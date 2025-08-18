University of Delhi and Google Cloud Partner to Offer AI, Tech Skills to Students

The University of Delhi (DU) has entered into a multi-year partnership with Google Cloud to provide students with essential skills in artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, cybersecurity, data analytics, and digital literacy. The collaboration is designed to prepare students for future careers by offering not just theoretical learning but also practical exposure through industry-recognized training, labs, and certifications.

Key Takeaways

Students will gain access to educational resources, mentorship, and valuable industry insights.

Opportunities include Google Cloud certifications, hackathons, and webinars.

The partnership supports student-led startups with mentorship, technical help, and potential cloud credits.

DU will integrate Google Workspace for Education to enhance classroom and remote learning.

Google Cloud’s NotebookLM, an AI-powered study assistant, will be available for students.

This initiative is being described as a major step in building a stronger tech-driven academic environment in India. Sashi Sreedharan, Managing Director of Google Cloud India, said that technology is an equalizer that can expand access to education and create opportunities for students. He added that India’s future workforce must develop practical, future-ready skills as industries are transforming at a rapid pace.

One of the highlights of the program is the inclusion of NotebookLM, Google Cloud’s AI-powered personal study assistant. According to Prof. Sanjeev Singh, Dean of the Faculty of Technology at DU, this tool can help students with complex assignments, highlight important insights, and make learning more personalized by analyzing their own notes and research materials.

The partnership is not limited to academics alone. It will also encourage student-led hackathons and provide mentorship for early-stage startups within the university. DU plans to integrate these opportunities into its academic system through faculty training, campus outreach, and credit-based learning pathways. With Google Cloud serving as a knowledge Partner, the university will be able to expand its curriculum into new areas such as generative AI while offering industry-recognized skill badges and certifications.

Faculty members will also benefit from AI-led development programs, ensuring that educators remain up to date with evolving technologies. This balanced approach aims to strengthen both teaching and learning while fostering entrepreneurial thinking.

Founded in 1922, the University of Delhi has grown into one of India’s largest universities with more than 90 colleges and a student body that exceeds six million. Recognized as an “Institution of Eminence” by the University Grants Commission (UGC), DU has a long history of shaping education in the country.

Google Cloud, on the other hand, brings its extensive expertise in AI, infrastructure, data, security, and collaboration. With customers in over 200 countries, it provides a comprehensive AI stack that includes custom chips and generative AI models. By combining this expertise with DU’s academic reach, the collaboration seeks to prepare students for a world where technology will play an even greater role in careers and innovation.

The program is still at an early stage, but it holds the promise of bridging the gap between classroom learning and real-world skills, helping students graduate not just with knowledge, but with the readiness to step confidently into the industry.

