Truke Shakes Up Audio Market: New Buds Infinity Promise 70-Hour Playtime and Dual Device Magic for Just ₹1499!

India, known for making everyday tech a little more accessible, Truke has added a fresh entry to its Open-ear Wireless Stereo (OWS) collection. Say hello to the Buds Infinity—new earbuds that strike a careful balance between premium features and budget-friendly pricing. Launching at just ₹1499, these earbuds are set to go on sale starting June 12th across Flipkart, Amazon.in, and Truke’s official store, Truke.in.

Quick Highlights:

Truke Buds Infinity priced at ₹1499, joining the OWS lineup

Official sale kicks off June 12th on Flipkart, Amazon.in, and Truke.in

Compact design with rich sound and an open-ear fit

Massive 70 hours of total playback with the charging case

Seamless dual pairing—connect two devices at once

16mm titanium drivers for immersive audio

Jet Black and Royal Blue color options

Covered by a 12-month warranty and 400+ service centers across India

With this launch, Truke is clearly leaning into its strengths—delivering solid performance, long battery life, and a design that’s easy on the ears, both literally and stylistically.

Designed for All-Day Comfort—and Awareness

What stands out right away is the open-ear design. Rather than plugging into your ears, these buds rest lightly on them, letting you stay tuned in to what’s happening around you. It’s a small but meaningful difference that could appeal to people who walk, commute, or collaborate in shared spaces. You don’t get that sealed-off feeling traditional in-ear buds can sometimes cause, and honestly, there’s a certain peace of mind in being able to hear your environment while still enjoying your playlist or a phone call.

Battery That Just Keeps Going

If you’ve ever been annoyed by your earbuds dying mid-workout or during a long day, this might catch your eye: the Buds Infinity offer up to 70 hours of total playback when you include the case. That’s not a typo. Seventy hours. You could get through several days, maybe even a full week of use, without needing to plug in. For folks with packed schedules or anyone constantly on the go, that’s a pretty compelling reason to take a second look.

Juggling Devices? No Problem

In today’s world, it’s pretty common to bounce between a phone, laptop, maybe even a tablet. Truke seems to get that. The Buds Infinity include dual pairing—so you can stay connected to two devices at once. That means you can take a call from your phone without having to disconnect from your laptop’s music or Zoom call. It’s a small detail, but a thoughtful one, especially for multitaskers.

A Punchy Sound and a Bit of Style

The 16mm titanium drivers packed inside these buds aim to deliver more than just decent audio—they’re built for depth and clarity across a wide range of sound. Whether you’re diving into music, catching up on podcasts, or handling calls, they’re designed to handle it all with a balanced profile.

Visually, the Buds Infinity go for clean, sleek lines, with Jet Black and Royal Blue as your color choices. It’s not revolutionary, but it looks good—and for many people, that matters just as much as what’s under the hood.

A Clear Signal of Truke’s Direction

Pankaj Upadhyay, Truke’s Founder and CEO, shared a bit of the thinking behind the release: “Expanding our OWS portfolio with Buds Infinity reflects Truke’s commitment to providing premium audio experiences at accessible prices.” It’s a pretty straightforward mission, but this launch feels like a step that really reinforces it.

And it’s not just about the earbuds themselves. There’s a full year of warranty coverage and access to over 400 service centers across India. That kind of support can be reassuring, especially at this price point.

Final Thoughts

With the Buds Infinity, Truke isn’t just releasing another pair of budget earbuds. They’re carving out a stronger presence in the open-ear space and offering users a solid mix of features—without asking them to overspend. If you’ve been waiting for an affordable yet capable audio upgrade, this might just be it.