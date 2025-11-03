News

UltraProlink Introduces Juice-Up Mag 6 10000mAh MagSafe Power Bank

Vishal Jain
By Vishal Jain
4 Min Read
Ultraprolink

As smartphone designs keep getting slimmer, one inevitable trade-off has been battery life. To help bridge that gap, Indian tech brand UltraProlink has launched the Juice-Up Mag 6, a new 10000mAh wireless magnetic power bank aimed at users who need reliable charging on the move. The device supports MagSafe wireless charging and is compatible with a wide range of smartphones, including models from Apple, Samsung, Google, and OnePlus.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • UltraProlink has launched a new 10000mAh magnetic power bank, the Juice-Up Mag 6.
  • It offers 22.5W wired charging via Type-C and USB-A ports.
  • The device supports 15W MagSafe-compatible wireless charging.
  • Lightweight design at 195g with a 20mm slim profile.
  • Price: Rs 1,999, available in three pastel colors.

Designed for Speed and Portability

The Juice-Up Mag 6 emphasizes both charging performance and ease of use. Through its Type-C and USB-A ports, it delivers 22.5W wired charging, while the wireless charging feature supports up to 15W, ideal for newer iPhone 17 models and other Qi-enabled devices.

According to UltraProlink, the wired output is fast enough to charge a compatible iPhone from 0% to 50% in under 30 minutes, which is quite efficient for a compact power bank.

For the wireless side, it uses neodymium magnets to align perfectly with MagSafe-enabled devices, ensuring a secure hold and precise charging connection. The LED display on the front keeps users informed about the remaining battery percentage, which is a small but genuinely useful touch.

Compact Yet Powerful

Despite its solid 10000mAh capacity, the Mag 6 remains lightweight and travel-friendly, weighing only 195 grams and measuring just 20mm in thickness. The design feels intentional—something easy to slip into a pocket or attach to the back of your phone without much bulk.

This model is Made in India and comes with BIS certification, confirming compliance with local safety standards. It’s also approved for in-flight use, which makes it a practical companion for frequent travelers. Inside the box, you’ll find a Type-C to Type-C charging cable, and UltraProlink backs the device with a 6-month replacement warranty.

Commenting on the launch, Pankaj Mirchandani, Founder & CEO of UltraProlink, said:
“Designed for life on the go, Juice-Up Mag 6 keeps devices powered with its sleek design, magnetic wireless charging, and compact portability, so users never miss a moment. With a 10,000mAh capacity, MagSafe precision charging, and broad device compatibility, it combines speed, style, safety, and practicality. Sleek, compact, and proudly made in India, the Mag 6 delivers dependable power.”

Availability and Colors

The UltraProlink Juice-Up Mag 6 is now available for purchase in three pastel shades—Green, Pink, and Blue. Priced at Rs 1,999, it can be bought directly from the official UltraProlink website and Amazon.in.

What is the price of the UltraProlink Juice-Up Mag 6?

The Juice-Up Mag 6 is priced at Rs 1,999 in India.

What is the battery capacity of the Juice-Up Mag 6?

It comes with a 10000mAh battery.

Does the UltraProlink Juice-Up Mag 6 support fast charging?

Yes. It supports 22.5W wired fast charging (PD-PPS) and 15W MagSafe-compatible wireless charging.

Is the Juice-Up Mag 6 Made in India?

Yes, it’s BIS certified and Made in India.

What devices are compatible with the Juice-Up Mag 6?

It works with MagSafe-compatible iPhones (iPhone 13, 14, 15, 16, and 17 series) and other Qi-enabled smartphones from Samsung, Google, and more.

Realme GT 8 Pro India Launch Confirmed for November
OnePlus reveals OxygenOS 16 update list for phones and tablets
OnePlus Introduces New Gaming Technology for Smoother Mobile Gameplay
vivo X300 Pro and X300 India launch nears – Price, specs and camera leaks surface
WhatsApp rolls out passkey encryption for chat backups
Share This Article
Vishal Jain
ByVishal Jain
Follow:
With a Bachelor in Computer Application from VTU and 10 years of experience, Vishal's comprehensive reviews help readers navigate new software and apps. His insights are often cited in software development conferences. His hands-on approach and detailed analysis help readers make informed decisions about the tools they use daily.
Previous Article OnePlus Introduces New Gaming Technology for Smoother Mobile Gamep OnePlus Introduces New Gaming Technology for Smoother Mobile Gameplay
Next Article Android 16 List of OnePlus phones and tablets eligible for OxygenOS 16 OnePlus reveals OxygenOS 16 update list for phones and tablets
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest Reviews

Asus Zenbook S16 Review
Asus Zenbook S16 Review: A Powerful AI Laptop in a Slim Body
Cannon Printer
A Hands-On Review of the Canon Pixma Ink Efficient G3770 Printer
OPPO F31 Pro 5G Review
OPPO F31 Pro 5G Review: A Durable Phone with a Huge Battery
ASUS ExpertBook B3 Review
ASUS ExpertBook B3 Review: A Secure and Powerful Business Laptop
Infinix GT 30 Review
Infinix GT 30 Review: A Budget Gaming Phone That Gets the Job Done

Latest News

iqoo neo 11 design banner
iQOO Neo 11 Launches With 7,500mAh Battery and Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip
By Shweta Bansal
Tata Motors Taps TCS to Automate Sustainability and ESG Reporting
Tata Motors Taps TCS to Automate Sustainability and ESG Reporting
By Srishti Gulati
Honeywell Launches Nationwide Building Automation Xpress Roadshow from Bengaluru
Honeywell Launches Nationwide Building Automation Xpress Roadshow from Bengaluru
By Vishal Jain
Official Media Partner TechBharat Brings Exclusive Updates from Global Leaders Meet 2025
Official Media Partner TechBharat Brings Exclusive Updates from Global Leaders Meet 2025
By Hardik Mitra
Global E-Waste Leaders Meet in Delhi to Tackle ITAD and WEEE Challenges
Global E-Waste Leaders Meet in Delhi to Tackle ITAD and WEEE Challenges
By Hardik Mitra
How to Choose the Right Air Purifier for Indian Homes
How to Choose the Right Air Purifier for Indian Homes
By Vishal Jain

You Might also Like