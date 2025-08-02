UltraProlink Releases iLink Trio 3-in-1 Cable for Apple Devices

UltraProlink has just introduced a new charging solution designed for people who often find themselves juggling multiple Apple devices. Called the iLink Trio, this 3-in-1 fast charging cable can simultaneously power an iPhone, an Apple Watch, and a USB-C device, think MacBook, iPad, or even an Android phone. It’s intended to reduce the clutter of carrying separate chargers, especially for those constantly on the move. The cable is priced at ₹1,699 and available for purchase on Amazon.in and the UltraProlink website.

All-in-One Convenience The iLink Trio combines three outputs in a single cable: a 60W USB-C connector, a 27W Lightning connector, and a 2.5W magnetic pad specifically for Apple Watch. So instead of fumbling with multiple chargers, you can just plug in one and power up everything.

Wide Compatibility Though the cable is clearly built with Apple users in mind, it's not exclusive to that ecosystem. The USB-C connector works just as well with Android phones or other USB-C-enabled devices. The input side features both USB-A and USB-C, allowing it to work with both older and newer power adapters, which is a thoughtful touch.

Sturdy, Travel-Ready Design It's 1.5 meters long, around 4.9 feet, and made from durable nylon-braided fiber that helps prevent tangling. The connectors are housed in a reinforced metal alloy, which should make them hold up better over time, especially if you're frequently plugging and unplugging on the go.

Data Transfer Included Aside from just charging, the cable supports data transfer speeds up to 480Mbps. While that won't replace a dedicated high-speed cable, it's handy for everyday syncing and small file transfers.

As more people depend on multiple gadgets throughout the day, the need for a smarter, less cluttered charging setup has only become more obvious. UltraProlink, an Indian tech brand known for its accessories, seems to have tuned in to this need with the iLink Trio. It’s designed to be that one cable you can rely on, whether you’re commuting, working remotely, or just charging your devices overnight.

Each of the cable’s connectors is rated for different power levels. The USB-C output delivers up to 60W via Power Delivery (PD), making it capable of charging MacBooks, the latest iPads, high-end Android phones, and recent iPhones. The Lightning connector provides up to 27W, which should be enough for older iPhones (like those in the 14 series or earlier), certain iPads, and AirPods. The magnetic pad, meanwhile, delivers a 2.5W output tailored for Apple Watch.

Design-wise, UltraProlink has paid attention to the little things. The 1.5-meter cable has a split-length setup, meaning the three output connectors are spaced in a way that makes it easier to use all your devices at once, without tugging or bending the cable uncomfortably.

Explaining the product’s vision, UltraProlink Founder and CEO Pankaj Mirchandani said, “Worldwide, consumers are using multiple devices across platforms and are burdened with carrying separate cables for each device. Our goal was to simplify the everyday charging experience, and iLink Trio fits in perfectly here. This product is built for speed, durability, and versatility, whether you’re traveling, working remotely, or at home.”

UltraProlink itself has an established footprint in India’s accessory market. Founded in 2014 by Mirchandani, who had earlier worked at Philips India and later launched his own distribution firm, the brand focuses on ‘Power & Connectivity’ solutions. To date, UltraProlink has served more than 3.5 million customers through a network that spans retail stores like Croma and Reliance, along with major online platforms.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1. Can the iLink Trio charge three devices at the same time?

A1. Yes, the iLink Trio is designed to charge an Apple Watch, an iPhone (or other Lightning device), and a USB-C device simultaneously.

Q2. Is the UltraProlink iLink Trio compatible with Android phones?

A2. Yes, the 60W USB-C output can charge flagship Android smartphones and other Type-C compatible devices.

Q3. What is the length of the iLink Trio cable?

A3. The total length of the cable is 1.5 meters, or 4.9 feet.

Q4. Does the iLink Trio support fast charging for MacBooks?

A4. Yes, the USB-C port supports 60W Power Delivery, which is ideal for charging a MacBook or other ultraportable laptops.

Q5. Does the cable support data transfer?

A5. Yes, the iLink Trio supports high-speed data transfers up to 480Mbps.

Q6. Where can I buy the UltraProlink iLink Trio?

A6. The cable is available for ₹1,699 on the official UltraProlink.com website and on Amazon.in.