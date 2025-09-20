TVS Ronin gets a price drop of up to INR 14,330; prices now start at INR 1.25 lakh

TVS Motor Company has announced a price reduction for its entire Ronin motorcycle lineup in India. The price cut goes up to ₹14,330, making the neo-retro scrambler more accessible to a wider range of customers. With this revision, the TVS Ronin’s price now begins at ₹1.25 lakh (ex-showroom). The company has stated that this is a permanent price correction and not a limited-period discount offer.

Key Takeaways

The price of the TVS Ronin has been permanently lowered.

The maximum price drop is ₹14,330, which applies to the base model.

The Ronin range now starts at ₹1.25 lakh and goes up to ₹1.47 lakh.

This move aims to make the Ronin more competitive against its rivals.

Price Changes and Market Position

The price adjustment makes the TVS Ronin, a unique offering from Chennai-based manufacturer TVS Motor Company, a more attractive option in the competitive 200-250cc segment. The base variant, the Ronin SS (Single Tone, Single-Channel ABS), sees the largest price drop of ₹14,330, bringing its ex-showroom price down to ₹1.25 lakh. The mid-spec Ronin DS (Dual Tone, Dual-Channel ABS) is now priced at ₹1.37 lakh, while the top-end Ronin TD (Triple Tone, Dual-Channel ABS) costs ₹1.47 lakh.

This new pricing places the Ronin in a strong position against its main competitor, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350, which has a starting price of around ₹1.50 lakh. By undercutting the Hunter 350, TVS is directly targeting buyers looking for a modern-retro motorcycle with a good set of features and a comfortable riding experience. The price revision is expected to help boost the sales figures for the motorcycle.

A Look at the TVS Ronin

The TVS Ronin is designed as a modern-retro scrambler. It is powered by a 225.9cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine that produces 20.4 PS of power and 19.93 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox that includes an assist and slipper clutch for smoother gear shifts.

The motorcycle is built on a double-cradle split-synchro frame. It features high-quality suspension with a 41mm upside-down (USD) front fork and a 7-step adjustable rear monoshock. The bike rides on 17-inch alloy wheels fitted with block-pattern tubeless tyres. For braking, it uses disc brakes on both wheels, with the option of single-channel or dual-channel ABS. One of its standout features is the all-digital instrument cluster which offers Bluetooth connectivity through the TVS SmartXonnect system, providing turn-by-turn navigation, call alerts, and ride analysis.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is the new starting price of the TVS Ronin?

A. The TVS Ronin now starts at ₹1.25 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base SS variant.

Q. Is the price drop on the TVS Ronin a temporary offer?

A. No, TVS has confirmed this is a permanent price revision for the entire Ronin lineup.

Q. Which TVS Ronin variant received the biggest price cut?

A. The base variant, the Ronin SS (Single Tone), received the largest price reduction of ₹14,330.

Q. What are the main competitors of the TVS Ronin?

A. The TVS Ronin primarily competes with motorcycles like the Royal Enfield Hunter 350, Jawa 42, and the Kawasaki W175.

Q. Does the TVS Ronin have dual-channel ABS?

A. The base variant (SS) comes with single-channel ABS, while the higher DS and TD variants are equipped with dual-channel ABS.