News

TVS Ronin gets a price drop of up to INR 14,330; prices now start at INR 1.25 lakh

TVS Motor Company permanently cuts prices for its Ronin motorcycle by up to ₹14,330. The 225.9cc neo-retro scrambler now has a starting price of ₹1.25 lakh.

By Gauri
4 Min Read
TVS Ronin gets a price drop of up to INR 14,330; prices now start at INR 1.25 lakh

TVS Motor Company has announced a price reduction for its entire Ronin motorcycle lineup in India. The price cut goes up to ₹14,330, making the neo-retro scrambler more accessible to a wider range of customers. With this revision, the TVS Ronin’s price now begins at ₹1.25 lakh (ex-showroom). The company has stated that this is a permanent price correction and not a limited-period discount offer.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • The price of the TVS Ronin has been permanently lowered.
  • The maximum price drop is ₹14,330, which applies to the base model.
  • The Ronin range now starts at ₹1.25 lakh and goes up to ₹1.47 lakh.
  • This move aims to make the Ronin more competitive against its rivals.

Price Changes and Market Position

The price adjustment makes the TVS Ronin, a unique offering from Chennai-based manufacturer TVS Motor Company, a more attractive option in the competitive 200-250cc segment. The base variant, the Ronin SS (Single Tone, Single-Channel ABS), sees the largest price drop of ₹14,330, bringing its ex-showroom price down to ₹1.25 lakh. The mid-spec Ronin DS (Dual Tone, Dual-Channel ABS) is now priced at ₹1.37 lakh, while the top-end Ronin TD (Triple Tone, Dual-Channel ABS) costs ₹1.47 lakh.

This new pricing places the Ronin in a strong position against its main competitor, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350, which has a starting price of around ₹1.50 lakh. By undercutting the Hunter 350, TVS is directly targeting buyers looking for a modern-retro motorcycle with a good set of features and a comfortable riding experience. The price revision is expected to help boost the sales figures for the motorcycle.

A Look at the TVS Ronin

The TVS Ronin is designed as a modern-retro scrambler. It is powered by a 225.9cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine that produces 20.4 PS of power and 19.93 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox that includes an assist and slipper clutch for smoother gear shifts.

The motorcycle is built on a double-cradle split-synchro frame. It features high-quality suspension with a 41mm upside-down (USD) front fork and a 7-step adjustable rear monoshock. The bike rides on 17-inch alloy wheels fitted with block-pattern tubeless tyres. For braking, it uses disc brakes on both wheels, with the option of single-channel or dual-channel ABS. One of its standout features is the all-digital instrument cluster which offers Bluetooth connectivity through the TVS SmartXonnect system, providing turn-by-turn navigation, call alerts, and ride analysis.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is the new starting price of the TVS Ronin?

A. The TVS Ronin now starts at ₹1.25 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base SS variant.

Q. Is the price drop on the TVS Ronin a temporary offer?

A. No, TVS has confirmed this is a permanent price revision for the entire Ronin lineup.

Q. Which TVS Ronin variant received the biggest price cut?

A. The base variant, the Ronin SS (Single Tone), received the largest price reduction of ₹14,330.

Q. What are the main competitors of the TVS Ronin?

A. The TVS Ronin primarily competes with motorcycles like the Royal Enfield Hunter 350, Jawa 42, and the Kawasaki W175.

Q. Does the TVS Ronin have dual-channel ABS?

A. The base variant (SS) comes with single-channel ABS, while the higher DS and TD variants are equipped with dual-channel ABS.

COLORFUL Launches Rimbook S1 Laptop with Intel Core i5 for Everyday Use
Apple Watch Series 11 Uses AI to Flag Possible High Blood Pressure
India’s 2nm Chip Production Plan Aims to Strengthen National Security, Defence
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 countdown starts, refrigerators get up to 52% off
Snapdragon Captures Top Spot in India’s Premium Smartphone Chipset Market
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGauri
Follow:
Gauri, a graduate in Computer Applications from MDU, Rohtak, and a tech journalist for 4 years, excels in covering diverse tech topics. Her contributions have been integral in earning Tech Bharat a spot in the top tech news sources list last year. Gauri is known for her clear, informative writing style and her ability to explain complex concepts in an accessible manner.
Previous Article COLORFUL Launches Rimbook S1 Laptop with Intel Core i5 for Everyday Use COLORFUL Launches Rimbook S1 Laptop with Intel Core i5 for Everyday Use
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest Reviews

Samsung Watch8 Review
Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Review: A Lighter, Sleeker, & Faster Smartwatch
Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Review
Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Review: A Budget Phone with a Long-Term Software Promise
Infinix Smart 10
Infinix Smart 10 Review: A Budget Phone That Focuses on the Basics
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Review
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Review: A Compelling Mid-Range Contender
realme 15 Pro 5G Review
realme 15 Pro 5G Review: A Bright and Bold Mid-Ranger

Latest News

UPSC Adopts AI Facial Recognition for Candidate Verification
UPSC Adopts AI Facial Recognition for Candidate Verification
By Mahak Aggarwal
Royal Enfield Offers 350cc Bikes on Flipkart from September 22
Royal Enfield Offers 350cc Bikes on Flipkart from September 22
By Vishal Jain
Flipkart Minutes Turns The Big Billion Days into India's Fastest Shopping Festival with 10-minute Doorstep Delivery Starting at Midnight
Flipkart Minutes Turns The Big Billion Days into India’s Fastest Shopping Festival with 10-minute Doorstep Delivery Starting at Midnight
By Lakshmi Narayanan
Jio Announces Diwali Offer with Free Internet and OTT Benefits
Jio Announces Diwali Offer with Free Internet and OTT Benefits
By Swayam Malhotra
Lumio Announces Great Indian Festival Deals on Vision Smart TV and Vision Arc
Lumio Announces Great Indian Festival Deals on Vision Smart TV and Vision Arc
By Mahak Aggarwal
Vodafone Idea Shares Rise 9% as Centre Tells Supreme Court a Solution is Needed on AGR Dues
Vodafone Idea Shares Rise 9% as Centre Tells Supreme Court a Solution is Needed on AGR Dues
By Srishti Gulati

You Might also Like