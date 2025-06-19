U&i’s Classy Max Series: Wireless Audio Under ₹1000 — Seriously?

U&i, a brand known for its commitment to accessible technology, has just dropped its Classy Max Series, and yes, every product in the lineup is priced under ₹1000. Launched on June 19, 2025, this new collection features wireless earbuds and neckbands, all promising a suite of modern features, including Bluetooth 5.4, extended battery life, ultra-low latency for gaming, ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation), voice assistant integration, and IPX4 water resistance. Oh, and they all come with a 1-year warranty. Sounds too good to be true? Let’s dig in.

Key Takeaways:

The Classy Max Series includes a wide range of wireless earbuds and neckbands.

Every product is priced under ₹1000, with a 1-year warranty included.

Features range from Bluetooth 5.4 and ENC to long battery life (up to 120 hours) and IPX4 water resistance.

Ideal for students, young professionals, gamers, and fitness buffs.

Models span TWS 4959, TWS 7650, TWS 5040, TWS 4554 earbuds, and UiNB 4446, UiNB 6858, UiNB 6075, UiNB 6921 neckbands.

Available at mobile accessory retailers and online platforms across India.

Aiming for Real Value

The Classy Max Series enters the market as a direct answer to the budget-conscious consumer’s perennial dilemma: how to get reliable, feature-rich audio without splurging. Especially for students and young professionals, juggling between affordability and functionality often feels like a compromise. With this lineup, U&i wants to change that. The promise is simple—affordable tech that doesn’t skimp on essentials.

Paresh Vij, Director of U&i, put it succinctly: “With the Classy Max Series, we’ve focused on delivering everyday audio solutions that don’t force users to choose between quality, style, or affordability…” That quote really anchors the brand’s intent: make good tech accessible.

A Quick Look at the Tech

Bluetooth 5.4, the tech backbone here, is no minor upgrade. Introduced to improve range, pairing speed, and energy efficiency, this latest iteration builds on its predecessors. Originating as far back as 1994 with Ericsson, Bluetooth has come a long way. The 5.4 version ensures stable connectivity and prolonged battery life—essential for users who rely on their devices all day.

Breaking Down the Earbuds

There are four models in the True Wireless Stereo (TWS) category:

TWS 4959: A jack-of-all-trades. Comes with a QUAD Mic for calls, 60-hour battery backup (including the case), swipe volume control, IPX4 resistance, and Bluetooth 5.4. It’s available in four colors.

TWS 7650: Designed for gamers and minimalists. It features 60ms low latency, QUAD Mic, 60-hour battery life, touch controls, and comes in two muted tones. Compact yet powerful.

TWS 5040: The battery beast. A massive 120-hour backup, low latency, QUAD Mic, and touch controls. It even includes a modern Type-C port and water resistance. Available in three colors.

TWS 4554: All-day comfort with utility touches like swipe volume and even a camera shutter function. Also features QUAD Mic, 60ms low latency, and 60-hour battery life. Comes in four colors.

Zooming In on the Neckbands

Prefer something with a bit more physical presence? The neckbands offer just that.

UiNB 4446: Built for the always-on-the-go type. Offers 60-hour playback and a massive 2400-hour standby. Low latency (60ms), Bluetooth 5.4, magnetic on/off feature, vibration alerts, and water resistance. Available in three stylish shades.

UiNB 6858: The bass-head’s pick. Includes a 10mm driver and BASS Mode. ENC, 88ms latency, voice assistant support, and 50-hour playback. Four bold colors.

UiNB 6075: Balanced performance for everyday use. 50-hour battery, 60ms latency, vibration alerts, Type-C port, magnetic controls, and voice assistant integration. Four color choices.

UiNB 6921: Made for long hauls. 60-hour backup and 600-hour standby, 10mm driver, Bluetooth 5.4, and water resistance. Same latency and magnetic features as its peers. Available in four colors.

One notable feature across several models is Environment Noise Cancellation (ENC). While it doesn’t block out external sounds like ANC does, it makes your voice clearer during calls—a big plus if you’re often on the phone in noisy areas.

Price Breakdown:

UiNB 4446 Neckband: ₹899

UiNB 6858 Neckband: ₹649

UiNB 6075 Neckband: ₹699

UiNB 6921 Neckband: ₹699

TWS 4554 Earbuds: ₹899

TWS 4959 Earbuds: ₹899

TWS 5040 Earbuds: ₹849

TWS 7650 Earbuds: ₹949

With aggressive pricing and a surprisingly strong feature set, U&i seems to be aiming not just to participate in the budget wireless audio space but to lead it.

FAQs

Q1: What is the Classy Max Series by U&i?

A1: It’s a new line of affordable wireless audio products—earbuds and neckbands—each priced under ₹1000.

Q2: What features do they offer?

A2: Bluetooth 5.4, long battery life (up to 120 hours), low latency (as low as 60ms), ENC for calls, IPX4 water resistance, and voice assistant support.

Q3: Are these good for gaming?

A3: Definitely. Multiple models offer 60ms latency, which is ideal for gaming and video sync.

Q4: How long do they last on a charge?

A4: Earbuds go up to 120 hours (with the case), and neckbands up to 60 hours playback, with some offering extended standby times.

Q5: What does IPX4 mean?

A5: They’re resistant to splashes—fine for light rain or sweat, but not submersible.

Q6: Where can I buy them?

A6: Available at top mobile accessory stores and online platforms in India.

Q7: Do they have a warranty?

A7: Yes, every product comes with a 1-year warranty.

Q8: ENC vs. ANC?

A8: ENC clears up your voice for calls; ANC blocks ambient noise for you. Classy Max products have ENC.

If you’re in the market for a wireless audio upgrade that respects your wallet but doesn’t compromise on daily performance, the Classy Max Series might just be worth a closer look.