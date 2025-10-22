UltraProlink Boost Blade DUO Combines 67W Charger and 5000mAh Power Bank

UltraProlink, the Indian consumer tech brand known for its practical and durable accessories, has introduced the Boost Blade DUO, a clever two-in-one charging solution that merges a 67W travel charger with a 5000mAh MagSafe wireless power bank. It’s designed for people who are always on the go, professionals, travelers, or just about anyone juggling multiple devices who values portability without giving up performance.

Key Takeaways

The Boost Blade DUO combines a 67W travel charger with a 5000mAh MagSafe wireless power bank in one slim unit.

It’s powered by the GaN Fast III chipset, which allows for efficient power delivery, better heat management, and a noticeably smaller form factor compared to traditional chargers.

The power bank magnetically attaches to the charger through pogo pins, removing the need for cables during recharging.

Weighing just 220 grams, the combined device remains impressively lightweight for what it offers.

It supports more than 650 devices, from laptops and smartphones to tablets.

The Boost Blade DUO is priced at Rs 6,999, with a special launch offer of Rs 4,499 available on UltraProlink.com and Amazon.in.

What makes this product stand out is its dual-purpose design. The power bank and the charger work seamlessly together. When the two units snap into place magnetically, they charge without the mess of wires. Yet, each can function separately, which adds to the overall flexibility.

Charging Performance and Technology

When used together, the wall charger delivers up to 45W of power while the power bank’s Type-C port adds another 22.5W, allowing you to charge multiple devices at once. Separately, each component continues to function independently, making it easy to adapt to different usage scenarios.

At the heart of the setup is the GaN Fast III chipset. This Gallium Nitride-based technology replaces older silicon components, allowing for higher efficiency, smaller size, and better temperature control. It’s the reason the 67W charger can remain this slim and still power something as demanding as a laptop.

The Boost Blade DUO supports a wide range of fast-charging protocols including PD3.0, PPS, QC3.0, and Samsung SFC 2.0. That means it works smoothly with major brands such as Apple, Dell, Samsung, and others. The MagSafe power bank provides 15W wireless charging for iPhones (from the iPhone 13 through 17 series), and it can also charge non-magnetic phones like those from Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, or Google Pixel through flat-bed wireless charging. Its Type-C port also supports PD-PPS for a wired 22.5W fast output.

For frequent travelers, the device is quite handy. The charger includes folding flat pins suitable for the USA and Canada, along with an India pin adapter in the box. The full kit contains the travel charger, the India pin adapter, and a short USB-C to USB-C cable.

UltraProlink Background

UltraProlink has been around for more than a decade, steadily building its reputation as a brand that helps people, as its tagline says, “Do More with their Gadgets.” Founded in 2014 by Pankaj Mirchandani, who earlier worked with Philips India, the company focuses on delivering reliable, high-performance accessories that bridge the gap between convenience and technology.

Mirchandani described the Boost Blade DUO as a versatile and high-performance companion that makes charging simpler no matter where you are. Over the years, UltraProlink has served over 3.5 million customers across 6,500 retail outlets, as well as major online platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.

In a market flooded with chargers and power banks that often feel either too bulky or too limited, the Boost Blade DUO stands out for striking a fine balance. It’s small enough to slip into a pocket, yet powerful enough to handle everything from a smartphone to a laptop, perhaps the kind of thoughtful design that travelers and digital nomads have been waiting for.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q. What devices can the Boost Blade DUO charge?

A. The Boost Blade DUO supports charging for over 650 devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones (both iPhones with MagSafe and Android devices), and various accessories. It’s a laptop-grade charger.

Q. How does the magnetic charging feature work?

A. The 5000mAh MagSafe power bank snaps onto the 67W charger using pogo pins, which allows it to recharge directly without needing a separate charging cable.

Q. What is the GaN Fast III chipset?

A. GaN (Gallium Nitride) is a semiconductor material that replaces silicon in power circuitry, allowing for much smaller, lighter, and more energy-efficient chargers. The GaN Fast III chipset represents the latest generation of this technology, which allows the Boost Blade DUO to be ultra-slim yet powerful.

Q. What is the launch price of the UltraProlink Boost Blade DUO?

A. The maximum retail price (MRP) is Rs 6,999, but it is available at a limited-time launch price of Rs 4,499 on the UltraProlink and Amazon India websites.

Q. Can I use the charger and the power bank separately?

A. Yes, each component of the Boost Blade DUO can operate and be used independently.