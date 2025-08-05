Uniqus Consultech Introduces AI UniVerse to Boost AI Adoption

On August 5, 2025, tech consulting firm Uniqus Consultech rolled out its newest initiative: AI UniVerse, an artificial intelligence consulting practice aimed at helping organizations worldwide embed AI into their operations. The service is crafted as a full-fledged ecosystem, combining Uniqus’s deep domain expertise in finance, risk, and sustainability with strong technical know-how in AI. It promises tailored AI solutions designed to suit the distinct architecture and challenges of individual businesses.

Key Takeaways

New Service Launch: Uniqus Consultech has introduced AI UniVerse, a dedicated AI consulting arm.

Core Function: It blends hands-on experience in finance, risk, and sustainability with deep technical AI capabilities.

Problem Addressed: The service focuses on solving persistent challenges that often derail AI initiatives, like fragmented data, poor governance, and security vulnerabilities.

Funding: AI UniVerse was developed using proceeds from Uniqus's Series C funding round raised earlier this year.

Leadership: The initiative is spearheaded by CEO Jamil Khatri and Global Head of Tech Consulting Abhijit Varma.

While many organizations are eager to integrate AI, a surprising number of projects still fall short of delivering measurable returns. There’s often a mismatch between expectations and outcomes, typically due to data silos, legacy infrastructure, vague requirements, or simply not having the right guardrails in place. In some cases, it’s not that companies don’t want to scale AI, it’s that they genuinely don’t know how to get past these hurdles.

AI UniVerse steps in to bridge that gap. Beyond just offering off-the-shelf solutions, it embeds robust governance and security measures into every layer of AI deployment. Uniqus has also brought on board a group of AI-native partners, Lyzr, Cognida.ai, Anecdotes, Numeric, Cranium, and Portal26, to strengthen its ecosystem. Together, they offer a flexible, enterprise-ready framework that helps companies scale responsibly and see tangible business outcomes without losing sight of the associated risks.

Jamil Khatri, Co-Founder & CEO of Uniqus, shared that AI UniVerse is about closing the gap between AI’s promise and what it actually delivers, especially in high-stakes functions like finance and risk. “Our goal is to take organizations beyond isolated pilots and help them deeply embed AI into their core workflows,” he said.

Echoing this, Abhijit Varma, Partner and Global Head of Tech Consulting, described AI UniVerse as a complete transformation journey. It starts with readiness assessments and builds toward advanced capabilities like generative AI for knowledge discovery and workflow automation. His team also supports clients in evaluating AI maturity, automating compliance processes, and maintaining constant oversight to ensure systems remain secure and adaptable over time.

Earlier this year, Uniqus secured Series C funding, much of which has gone into developing AI UniVerse. Part of that investment is being used to create proprietary AI assets that will be embedded into the firm’s consulting engagements.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Ques: What is Uniqus AI UniVerse?

Ans: AI UniVerse is a new AI consulting practice from Uniqus Consultech. It is a purpose-built, holistic ecosystem that combines Uniqus’ deep functional knowledge in finance, risk, and sustainability with technical expertise in AI.

Ques: What problems does AI UniVerse solve?

Ans: AI UniVerse helps organizations solve common challenges that hinder AI initiatives, such as data complexity, infrastructure limitations, inadequate functional understanding, and gaps in governance, security, and talent.

Ques: Who is Uniqus Consultech?

Ans: Uniqus Consultech is a global tech-enabled consulting company that specializes in Accounting & Reporting, Governance, Risk & Compliance, ESG, and Tech Consulting. It was co-founded by Jamil Khatri and Sandip Khetan and serves more than 250 clients.

Ques: How is the AI UniVerse initiative funded?

Ans: Uniqus raised Series C funding earlier this year, primarily for R&D investments in AI UniVerse.

Ques: Which companies are partnering with Uniqus for AI UniVerse?

Ans: AI UniVerse is supported by a strong partner ecosystem that includes alliances with AI-native companies such as Lyzr, Cognida.ai, Anecdotes, Numeric, Cranium, and Portal26.