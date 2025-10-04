UIDAI Allows Aadhaar Card Detail Changes Online in October 2025

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has continued to make it easier for residents to manage and update their Aadhaar details. As of October 2025, you can still correct or change certain demographic information through the official myAadhaar portal. Some updates are straightforward and can be done fully online, while others require a mix of online initiation and an in-person visit for biometric verification.

At present, Aadhaar cardholders can change their residential address entirely online with supporting documents. Updates to details like name, date of birth, or gender, however, need an appointment booked online, followed by a visit to an Aadhaar Seva Kendra to complete the process. For mobile numbers and email IDs, the changes must still be made in person at an enrolment centre.

How to Change Your Address Online

If you’ve recently shifted to a new place, updating your Aadhaar address is relatively simple. The process can be completed from home as long as you have a valid proof of address ready in scanned format.

Visit the myAadhaar portal. Log in with your 12-digit Aadhaar number and the one-time password (OTP) sent to your registered mobile. Go to the ‘Services’ tab and click on ‘Update Aadhaar Online’. Select ‘Address’ from the available update options. Enter your new address exactly as it appears on your proof document. Upload a clear, scanned copy of your address proof from the list of documents accepted by UIDAI. Pay the update fee of ₹50 using UPI, debit card, or credit card. Once the request is submitted, you’ll receive a Service Request Number (SRN) to track the status.

UIDAI applies restrictions on how many times certain details can be changed, to ensure Aadhaar data remains consistent. A name can be updated up to two times, while the date of birth is allowed only once in a lifetime, with limited exceptions.

Although you cannot complete these changes fully online, you can at least start the process through the portal:

Log in to the myAadhaar portal using your Aadhaar number and OTP. Select ‘Update Aadhaar Online’ under the ‘Services’ section. Choose the detail you wish to change (Name, Date of Birth, or Gender). Enter the updated information carefully and upload the required proof document. Book an appointment at a nearby Aadhaar Seva Kendra. Visit the centre on your scheduled date and carry your original documents. At the centre, a UIDAI operator will verify your details and capture your biometrics to complete the process. The fee of ₹50 can be paid online in advance or directly at the centre.

Updating Mobile Number or Email ID

For security reasons, mobile number and email updates cannot be done online. These changes require you to physically visit an Aadhaar Enrolment Centre. No additional documents are needed for this request, but biometric authentication is mandatory to confirm your identity.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: How much does it cost to update Aadhaar card details?

A: UIDAI charges a standard fee of ₹50 for every demographic update request, whether it is done online or at an enrolment centre.

Q2: How long does it take for Aadhaar details to get updated?

A: According to UIDAI, an update request is generally completed within 5 to 7 days, but it can take up to 30 days. You can track the status using your Service Request Number (SRN).

Q3: Can I update my photograph on the Aadhaar card online?

A: No, you cannot update your photograph, fingerprints, or iris scan online. These are biometric updates and require a physical visit to an Aadhaar Seva Kendra.

Q4: What happens if my Aadhaar update request is rejected?

A: If your request is rejected, the fee paid will not be refunded. You will receive a reason for the rejection, and you will have to re-apply by correcting the error, which could be an issue with the document you uploaded or a data entry mistake.

Q5: What documents are accepted for changing the date of birth?

A: A birth certificate is the primary document. Other documents like an SSLC book/certificate, passport, or a certificate of Date of Birth issued by a Gazetted Officer on a letterhead may also be accepted. Always check the latest list of valid documents on the UIDAI website.