UltraProlink Launches JOT Pencil 2 Universal Stylus in India at Rs 1,999

UltraProlink has officially introduced the JOT Pencil 2 in India, positioning it as a universal stylus built for users who regularly move between different devices. Designed to work across iPads, Android tablets, and smartphones, this second generation stylus is clearly aimed at students, professionals, and everyday users who want one reliable tool instead of juggling multiple accessories. Priced at Rs 1,999, the JOT Pencil 2 focuses on precision, ease of use, and broad compatibility, without adding unnecessary complexity like app installations or wireless pairing.

At first glance, the idea seems simple, but in practice, it solves a fairly common frustration. Many styluses are locked into a single ecosystem, which can feel limiting if your workflow involves more than one platform. UltraProlink appears to have leaned into this exact pain point with the JOT Pencil 2.

Key Takeaways

Broad Compatibility: Works with iPads from 6th to 10th generation, Android tablets such as the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Xiaomi Pad 7, and most modern smartphones.

No Setup Required: Starts working instantly with no Bluetooth pairing or dedicated app installation.

Dual Mode Functionality: Includes a dedicated iPad mode with palm rejection and a universal mode for other capacitive touchscreens.

Fast Charging: A 30 minute USB-C charge delivers up to 10 hours of active usage.

Premium Build: Aluminium alloy body with a matte finish, weighing just 13.3g.

Versatile Performance Across Multiple Screens

One of the more practical strengths of the JOT Pencil 2 is how seamlessly it fits into mixed device environments. You could be taking handwritten notes on an iPad during a lecture or meeting, then later switch to an Android phone to annotate a document or sign a form. There is no need to reconfigure settings or reconnect anything. You simply turn it on and start using it.

That said, it is worth understanding the underlying display technology. The JOT Pencil 2 is built specifically for capacitive touchscreens, which are the standard on most smartphones and tablets today. These screens respond to electrical conductivity, making them ideal for universal styluses like this one. However, the stylus does not support electromagnetic resonance displays. Devices such as Microsoft Surface models or certain professional drawing monitors that rely on EMR technology are not compatible, which might matter to a smaller group of advanced users.

Precision and User Comfort

UltraProlink has equipped the JOT Pencil 2 with a 1.5mm fine tip, and that detail matters more than it sounds. The finer tip allows for better control when sketching, handwriting, or navigating small on screen elements, especially on smartphones where accuracy can be tricky. It feels suitable not just for casual tapping but also for more deliberate tasks like diagram drawing or detailed annotations.

To support long term use, the company includes three POM nibs in total, one pre-installed and two spares in the box. These nibs are designed to mimic the resistance of pen on paper, which, in my view, does make extended writing sessions feel less tiring. Over time, that subtle texture can make a noticeable difference.

For iPad users, the magnetic attachment feature adds convenience. Being able to snap the stylus onto the side of compatible iPads means it is less likely to get misplaced, something that probably happens more often than people admit. The aluminium alloy body gives the stylus a solid, premium feel while keeping the weight low at 13.3g, so it does not feel tiring to hold even after prolonged use.

Battery Life and Charging

Battery performance is another area where the JOT Pencil 2 seems thoughtfully designed. Charging is handled via a USB-C port, which aligns well with most modern devices and chargers. A full charge takes about 30 minutes and provides up to 10 hours of continuous usage. For most people, that easily covers a full day of work or classes.

The stylus also includes three LED indicators that show battery and charging status, which is a small but genuinely useful touch. Additionally, the auto-sleep feature kicks in after five minutes of inactivity, helping conserve battery life. When left unused, the stylus can remain on standby for up to 90 days, which suggests you will not constantly be reaching for the charger.

Price and Availability in India

The UltraProlink JOT Pencil 2 is available in India at a retail price of Rs 1,999. It can be purchased through the official UltraProlink website as well as Amazon.in. Compared to proprietary styluses that often cost significantly more, this pricing feels intentionally competitive.

Buyers also get a 12 month replacement warranty covering manufacturing defects. That kind of assurance can matter, especially for users who rely on a stylus daily and expect consistent performance over time.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: Does the JOT Pencil 2 support palm rejection on all devices?

A1: Palm rejection is available only on compatible iPad models when the stylus is set to iPad mode, which is indicated by a green LED. On Android tablets and smartphones, it functions as a high precision capacitive stylus without palm rejection.

Q2: Will this stylus work with my laptop?

A2: It will work with laptops that have capacitive touchscreens, such as certain Windows 2 in 1 devices or Chromebooks. It is not compatible with laptops or tablets that use electromagnetic resonance displays, including the Microsoft Surface Pro lineup.

Q3: How do I switch between iPad and Universal modes?

A3: Modes can be switched by tapping the top of the stylus. The LED indicator changes color to reflect the active mode, green for iPad mode and blue for Universal mode.

Q4: Is Bluetooth required for the stylus to work?

A4: No, Bluetooth is not required. The JOT Pencil 2 works directly with the capacitive touchscreen and is ready to use as soon as it is powered on.

Q5: What is included in the sales package?

A5: The box includes the JOT Pencil 2 stylus, two spare 1.5mm POM nibs in addition to the one already attached, a USB-C charging cable, and a user manual.