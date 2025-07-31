Ultraprolink Boost 45 SFC UM1202C USB Charger Review: Powering Your Devices Fast

I’ve been using the Ultraprolink Boost 45 SFC UM1202C USB Charger (in White) for a while now, and during that time, I ran it through all the usual charging scenarios to get a real feel for how it performs. Let’s be honest – fast, reliable charging is something we all quietly depend on these days. With smartphones, tablets, and even some laptops demanding more power more quickly and companies increasingly removing the charger from the box, a solid charger isn’t just nice to have, it’s essential.

That’s where the Ultraprolink Boost 45 steps in. At just INR 799, it positions itself as an affordable fast-charging solution, promising serious performance without burning a hole in your pocket.

Key Takeaways

The Ultraprolink Boost 45 SFC UM1202C is a 45W USB-C charger.

It supports USB PD (Power Delivery), PPS, and Qualcomm QC protocols.

Designed to work well with Samsung, Google Pixel, iPhones (USB-C), and Nothing phones.

Comes with a 1-meter USB-C to USB-C cable, rated for up to 65W.

Packed with safety features and carries BIS certification.

First Impressions and Design

Right out of the box, the charger’s design makes a positive impression. It’s compact and pretty lightweight, with a clean White finish that gives it a kind of understated, minimal vibe. It looks good on a desk and doesn’t scream for attention, which I personally appreciate.

The build quality feels reassuring, nothing creaky or flimsy. Made from fire-retardant materials, it definitely feels travel-friendly and durable. And the included 1-meter USB-C to USB-C cable is a nice touch. Not only is it robust, but it’s also rated to handle 65W, so you’re set up for high-speed charging right out of the gate.

Performance: Speed and Compatibility

Of course, all the good looks in the world won’t matter if the charger can’t deliver on power. Thankfully, the Ultraprolink Boost 45 does just that. With its 45W output through a single USB-C port, it’s designed to handle everything from smartphones to lightweight laptops.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra was my first test subject. Since it supports SFC 2.0 (Samsung’s Super-Fast Charging), I was keen to see how the Ultraprolink handled it. The result? Excellent. I saw the “Super Fast Charging 2.0” prompt pop up immediately. From 0 to 50% in under 30 minutes was pretty consistent, just what I’d hoped for.

That speed is due to its support for PPS (Programmable Power Supply), a feature under USB PD 3.0 that dynamically adjusts voltage and current. It’s like giving your phone just what it asks for, no more, no less, and it shows in the performance.

Apple iPhone 15 and a MacBook Air M2 were next. Both devices charged reliably. The iPhone 15 saw speeds close to the original charger, and the MacBook Air – while not blazing fast – got a decent top-up. Sure, 45W isn’t peak for laptops, but for light use or standby charging, it gets the job done.

I didn’t focus too much on Quick Charge (QC) compatibility since my main devices use PD or PPS, but it’s good to know QC 2.0/3.0/4.0 are supported. This adds extra flexibility, especially for older Android models still using QC protocols.

Product Specs at a Glance

Model: UM1202C

UM1202C Color: White

White Output Power: 45W

45W Port: 1 x USB-C

1 x USB-C Protocols Supported: USB PD 3.0 with PPS, SFC 2.0, QC 2.0/3.0/4.0

USB PD 3.0 with PPS, SFC 2.0, QC 2.0/3.0/4.0 Input: 100V–270V AC (wide voltage range)

100V–270V AC (wide voltage range) Cable: 1m USB-C to USB-C (65W PD-PPS compatible)

1m USB-C to USB-C (65W PD-PPS compatible) Safety Features: Multi-layer protection—overcharge, overheating, excess voltage, short circuit

Multi-layer protection—overcharge, overheating, excess voltage, short circuit Certifications: BIS

BIS Technology: Smart IC chip (adaptive power adjustment from 20W to 45W)

Smart IC chip (adaptive power adjustment from 20W to 45W) Warranty: 6 months replacement

Safety and Build Quality

One of the things I always look out for in chargers, especially third-party ones, is heat management and safety. Fast charging can warm up a charger quickly, but the Ultraprolink Boost 45 never got uncomfortably hot during testing. Even with prolonged use, it remained within safe temperature limits.

Thanks to its multi-layer protection system and BIS certification, I felt comfortable leaving it plugged in overnight. The “Made in India” label might also matter to those who prioritize local manufacturing and shorter supply chains.

User Experience in Daily Life

Over the weeks I used it, this charger kind of became my go-to. It slipped easily into my jeans pocket or the side pouch of a backpack. That compactness really comes in handy when you’re on the move a lot.

There’s just one USB-C port, which might be limiting if you need to charge multiple devices simultaneously. But on the flip side, it means your phone or tablet gets the full 45W power, no compromise. If you prioritize speed over multitasking, it’s actually a plus.

Also, that included USB-C cable? Surprisingly good quality. Sturdy but flexible, and just the right length to avoid unnecessary clutter.

I found myself using it more than I expected, especially for those “I’ve got 15 minutes before I leave” moments. The Smart IC chip does its job silently in the background, adjusting power to suit the connected device without needing you to think about it.

Verdict

The Ultraprolink Boost 45 SFC UM1202C stands out as a dependable and well-priced fast charger in a market crowded with options. It checks most of the right boxes – speed, safety, compatibility, and portability, especially for those using modern USB-C smartphones.

Sure, it’s not going to power your 16-inch MacBook Pro at full tilt, but it’s not trying to. For smartphones, tablets, and even lightweight laptops, it offers real value for INR 799.

If you’re looking for a single-port charger that’s fast, safe, and compact enough to take everywhere, I’d say the Ultraprolink Boost 45 is worth a serious look.

Official Website.

FAQs

Q1: What does SFC in Ultraprolink Boost 45 SFC stand for?

A1: SFC stands for Super Fast Charging, used mainly by Samsung devices. The charger supports SFC 2.0, enabling top-speed charging for compatible Samsung phones.

Q2: Can Ultraprolink Boost 45 SFC charger fast charge an iPhone?

A2: Yes, it supports USB Power Delivery (PD), which is used for fast charging on iPhones (iPhone 15 and newer via USB-C, and older models with a USB-C to Lightning cable).

Q3: Is the Ultraprolink Boost 45 SFC UM1202C safe to use?

A3: Absolutely. It features protection against overcharging, overheating, and more, and is BIS-certified for safety standards in India.

Q4: Does the Ultraprolink Boost 45 SFC charger come with a cable?

A4: Yes, it includes a 1-meter USB-C to USB-C cable capable of 65W, compatible with both PD and PPS.

Q5: Will Ultraprolink Boost 45 SFC charger work with laptops?

A5: It can charge lighter laptops and ultrabooks (like MacBook Air models) that support USB PD, though it may not fast-charge more power-hungry machines. It’s good for topping up or maintaining charge during lighter tasks.