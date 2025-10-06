TVS Apache RTX 300 ADV India Launch Appears Set for October 15

TVS Motor Company seems all set to introduce its new adventure motorcycle, the Apache RTX 300, in the Indian market on October 15. This new model will become the fourth motorcycle to share the 310cc platform developed in collaboration with BMW Motorrad, which already supports the TVS Apache RR 310, BMW G 310 R, and BMW G 310 GS. The Apache RTX 300 is being seen as TVS’s entry into the small-capacity adventure touring segment, a category that’s been steadily growing in popularity across India.

Key Takeaways

Expected Launch Date: October 15, 2025

Platform: Based on the TVS-BMW 310cc platform

Engine: Will use the 312.2cc reverse-inclined single-cylinder engine

Competition: To rival the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and KTM 390 Adventure

Positioning: Will be TVS’s first proper adventure tourer under the Apache brand

The Indian two-wheeler market seems to be gearing up for yet another big launch. TVS Motor Company, one of the country’s most prominent manufacturers, has managed to create a fair bit of excitement lately with teasers hinting at a new motorcycle. Industry insiders are almost certain that this will be the much-anticipated TVS Apache RTX 300, a purpose-built adventure tourer designed to challenge bikes like the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, KTM 390 Adventure, and even the BMW G 310 GS.

Engine and Performance

At the heart of the Apache RTX 300 will be the familiar 312.2cc, liquid-cooled, reverse-inclined single-cylinder engine. This is the same unit that powers the Apache RR 310. However, TVS is likely to tweak the tuning to deliver stronger low-end torque, which makes sense for off-road use and long-distance touring. Power output is expected to remain similar to existing models, producing around 34 PS and 27 Nm of torque. The engine will be paired with a 6-speed gearbox and is likely to include a slip-and-assist clutch for smoother shifts, especially useful during spirited or extended rides.

Design and Equipment

Spy shots and leaks so far point towards a motorcycle designed with adventure touring in mind. The Apache RTX 300 is expected to feature long-travel suspension at both ends to better absorb bumps and uneven surfaces. It might also get a larger front wheel, probably a 19-inch one, along with wire-spoke rims that suit off-road riding. A tall windscreen, upright seating posture, luggage rack, and dual-purpose tyres are all expected elements of its design.

TVS will likely equip the bike with a full-colour TFT display supporting smartphone connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation, something riders have already seen in other TVS models. Dual-channel ABS with selectable modes for on-road and off-road riding is another feature that seems quite likely.

Expected Price and Market Impact

Pricing will play a big role in how well the Apache RTX 300 performs in the market. If TVS positions it smartly against rivals like the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and KTM 390 Adventure, it could become a strong contender in its category. An ex-showroom price in the range of ₹2.60 lakh to ₹2.80 lakh seems both realistic and competitive.

With the Apache RTX 300, TVS looks ready to fill a key gap in its lineup and offer riders a capable motorcycle that can handle both daily commuting and long-distance adventure touring. It’s an exciting prospect for enthusiasts who’ve been waiting for an affordable yet capable adventure bike from an Indian manufacturer.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is the expected launch date for the TVS Apache RTX 300?

A. The TVS Apache RTX 300 is widely expected to launch in India on October 15, 2025.

Q. What engine will the TVS Apache RTX 300 use?

A. It will use the 312.2cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine from the TVS-BMW 310 platform, which also powers the Apache RR 310.

Q. What is the expected price of the TVS Apache RTX 300 in India?

A. The ex-showroom price is expected to be in the range of ₹2.60 lakh to ₹2.80 lakh.

Q. Who are the main competitors for the TVS Apache RTX 300?

A. Its primary competitors will be the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, KTM 390 Adventure, and the BMW G 310 GS.

Q. Will the TVS Apache RTX 300 have off-road capabilities?

A. Yes, it is designed as an adventure tourer and is expected to come with long-travel suspension, dual-purpose tyres, and possibly switchable ABS for better off-road control.