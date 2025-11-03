UltraProlink Introduces Juice-Up Mag 6 10000mAh MagSafe Power Bank

As smartphone designs keep getting slimmer, one inevitable trade-off has been battery life. To help bridge that gap, Indian tech brand UltraProlink has launched the Juice-Up Mag 6, a new 10000mAh wireless magnetic power bank aimed at users who need reliable charging on the move. The device supports MagSafe wireless charging and is compatible with a wide range of smartphones, including models from Apple, Samsung, Google, and OnePlus.

Key Takeaways

UltraProlink has launched a new 10000mAh magnetic power bank, the Juice-Up Mag 6.

It offers 22.5W wired charging via Type-C and USB-A ports.

The device supports 15W MagSafe-compatible wireless charging.

Lightweight design at 195g with a 20mm slim profile.

Price: Rs 1,999, available in three pastel colors.

Designed for Speed and Portability

The Juice-Up Mag 6 emphasizes both charging performance and ease of use. Through its Type-C and USB-A ports, it delivers 22.5W wired charging, while the wireless charging feature supports up to 15W, ideal for newer iPhone 17 models and other Qi-enabled devices.

According to UltraProlink, the wired output is fast enough to charge a compatible iPhone from 0% to 50% in under 30 minutes, which is quite efficient for a compact power bank.

For the wireless side, it uses neodymium magnets to align perfectly with MagSafe-enabled devices, ensuring a secure hold and precise charging connection. The LED display on the front keeps users informed about the remaining battery percentage, which is a small but genuinely useful touch.

Compact Yet Powerful

Despite its solid 10000mAh capacity, the Mag 6 remains lightweight and travel-friendly, weighing only 195 grams and measuring just 20mm in thickness. The design feels intentional—something easy to slip into a pocket or attach to the back of your phone without much bulk.

This model is Made in India and comes with BIS certification, confirming compliance with local safety standards. It’s also approved for in-flight use, which makes it a practical companion for frequent travelers. Inside the box, you’ll find a Type-C to Type-C charging cable, and UltraProlink backs the device with a 6-month replacement warranty.

A Word from UltraProlink

Commenting on the launch, Pankaj Mirchandani, Founder & CEO of UltraProlink, said:

“Designed for life on the go, Juice-Up Mag 6 keeps devices powered with its sleek design, magnetic wireless charging, and compact portability, so users never miss a moment. With a 10,000mAh capacity, MagSafe precision charging, and broad device compatibility, it combines speed, style, safety, and practicality. Sleek, compact, and proudly made in India, the Mag 6 delivers dependable power.”

Availability and Colors

The UltraProlink Juice-Up Mag 6 is now available for purchase in three pastel shades—Green, Pink, and Blue. Priced at Rs 1,999, it can be bought directly from the official UltraProlink website and Amazon.in.

Related FAQs

What is the price of the UltraProlink Juice-Up Mag 6?

The Juice-Up Mag 6 is priced at Rs 1,999 in India.

What is the battery capacity of the Juice-Up Mag 6?

It comes with a 10000mAh battery.

Does the UltraProlink Juice-Up Mag 6 support fast charging?

Yes. It supports 22.5W wired fast charging (PD-PPS) and 15W MagSafe-compatible wireless charging.

Is the Juice-Up Mag 6 Made in India?

Yes, it’s BIS certified and Made in India.

What devices are compatible with the Juice-Up Mag 6?

It works with MagSafe-compatible iPhones (iPhone 13, 14, 15, 16, and 17 series) and other Qi-enabled smartphones from Samsung, Google, and more.