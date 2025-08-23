TVS Orbiter Electric Scooter to Launch in India on August 28

TVS Motor Company is set to introduce a new electric scooter, the TVS Orbiter, in India on August 28. This upcoming launch is clearly a strategic move to strengthen its presence in the rapidly evolving electric two-wheeler market. Positioned as TVS’s most affordable EV to date, the Orbiter is designed to appeal to a wider segment of buyers, especially those looking to enter the EV space without spending too much. It’s expected to compete directly with budget-friendly models from brands like Ola Electric, Bajaj Auto, and Hero MotoCorp.

For those hesitant to make the switch to electric due to cost, the Orbiter might be the turning point. It’s intended as a gateway option for people who trust the TVS name but aren’t quite ready to commit to something more premium just yet.

TVS Motor, established in 1978, has long been a significant player in India’s two- and three-wheeler landscape. Its petrol-powered scooters like the TVS Jupiter and motorcycles like the Apache series are well known. More recently, its electric iQube scooter has seen considerable traction in the EV space. So, this new addition feels like a natural next step in expanding the company’s electric vehicle lineup.

Although official specifications are still under wraps, early teasers suggest a minimalist design approach. And considering the price point it’s aiming for, it’s reasonable to expect a smaller battery and a more modest motor setup, perhaps something like a hub-mounted motor to help keep production costs down. The feature list will likely be fairly simple, enough to cover the basics without overloading the price.

The Orbiter is arriving at an interesting moment. In June 2025, monthly sales of electric two-wheelers in India crossed the one lakh unit mark for the first time. TVS led that month’s sales with over 25,000 units, outperforming both Bajaj and Ola. That alone signals a growing appetite for electric mobility, especially at the more accessible end of the market.

Competition is heating up, too. Ola Electric, once dominant, has started to lose some ground. Meanwhile, Bajaj continues to promote its Chetak, and Hero MotoCorp is focusing more on its Vida range. With the Orbiter entering this mix, things are bound to get more interesting. Whether it quietly settles into the market or stirs things up will depend on how well TVS nails the balance of affordability and usability.

As for the range, the Orbiter is likely to come with a smaller battery than the TVS iQube, which offers packs ranging from 2.2 kWh to 5.3 kWh. The entry-level iQube claims a range of 94 km per charge. The Orbiter might not hit those numbers but should still be adequate for short, everyday commutes across the city.

And with the festive season just ahead, the launch seems perfectly timed. Once it’s officially out, the Orbiter should be available for purchase soon after, offering buyers a fresh and practical electric scooter option that’s light on the wallet but still backed by a trusted name.

