TVS Orbiter Electric Scooter Launched at Rs 99,900

TVS Motor Company, based in Chennai and recognized as one of India’s major two-wheeler manufacturers, has just rolled out its newest electric scooter, the TVS Orbiter. Priced at ₹99,900 (ex-showroom, including the PM e-Drive scheme in Bengaluru), the Orbiter enters the market as the company’s most affordable electric offering to date. It’s positioned just below the TVS iQube, which has already gained popularity.

With bookings now open, the Orbiter is very much built for daily riders. It’s a deliberate move to make electric mobility just a bit more reachable for the average commuter. TVS appears to be leaning hard into its electric transition. In fact, during the first 27 days of August alone, the company grabbed a 24.8 percent share of India’s electric two-wheeler market. That’s no small feat.

Design and Practicality for the Everyday Rider

In terms of design, the Orbiter keeps things clean and straightforward. It has a commuter-friendly silhouette with a flat body and upright riding stance. At the front, there’s a slim LED daytime running light strip, a tall flyscreen, and a horizontally shaped oval LED headlamp. The rear sports an LED tail-lamp to complete the minimalistic look.

But what really stands out is its everyday practicality. The Orbiter offers a long, flat seat set at 845 mm, paired with a spacious 290 mm flat footboard. That combo should give riders a bit more legroom than usual. Storage isn’t an afterthought either. There’s a 34-litre under-seat compartment, large enough for two helmets, and yes, there’s a USB port too. It’s the kind of setup that actually thinks about what people need daily.

Power, Range, and Features

The Orbiter is powered by a 3.1 kWh battery, which TVS claims can deliver a range of 158 km under the Indian Driving Cycle. As always, real-world numbers may vary a bit, but on paper, that’s a strong figure for routine city commutes. Riders can switch between two modes, Eco and Power, to either stretch out the battery or tap into a bit more performance when needed.

In terms of features, TVS didn’t cut corners. The scooter includes cruise control for maintaining a steady pace, hill-hold assist to prevent rolling on slopes, and a fall-triggered motor cut-off for added safety. It even has reverse assist for tight parking spots, which can be surprisingly useful.

The suspension setup includes telescopic forks at the front and dual rear shock absorbers. Braking is handled by a disc at the front and a drum at the back. One particularly interesting addition is the 14-inch front wheel. It’s a segment-first move that should help improve overall stability and comfort, especially on uneven roads.

For connectivity, the digital instrument cluster syncs with the TVS SmartXonnect app. That means riders get access to features like geo-fencing, safety alerts, navigation, and call notifications. The Orbiter will be offered in six variants across two core color schemes.

Market and Competition

With the Orbiter, TVS is clearly targeting the more budget-conscious end of the EV spectrum. It’s made for the everyday commuter, the family buyer, or really anyone just looking to switch to electric without breaking the bank. At this price point, it lines up as a direct competitor to other accessible EV scooters like the Ather Rizta and the lower-end Bajaj Chetak variants.

Given how quickly India’s electric two-wheeler market is growing, thanks in part to high fuel prices and favorable government policies, the timing seems right. TVS already has a significant foothold, and the Orbiter helps them cover a broader range of customers. If you’re someone who’s been on the fence about going electric, this could be the nudge you were waiting for.

