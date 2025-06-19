Unleashed: OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 Redefines Audio Freedom – Don’t Miss Out!

OnePlus, a global technology brand, has officially unveiled the much-anticipated OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 at an inviting price point of INR 1,699. Crafted as an all-in-one audio companion, this wireless neckband promises fast charging, immersive audio, and day-long comfort—perfect for folks who are always on the move. Available in two standout shades, Samba Sunset and Mambo Midnight, the Bullets Wireless Z3 blends bold bass, smart AI features, and robust durability in a lightweight design.

Key Takeaways

Powering Through the Day and Beyond

If you’re always plugged in—figuratively, not literally—then battery life matters. And the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 nails it. With a blazing-fast 10-minute charge, you’re looking at 27 hours of audio, which is… kind of wild when you think about it. That stat alone makes it an ideal pick for students, commuters, or anyone caught in the grind without the luxury of constant charging access.

Fully charged, this thing goes the distance with up to 36 hours of music playback. That could mean cruising through playlists, zoning into study mode, or soundtracking your workday without a mid-afternoon recharge. And for those marathon call days? You get up to 21 hours of talk time. It’s not just long-lasting; it’s dependable—the kind of headset you grab without thinking twice because you know it won’t quit on you halfway through the day.

Precision Audio, Bigger Sound

Sound is subjective, but quality is unmistakable. The Z3’s 12.4mm dynamic bass drivers mean business. Whether it’s low-end beats or high-pitched vocals, the audio stays crisp. Layer on the proprietary BassWave™ algorithm, and you get depth without drowning everything else. It amplifies the bass in a smart way—more kick, less mud.

And here’s the kicker: you get choice. Thanks to Sound Master EQ, you can switch between four presets depending on your vibe. Want vocals front and center? Try Serenade. Craving that bass drop? Go with Bold or Bass. Balanced is your all-rounder. It’s not just a feature—it’s your sound, your way.

Smarter Listening, Better Calls

The 3D Spatial Audio? It’s a step up. Instead of everything coming from the same plane, the sound wraps around you—almost like you’re inside the music or movie. It adds a real sense of dimension, especially noticeable when you’re tuned into high-production tracks or cinematic content.

There’s also the Voice Assistant Shortcut, which is, honestly, a godsend when your hands are full. You can fire off commands, play tracks, or take calls without reaching for your phone. Super useful if you’re mid-jog or buried under groceries.

And call clarity? OnePlus went hard here. AI Call Noise Cancellation plus ENC filters out the chaos—street traffic, wind, chatter—so the person on the other end hears you, not the background. It works so well, you might not even realize how noisy your environment actually is.

Designed for Life, Styled for You

Aesthetically, the Z3 doesn’t disappoint. Mambo Midnight is classic, understated. Samba Sunset, though—it pops. Whether you’re a minimalist or a statement-maker, there’s a color for your style.

Connectivity-wise, Bluetooth 5.4 means stable, fast pairing. Android users get a bonus with Google Fast Pair—just tap and go. And the magnets on the earbuds? Beyond the novelty, they auto-pause and power down when clipped, then wake up and connect when separated. Little things like that add up.

Durability? You’re covered. It’s IP55-rated, so it shrugs off sweat, rain, and dust. The soft silicone build stays comfy all day, even during marathon wear. No pinching, no itching—just slip it on and forget it’s there.

Where OnePlus Stands

It’s not just about the product—it’s also about trust. OnePlus has carved out a top spot in India’s neckband market, especially in the segment priced over INR 1,500, according to IDC’s Q1 2025 data. That’s no fluke. People are buying in, and they’re staying.

This new launch only strengthens that position. It’s a solid blend of affordability, performance, and smart design choices.

Availability

Mark the date: June 24, 2025, at 12 PM IST. The Bullets Wireless Z3 goes live across multiple platforms: OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, Flipkart, Myntra—you name it. Prefer in-store? Hit up OnePlus Experience Stores, or visit Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, and Bajaj Electronics.

FAQs

Q1: What’s the price?

A1: INR 1,699.

Q2: Battery life?

A2: Up to 36 hours of music, 21 hours of calls.

Q3: Charging speed?

A3: 27 hours of playback from a 10-minute charge.

Q4: Audio features?

A4: 12.4mm bass drivers, BassWave, EQ presets, 3D Spatial Audio.

Q5: Call noise cancellation?

A5: Yes—AI Call Noise Cancellation and ENC.

Q6: Water resistance?

A6: IP55-rated.

Q7: Bluetooth version?

A7: Bluetooth 5.4.

Q8: Color options?

A8: Samba Sunset (red), Mambo Midnight (black).

Q9: Sale date?

A9: June 24, 2025, 12 PM IST.

Q10: Where to buy?

A10: Online at OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, Flipkart, Myntra. Offline at OnePlus Experience Stores, Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, and Bajaj Electronics.