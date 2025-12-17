UltraProlink Launches Snap-Z Two Compact Selfie Stick with Built-in Tripod in India

UltraProlink has officially launched the Snap-Z Two in India, adding another compact accessory to its lineup. The product seems clearly aimed at content creators, frequent travelers, and even casual users who just want a simple way to take photos or join video calls without juggling their phone.

According to the brand, the Snap-Z Two is the world’s smallest selfie stick with a built-in tripod stand. That is a bold claim, though looking at the folded size, it does appear impressively small. The device is priced at Rs 1,499 and is already available for purchase through UltraProlink’s official website and Amazon.

Compact Design and Build Quality

The standout feature of the Snap-Z Two is, without much doubt, its compact design. When folded, the selfie stick measures just 13cm or 130mm. That size makes it easy to slip into a pocket, a sling bag, or even a small pouch without much thought.

Once extended, the stick reaches a maximum length of 42cm. This gives users enough reach for group selfies or slightly wider shots, which is usually where ultra-compact selfie sticks struggle. In this case, the extension feels practical rather than purely symbolic.

The Snap-Z Two weighs 194g. UltraProlink has used a combination of ABS plastic and stainless steel for the build. The idea here seems to be balancing portability with enough rigidity to hold a smartphone securely. The handle splits open to form a tripod base, which feels particularly useful for video calls, recording short clips, or even watching content hands-free. It is not a large tripod, but for tabletop use, it should get the job done.

Mounting Options for Different Phones

UltraProlink has gone with a dual-mode mounting system, which makes sense given the mix of devices people use today. For iPhone users with MagSafe-compatible models, the Snap-Z Two includes magnetic mounting. This allows the phone to snap into place without dealing with clamps, which is convenient and quick.

For Android phones or iPhones without MagSafe, there is a standard adjustable clamp. The clamp supports phones between 65mm and 93mm in width, covering most devices with screen sizes from 4.7 inches up to 7 inches. That range should suit the majority of modern smartphones.

The mount also rotates, letting users switch between portrait and landscape orientations. This is useful for shooting Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, or simply rotating the phone for video viewing. It is a small detail, but one that most users will probably appreciate over time.

Bluetooth Remote and Battery Life

The Snap-Z Two includes a detachable Bluetooth remote, which adds to its versatility. The remote connects using Bluetooth v5.2 and works within a range of up to 10 meters. This is particularly handy for group photos or solo shots where you do not want to rely on timers.

The remote has a built-in 55mAh rechargeable battery and charges via a USB Type-C port. UltraProlink claims a standby time of up to 60 days, which sounds generous, though real-world usage will likely vary. There is also an auto-shutoff feature that helps conserve battery when the remote is not in use, which feels like a thoughtful addition rather than a marketing checkbox.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the price of the UltraProlink Snap-Z Two in India?

A1: The UltraProlink Snap-Z Two is priced at Rs 1,499.

Q2: Does the Snap-Z Two work with Android phones?

A2: Yes, it works with Android phones. The built-in clamp supports devices that are 65mm to 93mm wide.

Q3: Is the remote compatible with all apps?

A3: The Bluetooth remote works with the native camera apps on both Android and iOS. It does not require any third-party applications.

Q4: How do I charge the remote?

A4: The remote charges through a USB Type-C port, and a charging cable is included in the box.