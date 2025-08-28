AutomobilesNews

TVS Orbiter Electric Scooter Launched at Rs 99,900

TVS Motor launches the new Orbiter electric scooter in India starting at ₹99,900. Get details on its 158 km range, features, and specifications.

Lakshmi
By Lakshmi Narayanan
6 Min Read
TVS Orbiter Electric Scooter Launched at Rs 99,900

TVS Motor Company, based in Chennai and recognized as one of India’s major two-wheeler manufacturers, has just rolled out its newest electric scooter, the TVS Orbiter. Priced at ₹99,900 (ex-showroom, including the PM e-Drive scheme in Bengaluru), the Orbiter enters the market as the company’s most affordable electric offering to date. It’s positioned just below the TVS iQube, which has already gained popularity.

Contents

With bookings now open, the Orbiter is very much built for daily riders. It’s a deliberate move to make electric mobility just a bit more reachable for the average commuter. TVS appears to be leaning hard into its electric transition. In fact, during the first 27 days of August alone, the company grabbed a 24.8 percent share of India’s electric two-wheeler market. That’s no small feat.

Key Takeaways

  • TVS Orbiter is the new entry-level electric scooter from TVS, priced at ₹99,900 (ex-showroom).
  • Powered by a 3.1 kWh battery with a claimed IDC range of 158 km.
  • Offers practical features including 34-litre under-seat storage, a flat footboard, and a 14-inch front wheel.
  • Comes equipped with tech features like cruise control, hill-hold assist, and a connected digital cluster.
  • Competes with models such as the Ather Rizta and entry-level Bajaj Chetak variants.

Design and Practicality for the Everyday Rider

In terms of design, the Orbiter keeps things clean and straightforward. It has a commuter-friendly silhouette with a flat body and upright riding stance. At the front, there’s a slim LED daytime running light strip, a tall flyscreen, and a horizontally shaped oval LED headlamp. The rear sports an LED tail-lamp to complete the minimalistic look.

But what really stands out is its everyday practicality. The Orbiter offers a long, flat seat set at 845 mm, paired with a spacious 290 mm flat footboard. That combo should give riders a bit more legroom than usual. Storage isn’t an afterthought either. There’s a 34-litre under-seat compartment, large enough for two helmets, and yes, there’s a USB port too. It’s the kind of setup that actually thinks about what people need daily.

Power, Range, and Features

The Orbiter is powered by a 3.1 kWh battery, which TVS claims can deliver a range of 158 km under the Indian Driving Cycle. As always, real-world numbers may vary a bit, but on paper, that’s a strong figure for routine city commutes. Riders can switch between two modes, Eco and Power, to either stretch out the battery or tap into a bit more performance when needed.

In terms of features, TVS didn’t cut corners. The scooter includes cruise control for maintaining a steady pace, hill-hold assist to prevent rolling on slopes, and a fall-triggered motor cut-off for added safety. It even has reverse assist for tight parking spots, which can be surprisingly useful.

The suspension setup includes telescopic forks at the front and dual rear shock absorbers. Braking is handled by a disc at the front and a drum at the back. One particularly interesting addition is the 14-inch front wheel. It’s a segment-first move that should help improve overall stability and comfort, especially on uneven roads.

For connectivity, the digital instrument cluster syncs with the TVS SmartXonnect app. That means riders get access to features like geo-fencing, safety alerts, navigation, and call notifications. The Orbiter will be offered in six variants across two core color schemes.

Market and Competition

With the Orbiter, TVS is clearly targeting the more budget-conscious end of the EV spectrum. It’s made for the everyday commuter, the family buyer, or really anyone just looking to switch to electric without breaking the bank. At this price point, it lines up as a direct competitor to other accessible EV scooters like the Ather Rizta and the lower-end Bajaj Chetak variants.

Given how quickly India’s electric two-wheeler market is growing, thanks in part to high fuel prices and favorable government policies, the timing seems right. TVS already has a significant foothold, and the Orbiter helps them cover a broader range of customers. If you’re someone who’s been on the fence about going electric, this could be the nudge you were waiting for.

Q1. What is the price of the TVS Orbiter?

A1. The TVS Orbiter is priced at ₹99,900 (ex-showroom).

Q2. What is the claimed range of the TVS Orbiter?

A2. The TVS Orbiter has a claimed IDC range of 158 km on a single charge.

Q3. What is the battery capacity of the TVS Orbiter?

A3. The scooter comes with a 3.1 kWh battery pack.

Q4. What are the key features of the TVS Orbiter?

A4. Key features include a 14-inch front wheel, 34-litre under-seat storage, cruise control, hill-hold assist, a digital cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, and two riding modes.

Q5. How does the Orbiter compare to the TVS iQube?

A5. The Orbiter is positioned as a more affordable, entry-level option compared to the TVS iQube. It has a lower price and a slightly smaller battery pack than some iQube variants.

BenQ Launches PV3200U 32-inch 4K UHD Monitor in India for Video Creators
Redmi 15 5G Goes on Sale in India with Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 and 7000mAh Battery
Qualcomm Introduces Dragonwing Q-6690, World’s First Processor With Integrated RFID
Samsung to Introduce New AI Tablets and Galaxy S25 Device on September 4
Realme Unveils 15000mAh Battery and Chill Fan Phone Concepts
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Lakshmi
ByLakshmi Narayanan
Follow:
Lakshmi, with a BA in Mass Communication from Delhi University and over 8 years of experience, explores the societal impacts of tech. Her thought-provoking articles have been featured in major academic and popular media outlets. Her articles often explore the broader implications of tech advancements on society and culture.
Previous Article Motorola Launches New Wireless Earbuds in India Motorola Launches New Wireless Earbuds in India
Next Article OnePlus Introduces AI Plus Mind Feature, Enhances Smartphone Experience OnePlus Introduces AI Plus Mind Feature, Enhances Smartphone Experience
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest Reviews

Sennheiser Accentum Open TWS Buds
Sennheiser Accentum Open TWS Buds Review: A Fresh Take on Open-Ear Audio
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 Review
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 Review: The Most Refined Foldable Yet
Infinix Note 50s Review
Infinix Note 50s Review: A Balanced Mid-Range Smartphone for India
LAVA Shark 5G Review
Lava Shark 5G Review: An Affordable 5G Smartphone for the Indian User
Fifine K037B Wireless Microphone System: A Detailed Review
Fifine K037B Wireless Microphone System: A Detailed Review

Latest News

realme P4 Pro Sale Commences, Features Dual-Chip Architecture and 144Hz AMOLED Display
Realme P4 Pro Sale Commences, Features Dual-Chip Architecture and 144Hz AMOLED Display
By Mahak Aggarwal
Sony India Launches DOP Portraits, a New Series on Cinematography The realme P4 Pro is the first smartphone under ₹20,000 segment to feature a dual-chip architecture, pairing the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 with a dedicated Hyper Vision AI chipset co-developed with Pixelworks. This division of labor ensures sustained flagship-grade performance for gaming, multitasking, and AI-driven applications. While the Snapdragon SoC powers heavy computing and graphics, the Hyper Vision AI chip specializes in frame generation, AI upscaling, and visual enhancements, delivering an experience that rivals top-tier flagships. Equipped with a segment-leading 144Hz HyperGlow AMOLED 4D Curve+ display, the realme P4 Pro boasts an industry-best 6500nits peak brightness, HDR10+ certification, and 1.07 billion colors for lifelike visuals. With TÜV Rheinland certification, 4320Hz high-frequency dimming, and low blue-light hardware protection, it combines professional-grade color reproduction with all-day eye comfort. Packing a massive 7000mAh Titan Battery into a slim 7.68mm frame, the realme P4 Pro sets a new record as the slimmest and lightest in its category. Optimized for endurance, it supports over 8 hours of BGMI at 90FPS, giving gamers and power users unmatched freedom without bulk. The realme P4 Pro leads its class with dual 50MP AI cameras, front and rear. On the back, a flagship 50MP Sony IMX896 sensor with OIS ensures crystal-clear portraits and nightscapes, while the 50MP OV50D front camera delivers sharp selfies and 4K vlogs. Both cameras support 4K 60FPS recording, empowering creators to shoot cinematic videos from any angle. Debuting the unique Living Nature Design, the realme P4 Pro uses premium tech-wood material for a tactile, durable back panel. Available in Birch Wood, Dark Oak Wood, and Midnight Ivy, each finish reflects organic textures with a refined, modern polish, making it one of the most distinctive designs in the segment. The realme P4 Pro and realme P4 come equipped with AI-powered tools that enhance both photography and videography. The series introduces AI Edit Genie, which lets users edit photos through simple voice commands to add objects, swap backgrounds, adjust seasons, or remove unwanted elements instantly. On-device AI Inspiration fine-tunes brightness, exposure, skin tones, and glare for professional-looking results, while modes like AI Travel Snap, AI Landscape, and AI Snap Mode optimize framing and colors automatically. For video, Ultra Steady and AI Motion Stabilization deliver smooth output even in motion or low light, and a built-in document scanner makes quick work of pages and notes. Together, these features make the realme P4 Series a versatile option for creation, work, and everyday use. Pricing and Availability The realme P4 Pro is available in three storage variants: 8GB+128GB at an effective price of ₹19,999, 8GB+256GB at ₹21,999, and 12GB+256GB at ₹23,999. Consumers can now access the biggest launch offer exclusively today between 12 Noon and midnight, with the first sale beginning at 12 PM IST today. The realme P4 is available in three variants: 6GB+128GB at ₹14,999, 8GB+128GB at ₹15,999, and 8GB+256GB at ₹17,999. The smartphone’s early bird sale saw demand surge of 250% compared to the last generation, signaling strong consumer interest in the newly launched realme P4 Series. Both smartphones are sold via Flipkart, realme.com, and mainline stores nationwide. *For review guidelines & product images of realme P4 series, please refer here: Link Product Variant MOP Offline Offer NEP realme P4 Pro 12GB + 256GB ₹28,999 ₹3,000 Bank Offer + ₹2,000 Exchange Offer + No-cost-EMI of 3 Months ₹23,999 8GB + 256GB ₹26,999 ₹21,999 8GB + 128GB ₹24,999 ₹19,999 realme P4 Pro starting From 19999* Our Biggest Offer Only for First sale, today 12 Noon to Midnight realme P4 series available across Flipkart, realme.com, and mainline stores.
Sony India Launches DOP Portraits, a New Series on Cinematography
By Vishal Jain
FUJIFILM India Launches X Academy for Photography Enthusiasts
FUJIFILM India Launches X Academy for Photography Enthusiasts
By Gauri
India’s digital infrastructure
Tata Digital Leads Credit Access on ONDC with Over a Million Loan Applications
By Mahak Aggarwal
itel to Launch A90 Limited Edition with Premium Design and Enhanced Durability
itel to Launch A90 Limited Edition with Premium Design and Enhanced Durability
By Aditi Sharma
FUJIFILM to Participate in SEMICON India 2025
FUJIFILM to Participate in SEMICON India 2025
By Lakshmi Narayanan

You Might also Like