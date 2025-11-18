U&i Launches New Party Speaker and Portable Audio Range in India Starting at ₹499

U&i announced four new Bluetooth speakers in New Delhi on November 18, 2025, and the company seems quite confident about appealing to a wide mix of users. The lineup includes one large party speaker meant for bigger gatherings and three smaller, more personal speakers that lean toward everyday convenience. All four models are now available at offline retail stores across India, which makes it fairly easy for people to check them out in person before buying.

Key Takeaways

The new lineup features one 120W party speaker and three portable compact speakers.

Prices for the new range start at ₹499 for the Ignite Series.

The UiBS 2367 party speaker comes with two wireless microphones and a remote.

The Entry 66 model features a unique SUV car-shaped design.

All models support modern connectivity options like Bluetooth V5.3 and Type-C charging.

UiBS 2367: High-Power Party Audio

The flagship product here is the UiBS 2367, and it is obviously designed with larger spaces and events in mind. It delivers a total of 120W output using dual 8 inch drivers. Perhaps what stands out is the 10 hour battery backup, which feels practical for long evening events or small outdoor functions. The unit follows a trolley-style structure with wheels to make shifting it around less of a hassle, something that often gets overlooked with bigger speakers.

For connectivity, U&i has included pretty much everything one would expect: TF card slot, USB port, Aux input, FM radio, and even TWS pairing so two units can work together for a broader soundstage. The speaker also includes two wireless UHF microphones and a remote, which instantly makes it useful for karaoke and announcements. There are RGB LED lights on the front panel along with an LED display, adding a bit of visual flair that some people might enjoy during parties.

UiBS-5175 Entry 66: Unique Design

The UiBS-5175 Entry 66 is the most visually distinct model. It is shaped like a miniature SUV, which might sound playful at first but still comes with a 20W audio output that feels reasonable for its size. It has LED lights that resemble vehicle lighting, and although that is more of a design novelty, it does make the speaker stand out on a shelf.

Battery life is rated at up to 8 hours, and the wireless range reaches roughly 10 meters. The speaker supports Bluetooth 5.3, TF cards, USB drives, and charges through a Type-C port. It is available in three colors, so buyers have a bit of choice depending on their preference.

Insight and Ignite Series for Portability

Alongside these, U&i launched two portable speakers with more traditional shapes. The UiBS-5166 Insight Series aims to strike a balance between portability and output, offering 20W power and around 10 hours of playback. It also includes a lanyard, making it easier to carry on short trips or even around the house. Inputs include Aux and FM radio, which adds to its versatility.

On the other end of the pricing spectrum is the UiBS-5175 Ignite Series. This is the most affordable option and produces a 10W output. It is meant for more personal spaces like a study desk or a bedside table. Despite its compact size, it keeps the essentials intact, including Bluetooth V5.3, Type-C charging, 10 hours of playback, and RGB lighting. I think this model might appeal to students or anyone looking for a small, budget friendly speaker.

Brand Vision and Market Context

U&i, based in Rajkot, has built a reputation for budget friendly accessories and audio products in India. According to Paresh Vij, the Director of U&i, the new lineup focuses on merging utility with durability. He mentioned that the portable speakers are designed to deliver solid performance for work and travel, while the larger party speaker directly caters to users who want a powerful setup for events. That approach seems consistent with the company’s earlier products as well.

Pricing and Availability

The new speakers are priced as follows:

UiBS 2367: ₹14,699

UiBS-5166 Insight Series: ₹649

UiBS-5175 Entry 66: ₹599

UiBS-5175 Ignite Series: ₹499

All four models are available at major offline retail stores across India.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the price of the U&i UiBS 2367 party speaker?

A1: The UiBS 2367 party speaker is priced at ₹14,699 in India.

Q2: Does the U&i Entry 66 speaker come with a warranty?

A2: While the specific warranty period was not detailed in the launch announcement, U&i typically offers a standard warranty on its audio products. Buyers should check the box or retailer for specific terms.

Q3: Which charging port do the new U&i portable speakers use?

A3: All three portable models (Insight, Entry 66, and Ignite) utilize a Type-C charging port.

Q4: Does the UiBS 2367 speaker include microphones?

A4: Yes, the UiBS 2367 party speaker comes with two wireless UHF microphones included in the box.

Q5: Where can I buy these new U&i speakers?

A5: The new range of speakers is available at major offline retail stores across India.

Q6: What is the battery life of the Ignite Series speaker?

A6: The UiBS-5175 Ignite Series offers a battery backup of approximately 10 hours on a single charge.