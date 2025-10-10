UltraProlink Launches Surge Plate 20 with 2500W Power and 20W PD Charging in India

Indian consumer technology brand UltraProlink has launched its latest power accessory, the Surge Plate 20, designed for both homes and offices. It’s a 3-socket surge protector that offers a total power capacity of 2500W, along with a 20W Power Delivery (PD) charging feature through a USB-C port. The unit also includes two USB-A ports, giving users a simple and organized way to charge and power multiple devices like laptops, smartphones, and printers at the same time.

The Surge Plate 20 has been built to help users reduce wire clutter while maintaining the practicality of a standard power strip. Its compact form factor makes it especially suitable for work desks and study tables, where space is often limited but multiple devices still need power.

The design includes three child-proof universal sockets, compatible with various plug types such as flat, round, square, and angled plugs. This versatility is particularly handy for users who rely on imported electronics. For direct device charging, the Surge Plate 20 integrates three USB ports, including two USB-A Quick Charge 3.0 ports that support up to 18W and one USB-C PD port with 20W output.

According to UltraProlink, the 20W Type-C port can charge an iPhone from 0% to 50% in roughly 30 minutes. It is compatible with iPhones starting from the X series to the latest models, which makes it a practical option for Apple users who want faster charging without needing bulky adapters.

In terms of protection, the Surge Plate 20 comes equipped with features aimed at preventing voltage spikes and surges. It boasts a 175J energy rating and can handle surges of up to 10,000A, reacting in less than a nanosecond to safeguard connected devices. It also includes an overload protection switch for added safety.

With its 2500W maximum capacity, the surge protector is strong enough to support everyday electronics like desktops, monitors, and even small kitchen appliances. UltraProlink has used a 100% copper interior for improved conductivity and a fire-retardant polycarbonate shell to enhance durability and safety.

Commenting on the launch, Pankaj Mirchandani, Founder and CEO of UltraProlink, said, “At UltraProlink, we believe powering devices should be effortless, safe, and reliable. With the Surge Plate 20, we have re-imagined a conventional power strip design & provided a solution to keep your devices protected and charged & desks tidy & clutter-free.”

UltraProlink, an Indian brand with over a decade of experience, continues to strengthen its presence in the accessories market. The company has served over 3.5 million customers and operates through a network of more than 6,500 retail outlets, including major stores such as Croma and Reliance Digital, as well as leading online platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.

Overall, the Surge Plate 20 seems like a thoughtful blend of utility, design, and safety. It’s not just another power strip but rather a small upgrade to how people organize and power their devices, especially in modern, gadget-filled spaces.

