Unbelievable Deal! Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Price Drops on Amazon – Is This The Steal of The Year?

The smartphone market never really stops spinning. New launches, price adjustments, limited-time offers – it’s a relentless cycle. But every now and then, something stands out. That moment is now. Amazon has quietly slashed the price of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, giving this already popular Fan Edition a massive boost in appeal. Whether you’re a casual buyer or a devoted Samsung fan, it’s hard not to take notice.

Key Takeaways:

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is now available at a greatly reduced price on Amazon.

The 128GB storage variant is listed at ₹35,655, down from its original price of ₹59,999.

The 256GB storage model is also discounted to ₹43,300, a significant drop from its launch price of ₹65,999.

The phone features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

It is powered by the Samsung Exynos 2400e processor.

The camera setup includes a 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide, and 8MP telephoto lens.

A 4,700mAh battery supports 25W wired and 15W wireless charging.

The device comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Bank offers and exchange deals can further reduce the effective price.

The Galaxy FE lineup has always been about balance. A sweet spot between performance and price. The S24 FE continues that trend, drawing from the best parts of its flagship siblings, but cutting just enough to make the price more palatable. And with this new pricing, it feels like Samsung might be trying to send a message to the mid-range market: don’t settle.

Decoding the Price Drop: What’s the Real Deal?

Amazon’s pricing play here is bold. The base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage sees a jaw-dropping reduction – over ₹24,000 off. That takes it from a high-end flagship contender to serious value-for-money territory. Meanwhile, the 256GB version has dropped by nearly ₹22,700.

It’s not just the sticker price, though. There are extras too. If you hold certain bank cards (Amazon Pay ICICI or HDFC Credit Card, for instance), you can snag even more savings via instant discounts or cashback. These perks might not be game-changers individually, but when you stack them, the final price can dip significantly lower. Add in exchange offers, and suddenly you’re looking at a premium phone at a very approachable cost.

A Closer Look at the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

Design and Display: Right off the bat, the S24 FE feels premium. Its aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection give it an edge over its predecessor. It’s sturdy, sleek, and fits well in hand.

The display? Easily one of its standout features. A 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with a 120Hz refresh rate makes everything – from browsing to gaming – look and feel fluid. With a peak brightness of 1900 nits and Vision Booster technology, it’s almost always visible, even in bright sunlight.

Performance: Under the hood is the Samsung Exynos 2400e processor – a deca-core chip clocked at 3.1GHz. While it might not be the absolute top-tier silicon, it’s more than enough for most users. Paired with 8GB RAM and either 128GB or 256GB storage, it keeps things running smoothly, even under pressure. One caveat? No microSD slot. So pick your storage option wisely.

Camera Setup: Samsung hasn’t skimped on the cameras. The main 50MP sensor handles everything from daylight shots to low-light scenes with confidence. The 12MP ultrawide is great for travel or group shots, and the 8MP telephoto offers decent zoom without a dramatic drop in quality.

On the front, there’s a 10MP camera. It’s not mind-blowing, but it gets the job done for selfies and video calls. Video capabilities are surprisingly strong, with 8K recording on the rear and 4K on the front. Add in AI tools and the ProVisual Engine, and you’ve got quite the camera suite.

Battery & Charging: A 4,700mAh battery keeps it going all day. Fast charging at 25W, wireless charging at 15W, and reverse wireless charging – it’s all there. Realistically, it’s going to last the average user through a full day and then some.

Software and Connectivity: Running Android 14 with One UI 6.1.1, it’s snappy and clean. Samsung promises years of software support, and with the June 2025 security patch already out, that claim looks credible. Connectivity options are robust: 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC – you name it.

The FE Lineage: A Brief History

Samsung’s FE line didn’t just appear overnight. It started as a response to user feedback, a way to offer premium features at a more reasonable price. The Galaxy S20 FE kicked things off, and it was a hit. Then came the S21 FE, then the S23 FE – each tweaking and refining the formula. The S24 FE is the latest, with a better display, faster chip, and an even more refined design.

And now, with this price cut? It might just be the best value FE yet.

Why This Deal Matters for Consumers

When a phone like the S24 FE drops in price by over ₹24,000, it’s hard not to take a second look. You’re getting a high-refresh-rate AMOLED display, solid performance, good cameras, and decent battery life. That puts it ahead of many midrange phones that cost almost the same but compromise somewhere.

Who stands to benefit most?

Students: Affordable and capable enough for study, content, and calls home.

Affordable and capable enough for study, content, and calls home. Casual Gamers: Smooth graphics and fast performance without spending a fortune.

Smooth graphics and fast performance without spending a fortune. Photography Enthusiasts: A good mix of lenses and solid AI features.

A good mix of lenses and solid AI features. Everyday Users: A reliable all-rounder that won’t slow down over time.

A reliable all-rounder that won’t slow down over time. Samsung Loyalists: Seamless integration into the broader Samsung ecosystem.

Another bonus? Most bugs and early hiccups have likely been ironed out by now. With fresh updates and strong support, the timing couldn’t be better.

All things considered, the Galaxy S24 FE at its new price feels like a smart buy. It punches above its weight and makes you rethink what you really need from a phone.

FAQ

Q1: What is the current price of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE on Amazon?

A1: The 128GB variant is available for ₹35,655, and the 256GB variant is priced at ₹43,300.

Q2: What was the original launch price of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE?

A2: The 128GB variant launched at ₹59,999, and the 256GB variant at ₹65,999.

Q3: What processor powers the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE?

A3: It uses the Samsung Exynos 2400e processor.

Q4: Does the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE support 5G?

A4: Yes, it supports 5G network connectivity.

Q5: What are the main camera specifications of the Galaxy S24 FE?

A5: It has a 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 8MP telephoto lens on the back. The front camera is 10MP.

Q6: What is the battery capacity of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE?

A6: It comes with a 4,700mAh battery.

Q7: Does it support wireless charging?

A7: Yes, both 15W wireless and 25W wired charging are supported.

Q8: Is the phone water and dust resistant?

A8: Yes, it has an IP68 rating.

Q9: What kind of display does the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE have?

A9: A 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

Q10: What software does it run?

A10: Android 14 with One UI 6.1.1.