyers might appreciate, and it subtly supports the idea of building a stronger local manufacturing ecosystem.

Audio Performance and Battery Life

Inside the compact frame, Truke has fitted 16mm titanium drivers. For open-ear audio, this is quite generous, and the company claims it helps deliver clearer vocals and more assertive bass. There is also support for 24-bit spatial audio, which, at least in theory, can make movies or music feel slightly more immersive.

Battery performance is one of the standout features. The charging case contains a 400mAh battery, enabling up to 70 hours of total playback. It feels like the sort of specification that removes the everyday anxiety of remembering to charge your earbuds, though of course real-world usage varies.

Connectivity and Features

The Resonance X supports dual-pairing, which lets users stay connected to two devices at once. It is a small convenience but one that quickly becomes hard to give up. Switching between a laptop and a phone, for instance, feels a bit more seamless.

For mobile gamers, the earbuds include a 40ms low-latency mode. It’s not something every buyer will rely on, but for those who do play frequently on their phones, tighter audio sync can make gaming feel smoother.

Warranty and Support

Truke includes a 12-month warranty with the Resonance X. The brand also mentions support through more than 400 service centers across India, which might offer some reassurance to buyers who prefer knowing after-sales help is accessible.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: Where can I buy the Truke Resonance X?

A1: You can buy it on Truke.in today. It will be available on Amazon and Flipkart starting December 12.

Q2: What is the battery life of the Resonance X?

A2: The earbuds offer up to 70 hours of total playtime with the charging case.

Q3: Does the Resonance X have a gaming mode?

A3: Yes, it has a dedicated gaming mode with 40ms low latency for better audio sync.

Q4: Can I connect the Resonance X to two devices at once?

A4: Yes, the device supports dual-pairing, allowing connection to two devices simultaneously.