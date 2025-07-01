UltraProlink Expands Travel Retail Footprint with MoTech Partnership at Cochin International Airport

UltraProlink, a leading Indian brand in consumer tech accessories, has announced a fresh collaboration with MoTech Store (Travel Retail Services) at Cochin International Airport. This move isn’t just about adding another outlet—it’s part of UltraProlink’s broader, long-term strategy to build a robust presence across India’s busiest travel hubs. The goal? To make essential tech accessories available to modern travelers exactly when they need them most.

This new setup complements UltraProlink’s ongoing decade-long partnership with Relay and Travel Retail Services (TRS), further reinforcing the company’s intent to steadily expand its reach across key Indian airports.

Key Takeaways:

UltraProlink partners with MoTech Store at Cochin International Airport, strengthening its airport retail footprint.

This collaboration is part of a long-term strategy to serve travelers across India’s key travel hubs.

MoTech stores will offer a curated selection of travel-friendly tech accessories including power banks, adapters, and charging cables.

All UltraProlink power banks are BIS certified and comply with IATA, FAA, and DGCA regulations.

UltraProlink supports responsible e-waste disposal and offers detailed guidance on safe practices.

Customers benefit from an easy-to-access warranty and support system with options for online registration.

UltraProlink continues its strategic alliance with TRS, which spans over a decade.

Meeting the Needs of Modern Travelers

Let’s face it—airports are one of those places where people often realize they’ve forgotten a charging cable or need a quick power top-up. Whether it’s a business traveler needing a fast-charge solution, a tourist looking for region-compatible adapters, or a gadget lover hunting for premium accessories on the go, UltraProlink is stepping in to meet these very specific, often last-minute needs.

With MoTech now in the mix, UltraProlink is doubling down on its promise to be a “reliable companion for every journey — business or leisure.” The curated product lineup includes travel-friendly charging cables, power banks, adapters, and audio gear—basically, the stuff you wish you had packed.

Why MoTech Matters

By launching at Cochin International Airport, UltraProlink is reaching a mix of business travelers, international tourists, and tech-savvy locals, all of whom pass through one of India’s major travel corridors. MoTech, being a tech-centric outlet, provides the ideal setting for showcasing a wider selection of accessories—far more than what might fit into a convenience-based Relay store.

This partnership isn’t just a retail experiment. It reflects UltraProlink’s belief in creating lasting alliances that evolve with the way travelers shop. It’s not about a short-term sales boost—it’s about sustained presence and meaningful access.

Tech Essentials, Curated for the Journey

The collection at MoTech will feature a thoughtful assortment: wireless power banks, universal travel adapters, multi-port hubs, charging cables, and even some well-chosen gifting options. The idea is to cater not just to immediate travel demands but also to the preferences of today’s mobile consumer, who values both functionality and design.

Safety First: Certified for the Skies

UltraProlink has taken all the necessary steps to ensure their products, especially power banks, are fully compliant with air travel regulations. Every model is BIS certified and stays within the 100Wh limit prescribed by IATA, FAA, and DGCA. Plus, all certifications and power ratings are clearly printed for easy verification at airport security. No guesswork involved.

Responsible E-Waste Disposal

One area where UltraProlink has been particularly vocal is e-waste. They discourage travelers from tossing old power banks into public bins and instead provide clear guidelines, both in manuals and online, about safe disposal. They even offer direct support for e-waste collection, reinforcing their commitment to environmental responsibility.

Two Formats, One Vision

UltraProlink’s airport presence now includes two distinct formats: Relay and MoTech. Relay focuses on high-demand, fast-selling items as part of a books-and-convenience model. MoTech, on the other hand, is all about range and tech depth. The dual-format approach lets UltraProlink meet a broader range of customer needs, from casual travelers to serious gadget fans.

Seamless Support, Even After You Board

Buying something at the airport and then facing a snag after takeoff? UltraProlink has you covered. Customers can reach out via social media, phone, or the company’s website. And those who register their purchase online can extend their warranty, with UltraProlink directly handling any service issues that crop up.

FAQs

Q1: What is the significance of UltraProlink’s partnership with MoTech at Cochin International Airport?

A1: The partnership allows UltraProlink to expand its retail presence in a key travel hub, ensuring travelers have immediate and convenient access to essential tech accessories like charging cables, power banks, and adapters right at the airport.

Q2: What types of tech accessories will be available at MoTech stores through UltraProlink?

A2: UltraProlink will showcase a curated range of travel-friendly accessories, including wireless power banks, universal travel adapters, multi-port hubs, charging cables, and various unique gifting options, catering to last-minute travel needs.

Q3: Are UltraProlink power banks safe for air travel?

A3: Yes, UltraProlink power banks are BIS certified and designed to comply with aviation regulations globally, adhering to the permitted capacity of 100Wh as specified by authorities like IATA, FAA, and DGCA. Safety certifications and power ratings are clearly printed on the product and packaging for easy verification.

Q4: How does UltraProlink handle e-waste disposal for its products?

A4: UltraProlink strongly advises against disposing of e-waste, especially power banks, in public spaces. The company details its e-waste policy and safe disposal procedures online and encourages customers to contact them directly for proper e-waste collection and environmentally responsible disposal.

Q5: What is the difference between UltraProlink’s presence at Relay stores and MoTech stores?

A5: UltraProlink’s presence with TRS includes two formats. Relay stores follow a books and convenience store model, stocking fast-moving, high-demand UltraProlink products. MoTech stores, in contrast, are tech-focused and offer a wider range of gadgets and accessories across multiple categories, providing travelers with a more comprehensive selection.

Q6: What kind of customer support and warranty does UltraProlink offer for products purchased at airports?

A6: UltraProlink provides hassle-free warranty and support. Customers can reach the brand via social media, the official website, or phone support, even if they cannot revisit the store. Products also offer an option for warranty extension by registering online, after which UltraProlink handles all service requests directly.

Q7: How long has UltraProlink been collaborating with Travel Retail Services (TRS)?

A7: UltraProlink’s collaboration with Relay and TRS is over a decade old, signifying a long-term strategic partnership.