U&i Launches New Affordable Audio and Charging Gear in India

U&i, a well known Indian consumer electronics brand, has expanded its accessories portfolio with the launch of seven new products in New Delhi. The announcement focuses squarely on affordability and practicality, which feels very much in line with how most people actually use their tech day to day. The newly launched range includes two wireless neckbands, two TWS earbuds, a 20,000mAh power bank, and two different chargers, all aimed at users who care about dependable battery life and consistent performance without spending too much.

From the looks of it, U&i seems to be responding to the steady demand for budget friendly audio gear and fast charging solutions in India. These are not experimental products or niche accessories. They are meant for regular commuters, office users, students, and anyone who just wants their devices to last through the day without fuss.

Key Highlights

Audio products start at an entry price of Rs. 349.

New TWS earbuds offer up to 60 hours of total playback time.

A 100W fast charger has been introduced for high power devices.

All new audio devices use Bluetooth v5.4 for more stable connectivity.

A universal travel charger is now available for international use.

New Audio Options for Daily Listeners

The brand has introduced the UiNB 8244 ROAR Series and the UiNB 2979 Entry Star 79 wireless neckbands. The ROAR Series is clearly positioned for heavier users, offering up to 50 hours of playback and built in noise reduction that should help during calls in noisy surroundings. This is the kind of feature that sounds small on paper but matters a lot when you are outside or commuting.

The Entry Star 79 neckband, on the other hand, feels like a simpler and lighter alternative. It delivers 22 hours of battery life and supports voice assistants, which is probably enough for most daily listening and calls. Both neckbands come with Type C charging and magnetic earbuds that clip together when not in use, a detail that is easy to overlook but genuinely helpful.

For users who prefer fully wireless earbuds, U&i has launched the TWS 5400 Leaf Series and the TWS 7344 Entry Star 81. Both models carry an IPX4 rating, meaning they can handle sweat and light splashes. That makes them suitable for workouts or quick outdoor use, even if they are not designed for heavy exposure to water.

There is also a 40ms low latency mode included, which gamers and video watchers will likely appreciate since it reduces audio lag. The Leaf Series is clearly built for endurance, offering up to 60 hours of total playback time. The Entry Star 81 focuses more on call clarity, using a quad microphone setup that should help voices sound cleaner during conversations.

High Capacity Power and Charging Solutions

On the power side, U&i has introduced the UiPB 7362 Entry Star 74 power bank with a 20,000mAh battery capacity. It supports 33W fast charging along with Power Delivery and Quick Charge standards, so it should work with a wide range of smartphones and other devices. The inclusion of two USB output ports and a Type C port adds flexibility, especially for users carrying multiple gadgets. A small display on the front shows the remaining battery percentage, which is a simple but useful touch.

For fixed charging needs at home or work, the UiCH 3924 Fix Series charger delivers up to 100W of output. This is enough to charge modern laptops as well as high end smartphones. It also includes safety protections that cut off power if overheating is detected, which is reassuring, especially at this power level.

U&i has also launched the UiCH 3573 Machine Series travel charger. It supports usage in over 200 countries and comes with foldable pins, making it easier to carry. With two USB ports, it allows users to charge multiple devices at once while traveling, which is something frequent travelers will probably appreciate.

Price and Market Presence

Pricing is where U&i appears to be playing its strongest card. The Entry Star 79 neckband starts at just Rs. 349, making it one of the most affordable options in its category. At the higher end, the 20,000mAh power bank is priced at Rs. 1,049. All newly launched products are available through retail stores across India as well as major e-commerce platforms, making them easy to find.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the battery life of the new U&i TWS earbuds?

A1: The TWS 5400 Leaf Series offers up to 60 hours of total playback time. The Entry Star 81 focuses on clear calling with its quad microphone setup while still delivering solid audio performance.

Q2: Does the U&i travel charger work in the USA and Europe?

A2: Yes, the UiCH 3573 Machine Series travel charger supports more than 200 countries and regions and includes retractable pins to fit different wall socket types.

Q3: Is the 100W charger safe for small mobile phones?

A3: Yes, the UiCH 3924 Fix Series charger features automatic power cut off and temperature protection, which helps prevent damage to smaller devices.

Q4: Can I use the new neckbands for gym workouts?

A4: The TWS earbuds come with an IPX4 rating for sweat resistance. The neckbands are designed more for everyday use and calling convenience rather than dedicated workout sessions.