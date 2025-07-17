UltraProlink Introduces MACH AC 200 Car Inverter

UltraProlink, a prominent brand in consumer tech accessories in India, has announced the launch of its latest product, the MACH AC 200. This compact and powerful 6-in-1 car inverter is designed to provide mobile power for travelers, professionals, and road trip enthusiasts, converting a car into a fully functional energy station capable of simultaneously powering up to six devices.

Key Takeaways:

The UltraProlink MACH AC 200 is a 6-in-1, 200W car inverter.

It converts a car’s DC 12V battery power to stable AC 220V output.

It features 2 universal AC 220V sockets (200W combined), 2 USB-A QC 3.0 ports, and 2 USB-C PD ports (each up to 24W, total 96W from USB ports).

The device can power up to six devices at once, with a total power draw of up to 200 watts.

It includes safety features against over-charging, over-current, over-voltage, and overheating.

The MACH AC 200 is available on UltraProlink.com and Amazon.in for INR 3,799.

The MACH AC 200 converts a car’s DC 12V battery power into a stable AC 220V output. This allows users to charge laptops and mobile devices, and power mini appliances during daily commutes or long-distance road travel. The inverter includes two universal AC 220V sockets, each offering up to 200W, or a combined power output of 200W when both are in use. These AC outlets can power smaller electric and electronic appliances such as mini-fridges, kettles, warmers, laptops, printers, gaming consoles, and projectors.

In addition to the AC sockets, the inverter features two USB-A ports with Quick Charge 3.0 (QC 3.0) support and two USB-C Power Delivery (PD) ports. These USB ports operate independently of the AC sockets. Each USB port can deliver up to 24W, with a total of 96W available from all four USB ports, and all four can be used simultaneously. This means the MACH AC 200 can power up to six devices at once, with a combined power requirement of up to 200 watts. This makes it a useful tool for those who frequently use their car as a mobile office, allowing simultaneous power for a laptop, a printer, and four USB-powered devices like smartphones, tablets, cameras, and drones.

The MACH AC 200 features a sleek and compact design, allowing it to fit into a glove box easily. It plugs into a car’s cigarette lighter port and is ready for use within seconds. The inverter includes intelligent safety technology to ensure stable power delivery to devices while protecting the car’s electrical system. Its safety features prevent over-charging, over-current, over-voltage, and overheating. The device also works quietly due to its whisper-quiet cooling fans and optimized airflow, ensuring steady performance and noise-free operation.

Pankaj Mirchandani, Founder & CEO of UltraProlink, commented on the launch, stating, “As lifestyles become increasingly mobile, the need for reliable power on the go is growing. The MACH AC 200 is a compact, intelligent solution for those who need to work, explore, and stay connected no matter where they are. It offers versatility and superior safety for all devices and especially your vehicle. For those who often travel by road, the MACH AC 200 is a useful travel companion.”

The UltraProlink MACH AC 200 is now available for purchase on UltraProlink.com and Amazon.in. It is priced at INR 3,799.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What types of devices can the UltraProlink MACH AC 200 power?

A1: The MACH AC 200 can power a wide range of devices, including laptops, mobile phones, tablets, cameras, drones, mini-fridges, kettles, warmers, printers, gaming consoles, and projectors, as long as their combined power requirement does not exceed 200 watts.

Q2: How many devices can be charged simultaneously with the MACH AC 200?

A2: You can charge up to six devices simultaneously. This includes two AC-powered devices and four USB-powered devices (two via USB-A and two via USB-C).

Q3: Is the MACH AC 200 safe to use with my car’s battery?

A3: Yes, the MACH AC 200 includes intelligent safety technology to protect both your devices and your car. It features safeguards against over-charging, over-current, over-voltage, and overheating.

Q4: Where can I buy the UltraProlink MACH AC 200?

A4: The UltraProlink MACH AC 200 is available for purchase on UltraProlink.com and Amazon.in.