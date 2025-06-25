UBON SP-85 Party Speaker Launches with 30W Power, 20-Hour Playtime

UBON, a prominent Indian brand known for its consumer electronics and gadget accessories, has just unveiled its latest addition to the audio segment—the UBON SP-85 Party Speaker. Tailored for music lovers who appreciate both style and substance, this speaker emphasizes UBON’s commitment to “Made in India” manufacturing.

The 4000 mAh rechargeable battery offers up to 20 hours of continuous music, making it ideal for extended listening sessions, whether indoors or on the move. The 30W output promises clear, powerful sound, and with Bluetooth v5.3 onboard, you get a more stable connection and improved range.

Mr. Lalit Arora, Co-Founder of UBON, shared his thoughts: “The SP-85 is a blend of power, performance, and portability. It is built for those who appreciate music without limitations. With its premium look and Made in India craftsmanship, this product shows our dedication to quality and new ideas.”

Understanding the Specs: Watts & Battery Life

Let’s talk wattage. The 30W rating essentially tells you how much audio power the speaker can handle. It’s enough to comfortably fill a room or a modest outdoor space without the sound distorting at higher volumes. That’s pretty much what you’d want in a party speaker, right?

Then there’s the battery—a solid 4000 mAh unit. With up to 20 hours of playback, it outlasts many smaller portable speakers that typically tap out after 6 to 10 hours. It’s a real advantage for road trips, beach outings, or just when charging isn’t convenient.

Why Bluetooth v5.3 Matters

Bluetooth has come a long way, and v5.3 is the current sweet spot for wireless tech. For the SP-85, this means:

Steadier connections: Fewer dropouts even with multiple devices around.

Lower latency: Audio stays in sync with video.

Power savings: Helps extend the battery life further.

Better range: Gives you more freedom to move around with your device.

More Than Just Bluetooth: Multi-Input Support

UBON didn’t stop at wireless. The SP-85 includes USB playback, TF card compatibility, and an FM radio. So even if you don’t want to pair a phone, you’ve still got options:

Plug in a USB stick or TF card with your favorite tracks.

Switch to FM for casual listening, which is surprisingly handy during outdoor events.

Design That Travels Well

The speaker features a stylish carrying belt, adding genuine portability into the mix. Whether you’re heading from room to room or off on an adventure, it’s built to tag along without fuss.

Style-wise, you get to choose between a bold black-orange combo or a more understated black-grey variant. Either way, it looks sharp.

A Nod to the “Made in India” Movement

With the SP-85, UBON is proudly leaning into the “Make in India” initiative. Local production not only helps with quality control and quicker market entry but also supports economic growth and job creation within the country. Plus, for many, that homegrown label adds a sense of pride.

Market Fit and Availability

At an MRP of ₹3,999, the SP-85 lands squarely in the mid-range bracket. It’s for people who want more than just the basics, but without splurging on high-end audio gear. The fact that it’s readily available online and in stores adds to its appeal—easy to check out in person or order with a click.

Practical Everyday Use

Whether it’s a house party, a road trip, or a backyard BBQ, the SP-85 seems ready for the job. The sound output can easily handle a living room or small outdoor gathering. The battery keeps the music flowing all day. And that belt? Surprisingly useful when you’re juggling bags on a trip.

In remote locations, the multi-input options mean you’re never stuck without music. FM radio, USB, TF—it covers the bases. Even the Bluetooth v5.3 helps by preserving your phone’s battery a bit longer.

Keeping It in Good Shape

For those who like their gadgets to last, basic care goes a long way:

Avoid extreme heat or cold.

Keep it away from water (no word on water resistance).

Charge it sensibly—don’t overdo it.

Wipe it clean occasionally.

Like most lithium-ion batteries, this one will degrade over time, but if you treat it well, it should serve reliably.

Final Thoughts

UBON’s SP-85 Party Speaker is clearly aiming to deliver value. With decent power, great battery life, flexible input options, and a focus on portability, it’s built for the lifestyle of today’s mobile, music-hungry consumer. The price tag feels fair for what you’re getting, and the “Made in India” aspect gives it that extra edge.

FAQs about the UBON SP-85 Party Speaker

Q1: What is the primary use of the UBON SP-85 Party Speaker?

A1: It’s designed for high-energy music lovers and fits well in parties, outdoor adventures, or travel scenarios.

Q2: How powerful is the sound output?

A2: The speaker delivers a 30W output—loud and clear enough for both indoor and outdoor use.

Q3: How long does the battery last?

A3: It provides up to 20 hours of playtime from a full charge.

Q4: What Bluetooth version does it use?

A4: Bluetooth v5.3, which ensures better range, connection stability, and power efficiency.

Q5: Can it play music without Bluetooth?

A5: Yes, it supports USB, TF (microSD) card playback, and has an FM radio.

Q6: Is it portable?

A6: Very much so—thanks to a built-in carrying belt.

Q7: What are the color options?

A7: Available in black with orange controls and black with grey accents.

Q8: What’s the price?

A8: The MRP is ₹3,999.

Q9: Where can I buy it?

A9: Available at major retail stores and popular e-commerce platforms.

Q10: Is it made in India?

A10: Yes, proudly manufactured under the “Make in India” initiative.